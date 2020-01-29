Evolution Mining Limited (CAHPF) CEO Jake Klein on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 28, 2020 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryan O'Hara - General Manager, Investor Relations

Jake Klein - Executive Chairman

Lawrie Conway - Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer

Bob Fulker - Chief Operating Officer

Glen Masterman - VP Discovery and Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Levi Spry - JP Morgan

David Radclyffe - Global Mining Research

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Daniel Morgan - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Evolution Mining December 2019 Quarter Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Bryan O'Hara. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Bryan O'Hara

Thanks Mile. Good morning, and welcome to the Evolution Mining December 2019 Quarterly Conference Call. This morning on the call, we have Jake Klein, Executive Chairman; Lawrie Conway, CFO and Finance Director; Bob Fulker, COO, and Glen Masterman, VP Discovery and Business Development.

As the New Year gets underway, it continues to be a great time to be a gold miner. In 2019, US dollar gold price had its best year since 2010 posting a 19% rally which resulted in global general investors beginning to wade back in the gold stocks. This renewed interest was reflected in a strong performance of the US listed Bennett Gold Miners index which was up around 40% for the year.

In addition, the highly anticipated wave of M&A in the gold sector finally materialized with seven deals announced in just the final two months of last year. And in the process significantly changing the profiles of many of the companies involved. As is the case with Evolution's acquisition of the high-grade, long life Red Lake gold complex in Ontario, Canada. We're looking forward to catching up with investors over the next month with marketing in Sydney and Melbourne post today's results. Investor meetings in Sydney post our financials on February 12. A London Roadshow in mid-February and conferences in Sydney, Zurich and Florida in the second half of February. Thank you and I'll hand you over to Jake.

Jake Klein

Thanks Brian, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for taking the time to join us on the call today. We do know it's a busy day, and we really appreciate it. It is appropriate to start with an acknowledgement of the devastation the bush fires are caused right across Australia. And the recognition of the fantastic work the firefighters are doing. Many of whom are volunteers and I'm proud also includes a number of Evolution employees. To support these efforts earlier this month, we announced that we have provided $3million in funding to rural aid Australia, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and Queensland Rural Fire Service to support the bushfire, drought relief and recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by these terrible events.

Turning to Evolution and our gold business. Fundamentally and at its core it is about discovering and producing and to safely and efficiently and converting gold in the ground into dollars in the bank. On this front, we have done well this quarter. The benefits of having a portfolio of assets is reflected in the fact that despite the headwinds we faced at Mt Carlton, we generated net mine cash flow of $144 million and group free cash flow of $84 million which remains sector leading. We ended the quarter with a $170 million in the bank and are debt free.

In late November, we announced the acquisition of the Red Lake mine and we are in track to close the transaction around the end of March. It is a classic turnaround opportunity. A mine that has been undercapitalized over the last several years and is currently operating in a hand-to-mouth fashion. Whilst we think the effort and change required will be significant and as we said when we announced the transaction that turnaround could take up to three years, we are very confident that this will be a cornerstone asset for Evolution's future. New mines have been terrific to deal with and have been very engaged and supportive of making the transition of ownership as seamless as possible. Importantly on the ground at Red Lake there is a large number of very talented people who are motivated and committed to restoring Red Lake to an efficient, well capitalized, low-cost mine.

Over the last few weeks, we have had a number of people on the ground and their enthusiasm about the potential of the operation is palpable. Red Lake has a significant gold inventory of over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold in resources and the exploration up side is significant. Cowal continues to go from strength to strength. The exploration results are exceeding our most wildly optimistic expectations we had when we acquired this amazing asset in 2015. The Board has approved the commencement of a pre-feasibility study for an underground mine that we expect will result in a major reserve being declared in this calendar year.

Mungari has had an impressive turnaround and are both operating consistently and it also has encouraging exploration momentum that Glenn will detail. The net mine cash flow that Mungari delivered for the first six months year-to-date is more than it delivered for the 12-months in each of FY18 and FY19. Whilst over the previous four years Mt Carlton has delivered a very impressive $390 million of net mine cash flow as outlined in our release to the ASX on the 10th of January, it is confronting headwinds due to revisions in our interpretation of the ore body based on more recent drill results, and the operation at a 12th quarter and is now expected to produce between 70,000 and 75,000 ounces this year.

