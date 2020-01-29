IAMGOLD: Market Overreacts To Soft Production Guidance

While IAMGOLD is not the best-run company in the gold mining world, the market is overreacting to the news.

IAMGOLD had an eventful January. The company got a new CEO, published 2019 production results and provided 2020-2021 guidance, while gold prices got another boost thanks to coronavirus.

Earlier this month, I wrote that IAMGOLD’s (IAG) received permits for Boto Gold project in Senegal. At that time, I noted that the stock completely missed the gold price upside and that IAMGOLD shares looked interesting at a support level near $3.20. Since then, several things happened: the company issued its production results for 2019 and provided two-year forward guidance, gold prices went up due to market’s fears about the coronavirus in China, a new CEO was appointed, while the company’s shares dipped below the support line and continue moving down:

Unfortunately for IAMGOLD shareholders, the gold price upside was completely outweighed by weak numbers in the production report. The company stated that full-year 2019 gold production was 762,000 ounces, below the low end of the previous guidance of 765,000-810,000 ounces. Not surprisingly, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were expected to be at the top end of the guidance of $1090-1130 per ounce (lower production lifts costs).

At the same time, a combination of solid gold prices and a receipt of $170 million from a gold prepayment deal led to a cash balance of $865 million at the end of the year. Obviously, the company has plenty of liquidity to invest in Boto Gold (preliminary capex estimate is $271 million) if it chooses to do so. The deal to sell gold upfront was initially designed to boost liquidity ahead of the Cote Gold project, whose construction was deferred less than one month after the gold prepayment deal was announced. With that much money on the balance sheet, IAMGOLD management will clearly feel the pressure to use it to boost shareholder returns, which have been disappointing over the years.

The company’s guidance for the next year was also disappointing, as IAMGOLD expects production of $700,000-760,000 ounces of gold compared to production of 762,000 ounces in 2019. The AISC numbers are also not looking great. However, the high gold price should mitigate the company’s problems (I’m bullish on gold). The low end of the 2020 guidance for each mine is slightly below the production levels shown in 2019, while the major difference between 2019 production and 2020 production guidance is due to the sale of the Sadiola mine.

At the same time, expectations for 2020 are looking better, as Rosebel is expected to ramp up to 305,000-335,000 ounces:

In my opinion, IAMGOLD presented conservative expectations to leave room for error, as it set the low end of the 2020 guidance based on the current performance of the mines, which all had a challenging 2019. At the same time, the market’s reaction is not surprising, since the company failed to deliver on its promises for quite some time.

In my opinion, the market is currently underestimating the positive effect of the higher gold price environment for IAMGOLD. It will be very interesting to see what the company has to say about its plans when it reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results on February 19 after the market close. In my opinion, the company is well-positioned to invest in Boto Gold, thanks to the high gold price level and the available liquidity on the balance sheet.

With just $400 million of long-term debt at the end of the third quarter and $865 million of cash at the end of the year, IAMGOLD will have no problems paying for Boto Gold development. It remains to be seen whether the market will like such an idea, but there’s clearly no reason to hold close to $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet without making any moves. I always respect momentum and do not try to catch falling knives, but I continue to monitor IAMGOLD shares closely, since I think that the market’s panic is unwarranted. IAMGOLD is certainly not the best-run company in the gold mining world, but the higher gold price environment will help mitigate the company’s internal problems, while providing sufficient resources to fix problems with performance.

