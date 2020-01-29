Asure Has A Lot To Prove

Why invest in this company when there are other HCM providers with better performance.

The company plans to support growth by acquisition. Last time around, this didn't play out well for investors.

Revenue growth is on pause for 2020 while the company is in transition.

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) operates in the highly competitive Human Capital Management (HCM) industry. Asure recently moved to dispose of its Workplace Management business in order to reduce debts and focus on growing the HCM SaaS business model. With sales of approximately $73 million, Asure is not one of the bigger players in this very competitive industry. And it is certainly not one of the better performers. Unlike Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) which is growing at a 30+% rate or even Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) which sports a 23% annual growth rate, Asure is expecting essentially zero growth for FY 2020.

(Source: Asure Q3 2019 earnings call presentation)

Now to be fair, Asure is in transition and is morphing into a very high recurring revenue business model.

I mentioned the deemphasizing of the onetime revenue on consulting, where we’re at now somewhere around 94% repetitive revenue, up even from an HCM perspective. So our business is becoming more predictable. We’re getting rid of the lumpiness, if you want to say that of the one-time consulting revenue. So that really is the factor in our guide. And then as we look at 2020, we’re getting out of the transition service agreement, which will take us approximately six months ..."

But revenue growth is a concern and it appears that future growth will be bolstered by M&A. The trouble is that Asure went on a shopping spree back in 2017 and it didn't work out well for investors due to significant share dilution. The revenue growth, or lack thereof, is a strong deterrent from considering Asure as an investment candidate. For this reason, I am giving Asure a neutral rating.

New Bookings and ARR

One of my big points of contention is the company management's statement of 38% new bookings, which conflicts with the company's forward revenue guidance of zero percent revenue growth and long-term target organic growth of 8-12%.

(Source: Asure Q3 2019 earnings call presentation)

Long-Term Model

Asure's long-term target is for 16-24% revenue growth based on a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

(Source: Asure Q3 2019 earnings call presentation)

Asure has eliminated debt by selling the Workspace Management business, but the plan is to grow by acquisition in the HCM space. Looking through the presentation material from the Q3 2019 earnings call, it appears that Asure plans on funding acquisitions by issuing stock, seller notes and cash.

(Source: Asure Q3 2019 earnings call presentation)

Given this company's previous history I am going to suggest that acquisitions will be funded via share dilution more so than cash. Companies tend to repeat what they have done in the past. So let us take a look at what happened in the 2017 time period.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The stock dropped from ~$19 down to ~$4.30 in a short period of time.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It doesn't take a genius to figure out what will happen to investors when the acquisition train starts up again, which it will likely do as I don't believe that shareholders will be satisfied with the organic growth target of 8% to 12%.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Asure is sitting modestly above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is very slightly overvalued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

The valuation is not of great concern for those wanting to invest at a reasonable price. My feeling is that Asure has a lot to prove in terms of growth potential, and until it starts to do so, I suggest staying on the sidelines.

Summary and Conclusions

Asure has divested itself of the Workplace Management business and is now solely focused on HCM with a SaaS business model. The $120 million sale allows Asure to pay down its debts.

Company management states that new HCM bookings have grown by 39%, providing promise that the company will have a strong future. That being said, this figure doesn't really jive with company revenue estimates and a long-term target of 16% to 24% revenue growth split between organic growth and acquisitions.

There is a strong likelihood that this company will go on a shopping spree similar to 2017 funded by share dilution which could impact shareholders in a big way. There are stronger HCM plays out there, including Paycom and Paylocity among others.

I previously had a buy rating for Asure and I am now shifting to a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.