The recovery to the Mt Rawdon also is on plan and Cracow continues to be a reliable producer. Ernest Henry continues to be a powerhouse of cash generation with net mine cash flow of almost $63 million. We are very pleased that the drilling program to test the extensions below the RL-1200 has begun. We at Evolution are excited about the future. We welcome Fiona Murfitt as our new General Manager Sustainability. The exploration and turnaround opportunity of Red Lake is enormous. The commencement of the underground mine design study at Cowal hold a new chapter at our cornerstone asset. The drilling to extend the mine life at Ernest Henry is underway and our diversified portfolio continues to generate sector leading cash flow.

With that I'll hand over to Bob.

Bob Fulker

Thanks Jake, and good morning, everyone. It's pleasing to start my quarterly comments with a positive from a safety perspective. The behavior safety programs which are continued in all sites are yielding good results with the TRIF decreasing from 9.3 to 8.4 over the quarter. From a production cost perspective the December quarter, the group produced 171,000 ounces at all-in sustaining cost of a $1,069 an ounce. This resulted in the good mine operating cash flow of $233 million and net mine cash flow of $144 million.

If you turn to Page 6 for Cowal and Mungari results. Cowal delivered 65,000 ounces at all-in sustaining cost of $898 an ounce and mine operating cash flow of $95.9 million. While net mine, the cash flow remains solid at $51.9 million. Highlights at Cowal for the quarter were no recordable injuries, reducing interest to 4.5. The Warraga decline completed in the bulk sample extracted for test with and 22,000 meters of drilling and the GRE46 and Dalwhinnie zones which continues to indicate significant potential to grow the 1.4 million underground resources.

With the current stage three water restrictions in the region. The Cowal team has been working out the last 12- months on a strategy to eliminate their reliance on surface water. We have made significant progress in the strategy with the following works. Commence the installation of the second part one across Lake Cowal to increase their pumping capacity by 33%. This will allow us to pump 100% of our mine water requirements from the current and future saline resources. The Bland Creek paleochannel channel; and the fresh water from the Jemalong Weir. This project is well underway with the pipe installation expected to be completed this month and full usage during the March quarter.

The commissioning of the additional three boards in the Eastern saline bore field is expected in a March quarter and testing in the second saline bore field will commence in the March quarter. These would be expected to be commissioned in the September quarter subject to testing of the water resources, quality and quantity.

A third saline bore field has also been identified for assessment to further derisk a water supply. Of note less than 20% of Cowal total daily water requirements are currently reliant on surface water which is at risk of being impacted by further water restrictions. With the program outlined above, we are confident there is sufficient water supply to meet the Cowal's ongoing water requirements with no material impact on operating cost or recoveries.

Mungari delivered just shy of 33,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,344 an ounce. And mine operating cash flow of $30.4 million. Mungari's net mine cash flow increased by $8.6 million against the September quarter. The similar levels of production and continued its quarter-on-quarter financial improvements.

Frog's Leg underground delivered 116,000 tons of ore and a Boomer access development continues on schedule, advancing 100 meters towards the mineralized zone. Planned throughput was again about playing with annualized rate nearly 2 million tons per annum. We had commenced work to identify what the Mungari's processing plants natural limits are through the use of data and further studies have commenced to assess optimizing mining and sustaining processing right above the 2 million tons and assessing our right up to 2.5 million tons.

Cutters Ridge road construction also commenced late in the quarter which will unlock further opportunities in the north.

If we turn to page 7 Mt Carlton and Rawdon results. Mt Carlton delivered just shy of 10,000 ounces at all-in sustaining cost of $2,182 an ounce. Due to the issues that we've outlined mainly, the main hydrothermal breccia zone which makes up the bulk of the mineralization in the V2 pit has tapered to a series of narrow, high grade feeder structures at shallow depths than anticipated. The underground mineral resource model has also been affected with similar geological interpretations of applied to it. Mt Carlton was scheduled to produce significantly higher ounces in the June 2020 quarter from both V2 and the underground which is why guidance for the Mt Carlton has been adjusted to between 70,000 and 75,000 ounces at all-in sustaining cost of $1,150 to $1,225 per ounce.

On a positive, underground development has progressed well through the quarter and the East load was encountered when expected in early January 2020. Underground development continues and starting its plan to begin in the June 2020 quarter. Cross Creek drilling is expected also to commence during the June 2020 quarter.

