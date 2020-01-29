Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

The business is capital-intensive and reliant on government. This provides a moat from competitors, but is a double-edged sword.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." We look at the shipbuilding industry with analysis of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). The company builds ships and submarines for the US Navy. A strong relationship with the US government provides a moat that investors can take advantage of, but it's not without risks. The political landscape could become increasingly volatile, so investors need to make sure that shares are valued attractively when considering this Navy stalwart.

Huntington Ingalls is a company that designs, repairs, and builds ships and other marine vessels for the United States Navy. This is done via two main operating segments. The Ingalls segment is operated as a shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The facility builds non-nuclear armed vessels here. The company's nuclear-capable builds are primarily assembled at the Newport News shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. The company also offers technical services for both commercial and government customers, but approximately 90% of revenues are generated via the US government. The company was formed as a public entity following its spin-off from Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in 2011.

The company's revenues have accelerated growth since President Trump took office. Over the past five years, revenues for Huntington Ingalls have grown at a 4.51% CAGR. EBITDA has grown at a 2.00% CAGR over the same period.

Fundamentals

Businesses that are tied to the government are always an interesting entity to analyze because of unique impacting factors that the business must endure. Before detailing some of these in our discussion about growth opportunities, we will look at some key operating metrics to illustrate the strengths and weaknesses of the business model.

We review operating margins to make sure that Huntington Ingalls is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Despite being a business that we would consider to have a "wide moat" (not just anybody can start building ships for the US Navy), the company's operating metrics leave a bit to be desired. The company's capital expenditures have been highly elevated over the past several years due to heavy investment into the company's shipyards. Another major factor to consider is that the company's operating model can be a bit volatile. Its activity is backlogged by orders accumulated from the Navy, but its project-driven nature can lead to peaks/valleys because the financials for a project may defer from the next one. While Huntington Ingalls has a firm grasp on the Navy's shipbuilding needs, the complexity and capital-intensive nature of shipbuilding ultimately weigh on some of the metrics that we key on.

The other major contributor to our fundamental analysis of a company is the health of its balance sheet. A balance sheet can provide protection in the event of a downturn in the business. It can also provide financial flexibility for a company to pursue growth opportunities. However, a company that is overleveraged can restrict its cash flow and expose investors to a myriad of risks.

Huntington Ingalls is currently operating with a steady balance sheet. While the company has severely drawn down its cash on hand to just $32 million (from over $800 million), the gross long-term debt of $1.54 billion still results in a leverage ratio of 1.45X EBITDA. This is comfortably below our cautionary benchmark of 2.5X.

Dividend and Buybacks

Shortly after the company began trading, Huntington Ingalls began paying out a dividend to shareholders. That dividend has been raised each year since, an ongoing streak of eight years. The dividend totals $4.12 per share, and yields 1.49% on the current stock price. With a yield less than what 10-year US treasuries are offering, Huntington Ingalls will not appeal to income-focused investors.

Given the young age of the dividend, the payout has exhibited strong growth. Over the past five years, the dividend's CAGR has been 29.3%. While this isn't sustainable, recent increases of 19.8% and 19.4% indicate that dividend growth momentum remains strong. The payout itself only consumes 31.37% of cash flow, and just 23.53% of earnings. We expect the dividend growth rate to further slow in coming years. Government spending has accelerated in recent years, but faces a couple of risk factors that could curb spending growth. Investors can probably expect to settle into a longer term growth trajectory of 8-12%.

Another variable that could pressure dividend growth is the company's increasing spending on stock buybacks. Management is currently spending hundreds of millions on buybacks to shrink the share count and push EPS growth. The number of outstanding shares has fallen from around 50 million to 41 million (18% reduction).

Growth Opportunities and Risks

When looking at the future outlook for Huntington Ingalls, we have to focus on the company's core business. Ship building between its Ingalls and Newport News segments contributes approximately 88% of total corporate revenues.

The transaction process for Huntington Ingalls is typically based on project contracts that are awarded for production at a future date. This creates a business backlog for the company. As of its most recent quarterly earnings update, Huntington Ingalls currently has a backlog of $40.6 billion.

The outlook for future backlog growth will depend on a number of variables in the coming years. Budgets for the Department of Defense vary by presidential regime, with spending rising 16% from 2016-2019 under President Trump.

Under the Navy's current fleet outlook, the size of the Navy's ship fleet will grow from 289 to 355 by the year 2034. This is largely being driven by the extension of service life for various ships in the fleet (versus building new ships). While this may mean less near-term growth for Huntington Ingalls, the maintenance of the fleet should still prove lucrative, and be less likely to face cuts under a more anti-military president in the future.

With that said, it's nearly impossible to completely dissect the risk that politics could play in the years ahead. With an exploding federal debt load, it seems inevitable that spending cuts will eventually be required. With the Department of Defense and Welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid being two enormous spending categories, political debate could impact military spending down the road. This is a risk that investors need to keep in mind for any company that relies on government spending.

Valuation

After trading within a pretty narrow range over much of the past year, shares of Huntington Ingalls have broken out over the past few months. The stock's current share price of more than $275 is at the top of its 52-week range ($196-279).

Analysts are currently projecting Huntington Ingalls to earn approximately $13.84 per share for the full 2019 fiscal year. This puts an earnings multiple on the stock of 19.88X. Compared to the stock's median P/E ratio since going public (15.97X), the current multiple represents a 24% premium on shares.

To gain additional insight into valuation, we will examine the stock from a cash flow standpoint. The stock's current FCF yield of 3.99% is well off of highs. Shares yielded more than 8% at multiple points in the past decade.

With the stock overvalued on both an earnings multiple and FCF basis, the stock just isn't attractively priced when you consider potential military turbulence should Trump lose the 2020 election. For a company that relies on certain factors (such as government spending), we want to approach conservatively. At 15X earnings, it would put the stock near historical norms while insulating against the downside of potential disrupting factors in the future. This would mean a target price of approximately $207 per share.

Wrapping Up

Huntington Ingalls is a strong military-centric investment due to its firm grasp on the ship needs of the US Navy. The company's deep entrenchment into the US government creates a moat that will serve investors over the long run. But in the face of less than ideal operating metrics and potential political turbulence coming up in 2020, the stock's current share price is a tough valuation argument to make. For these reasons, we will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.