Mt Rawdon produced just over 20,000 at all-in sustaining cost of $1,815 an ounce. With a mine operating cash flow of $13.9 million and a net mine cash flow $9.1 million. Pleasingly, the increased attention on safety is paying off with reduction of TRIF from 12.2 in the September quarter to 8.9 last quarter. The western wall stabilization project outlined in the September quarter report to remediate the area of pit impacted by risk wall slip is on track and material movements are in line with plan. Costs are expected to reduce as access to higher grade in the pit floor is regained during the June half.

Continue to Page 8 to Cracow and Ernest Henry. Cracow continues its consistent performance producing just over 20,000 ounces at all-in sustaining cost of $1,284 an ounce. And a mine operating cash flow of $23 million. Improvements in the processing plant have led to our quarterly saving in excess of a $120,000 and undone cost in recovery.

Ernest Henry again made a significant contribution to the group producing 23,000 ounces at a negative all-in sustaining cost of $526 an ounce, generating a net mine cash flow of $62.7 million. Drilling commenced below the 1200 RL with 10 holes completed for 4,400.

Good progress is being made at Red Lake from an operational perspective. The interim mine plan to allow us to revitalize the operation in to start the transition to sustainable production includes accelerating capital development to a 1, 000 or at least 1,000 meters per month while ceasing development in non-core zones.

Finalizing plans and ordering new mine equipment to increase capacity and production efficiencies. Equipment is expected to be commissioned in FY21.

Potential to decommission two shafts to reduce operating and maintenance costs. And complete major maintenance on Campbell Mill to improve reliability and utilization. We will update again when the transition closes.

In summary, our focus remains on improving our safety performance was delivering to guidance ounce and cost. Looking for the building blocks is in place at Cowal, Ernest Henry, Mungari, and Carlton for a successful year. And Mt Rawdon is back on track with a material movement in line with a plan to deliver the west ramp cutback ounces for FY20.

Red Lake is a great acquisition with enormous potential. The workforce is motivated and skilled and I'm looking forward to working with the site team in future quarters to deliver another production pillar for Evolution.

With that I would like to hand over to Glen.

Glen Masterman

Thank you, Bob and good morning, everyone. Significant progress at Cowal is achieved across surface extension and underground infield drilling programs last quarter. Our extensional drilling continued to expand the mineralized footprint in the south of the GRE46, Dalwhinnie complex. Results reported from hole 5.44B this morning which includes seven metres grading at 124.7 grams per ton were drill in and around the 348 zone as shown in Figure 1 on page 13 this morning's report.

The identification of this new zone of mineralization on the Dalwhinnie position has revealed wide intervals of impressive grades which we believe will deliver a significant expansion of the mineral resource when the results are incorporated in re-estimation of the underground block model. Extraction of the underground bulk sample occurred from the 985 level drive with all process through the care plant as a lot of percentage blend during the December 2019 quarter. Detailed monitoring of metallurgical performance was completed on the underground or blend with no noticeable impact on recoveries when matched against a slight increase in mill head grade.

Mapping of underground exposures in the 1057 and 985 level drives has confirmed the strong South to southeast plunging nature of the GRE46 mineralization which has been previously identified and cooperated in our geological model of the underground mineralization. These observations validate our decision to complete level drives east of the exploration decline to establish the most advantageous drilling positions the infill program at GRE46 Dalwhinnie. Drilling orientations can now be optimized from Southeast to Northwest in order to capture data that will more accurately model grade distribution for current and future mineral resource estimates.

At Mungari, an access drive was initiated from the Frog's Leg decline and is advanced 100 meters towards the Boomer laminated high-grade vein. We expect to be able to be drilling Boomer from footwall drill caddies in the June 2020 quarter. Results of the closed space gray control program will allow us to develop a detailed block model estimate for a small section of the Boomer vein. The purpose of this is to determine how best to model the high-grade malady nature of a gold mineralization. We will also evaluate reconciliation of production from the same area against the goal predicted in the grade control model.

Results provided this morning continue to confirm our interpretation that the Boomer mineralization will be small-sized resource opportunity. However, the discovery of mineralization in this area has changed our regional understanding of the structural architecture in the Mungari camp. We now interpret the Boomer structure to be a continuation of the Strzelecki shear zone hosting the Raleigh complex on the East Kundana Joint Venture further north. The change in our understanding of the geology means that the Strzelecki structure is in a different position as it tracks out onto our Mungari tenements.

As a result, there is a one kilometer long gap of untested strike length along this structure that is perspective for high-grade laminated veins. We expect to be drilling to close this data gap over the next couple quarters.

Last week, I returned from Red Lake following a week on site and came away very pleased with what I saw and experienced. Firstly, there is a talented team of enthusiastic and high-quality technical explorers who are very keen to get on with things. Along with taking the opportunity to enhance my knowledge of the geology and potential of the Red Lake complex, we spent time developing a plan to restart drilling activities when the transaction closes. Immediate priorities are the completion of infill drilling to increase confidence in resource extension targets across Lower Red Lake and at Cochenour. This drilling program will support the proposed operating strategy in these areas of the mine. Discovery drilling will focus on identifying more continuous ore bodies with potential for larger resource additions.

We expect to kick off our drilling campaign with up to five weeks until the end of June and following that ramping up to eight rigs in FY21. Overall, the December 2019 quarter delivered more pleasing results from our discovery programs across the group. We expect the Cowal underground resource to be upgraded and expanded from the December 2018, 1.4 million ounce in third resource. Details of our model updates will be provided in February when we release our annual mineral resource and ore reserve statement. The discovery of the small high-grade Boomer vein at Mungari has resulted in a reinterpretation of the position of the Strzelecki shear zone with untested gaps along strike to the north.

And finally, we are looking forward to completing our position of the Red Lake gold complex, so we can drive an aggressive drilling strategy in the search for new high-grade resources in one of the most prolific Archean greenstone gold belts on the planet.

With that I'll hand over to Lawrie.

Lawrie Conway

Thank you, Glen and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll briefly cover off on the financial performance for the December quarter, with more detailed analysis of our half year financial performance provided when we release our results next month.

A summary of the financials is on pages 10 and 11 of the report. While the operational performance for the quarter was not as good as we would want to deliver, the quality of the assets and benefits of a diversified portfolio approach was again demonstrated we sustained high levels of cash generation. Some assets delivered low operating cash while other assets were continuing their investment in major projects or others experienced some operational difficulties.

A standout was Cowal where in excess of $50 million of net mine cash flow was delivered from essentially processing stockpile material and after investing over $40 million in major projects. Ernest Henry delivered another exceptional quarter at over $60 million. Mungari delivered a third consecutive quarter of increasing cash flow at around $25 million. These assets offset the low performance at Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon.

Overall, we delivered just under $145 million in net mine cash flow, which was the equivalent of $830 per ounce sold and this allowed for us to invest over $70 million of major capital investment for future production. Major capital investment was up $24 million in the quarter.

Net cash generated before any M&A or debt servicing was $83.6 million or net cash increased by just under $80 million for the quarter. This is the equivalent of approximately $480 per ounce banked in the quarter. This level of cash flow was generated at achieve gold price of $2019 per ounce which is $225 per ounce below the spot price. On the back of the sustained cash generation of the business, we've repaid the term loan outstanding balance of $275 million moving us to a debt free position.

Turning to our cost position and outlook for the year. For the first half, our AISC was a $1,041 per ounce. This performance is slightly behind planned, but we are on track to meet our guidance of $940 to $990 per ounce. The main drivers to achieving the cost guidance of the production mix sustaining capital and operating cost profile. Our production for the second half of the year is expected to be similar to the first half, but with a different mix and different grades. Cowal will be around 20,000 ounces lower in the second half as they continue to process stockpiles or waste stripping at Stage H is ongoing. These lower grades will be partially offset by higher tons and recovery.

Mungari will have slightly higher production due to higher expected grades. A stockpile buildup from mine tons being higher than processed tons and lower costs. Mining costs will also be impacted as the development of Cutter Ridge mines commences and those mining costs are capitalized as major project investment. Grade at Mungari is expected to be around 5% higher.

Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon are expected to have higher production and lower costs especially in the June quarter as Mt Carlton accesses the underground ore and Mt Rawdon displaces stockpile material with higher grade ore from the pit.

Cracow known as Henry is expected to deliver a second half outcome similar to their first half. Sustaining capital will be $10 million lower in the second half of the year, which should reduce AISC by to $25 to $30 per ounce for the second half. Major capital in the March and June quarters will be similar to the December quarter. All commitments remain in place for the completion of the Red Lake transaction which will comprise an A$600 million five-year term loan facility and a new Canadian $125 million three-year performance bond facility. Existing facilities of a $360 million three-year revolver and $175 million three-year performance bond facility will also be renewed.

Lastly, a couple of items which will be incorporated into our half year financial results include, our exploration costs of $17 million to $23 million will be expensed with the majority of this expense relating to Tennant Creek. And in repaying our debt facility during the quarter approximately $5 million to $7 million of non-cash facility costs will be expensed.

I look forward to updating you next month on the half year financial results. With that I now ask, Mile, to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Your first question today comes from Levi Spry from JP Morgan. Please ask your question, Levi.

LeviSpry

Good morning, everyone. Just a couple of questions on timelines on some of the studies and reserving resource updates that you're working on, particularly at Mungari and Mt Carlton. So can you just give us an idea from when those pieces of work due to be finished?

JakeKlein

So for Mt Carlton the updates, Levi, will be in February when we release our mineral reserve resource and reserve statement again likewise for Mungari.

LeviSpry

Okay and so Mungari - will that so what about the studies on the feeding the plant and increasing the plant capacity that Bob outline there and the drilling that you're only really just starting at Boomer and Dalwhinnie, as I understand it?

JakeKlein

Dalwhinnie is at Cowal but Boomer at Mungari, but yes that'll be in the next 12-months in the next tenure or update. We're doing the study to look as to whether we can increase; we've already got this plant operating at a sustained rate of 2 million tons per annum. And we're hoping to see whether it makes sense to move it to 2.5 million tons per annum. And also the drilling which Glen's doing is certainly giving us enthusiasm and encouragement about the potential of that district.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Radclyffe from Global Mining Research. Please ask your question, David.

DavidRadclyffe

Thanks. Good morning, Jake and team. So a couple follows up on just on Mungari. The comment about transitioning to Cutters Ridge, is there any read through there to the decision on the walk for underground?

BobFulker

David, it's Bob speaking. We're doing the drilling in the bottom of the pit for the White Foil and we're just still working through those studies. The transfer all the movement over to Cutters Reggie is actually a plan move just as the White Foil pit comes to the bottom of the natural limit. Glen, do you want to add anything further or?

GlenMasterman

No. I think as you pointed out, Bob, we're doing some more infield drilling to closed just a few gaps in the underground reservoir block model for White Foil and along with a fair bit of drilling over at the Boomer target to continue delineating the blue line as another alternate underground tight.

DavidRadclyffe

Okay. Thanks and then I mean just following up then on Boomer. Do you think you're already at this stage there to keep putting underground infrastructure in place or drilling continues or do you sort of wait for results? And I'm assuming you still sort of thinking about this as an underground. I'm just trying to think about how quickly it could potentially come into the mill.

GlenMasterman

David, we are sufficiently encouraged by the results in the drilling to date that we've decided to push a level drive out towards Boomer for a couple of reasons. The first is actually to get into a closer position from the footwall from which we can drill a pretty detail great control program. And then as we're drilling that the ramp will continue to advance design itself to open it up. The plan really is I mean as you can imagine with these high-grade laminated veins, they are very nuggety in nature and modeling these can be quite challenging at times.

So our intention is to drill a closed space pattern of great control and then compare that with what we expect from when we open up the section of the Boomer vein to understand how it's going to reconcile. So that's the intention at this point in time. And we feel that we've got sufficient, as I said sufficient encouragement to get out there and do this body of work at the moment.

DavidRadclyffe

Okay. Thanks. Then the last it would be then just with the new interpretation there and the fact that you see in a kilometer zone in terms of the strike potential of Boomer for the Strzelecki. Is this literally an area where there's been no historical drilling or is there some historical drilling that maybe gives you some insight and some immediate targets to follow up on?

GlenMasterman

There's some shallow drilling in this area but the previous interpretation of the position of the Strzelecki was that it should attract more closely to just sort of down along the side of by the White Foil pit not quite in the White Foil pit but pretty close to it. And with its, I guess the development on the Boomer vein itself, what we've done - what we've understood is that that Strzelecki shear zone has changed direction. So there's been some shallow drilling in that area across it. We feel that that drillings ineffective and what we need to test a deeper on where we're interpreting the structure to be in order to really understand whether or not we can sort of open up some additional strike lengths. And I think that's probably for us the most exciting piece to this sort of Boomer. This Boomer development over the last 12- months or so.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Slifirski from Credit Suisse. Please ask your question, Michael.

MichaelSlifirski

Yes, thank you. I got two quickies. First of all, with respect to Red Lake, what I do understand what you see is the greatest challenges given you've given yourself a really long runway to get things in order. So what are the greatest challenges? Is it industrial relations and getting rid of people? Is it of environmental stuff or is it simply the lack of investment development and other capital that has to be overcome?

JakeKlein

Thanks Michael. Just before I answer the question, I just wanted to check that you're okay because it's the first time on a pool conference call that you haven't been first off the ranks. So everything okay with you.

MichaelSlifirski

Well, struggling today with four quarterly, so thanks for scheduling that way to keep us busy.

JakeKlein

Great. It's just tough performance. On Red Lake, I think the biggest challenge has been the under investments and the fact that it's a big mine. And it really hasn't had the exploration spent on it for some time. It hasn't had the development spent on it some time - for some times. So it's being reset effectively where exploration and we're starting to develop this interim plan that will focus on drilling bigger areas that allow us better source of production without being as spread out as they are. And starting to get a sustainable business. The resource is there. It really requires recapitalisation and there's a very strong recognition on site that changes need to be made and that the current basis of operating over the last few years is not sustainable.

So there's an engaged workforce. The geology is exciting and the opportunity is there. I don't know, Glen or Bob, you want to add anything.

BobFulker

Before I - we had to, Glen models from our perspective everything Jake said with a couple of - it's further on a couple of them. Development, we need to get develop stocks ahead of us. But before we can actually get those develop stocks ahead of us, Glen needs to actually proper delineate and get that grade inside drilling to fully develop the mining plan. And to me, it's about getting that consistency of geology. We want planning and metallurgy and getting it all working and tell us to get, to bring a consolidated plan together. Focusing the mining into areas where we know we can get nice improvements from an effective and efficiency perspective of material movement. Focusing the guys on clean mining of the ore body. They're all going to come with a little bit of time to get there. They're really getting that drilled stock that they developed stocked in that starting stock ready to be mine is well can take a little bit of time because it's been under invested and we need to get back to be able to deliver consistency.

GlenMasterman

Thanks Bob. And final, really the drilling program is really focus to support that the mining priorities at Red Lake and we've identified the lower Red Lake and Cochenour areas where we really want to so you get ahead of the great control drilling, so that's an area that's been under invested at Red Lake like for a period. The other piece to that is even just some basic resource definition drilling a long strike at nine mining areas where the ore bodies have not been closed off. So these are focus areas just in the initial instance that we want to start to kind of commence developing our knowledge base in those areas of the mine.

In parallel what we'd like to achieve is really to identify larger and more continuous. And I guess mining friendly geometries on the shear zones and so there are a number of targets in the low Red Lake and extension so on strike and even up and down defecation and we will be stepping out and initiating some extension or drilling in parallel with all of that great control in Red Lake.

MichaelSlifirski

Terrific. That's very, very helpful. Thank you. Second question and then I guess is to, Bob, on Cowal, the move to saline water. I think in the past you've said that reagent consumption is low; maintenance is low because of the high quality water that the plant is always operated on. So I know in your commentary earlier you said that you don't anticipate any significant change in OpEx but having previously articulated great condition the plant and low consumable cost because of good quality water. How do you see the medium term for the plant with a lesser quality water?

BobFulker

Thanks Michael. To put it in context, we're talking 10 years in the range of 8,000 to 10,000. So it's not what you'd call the same to be mining with risk Australian or Central Australia from our eternal dissolved salts perspective. I don't expect us to have significant increases in reagents or costs. In summary, up above 20,000 to 30,000, you start to see deteriorations but at that sort of 8,000 to 10,000 which is what the saline level is that we're talking about. We don't really expect to see much difference than where we are now.

Operator

Your next question today comes from Daniel Morgan with UBS. Please ask you a question, Daniel.

DanielMorgan

Hi, Jack and team. Just a quick follow-up on the water at Cowal. You've just completed a push back and you're going to be moving towards using stockpiles this year. Just wondering what proportion of the throughput of stockpiles is going to be oxide ore in nature?

JakeKlein

Not on top of the head that number. Can we get back to you on that one? I mean all our forecasts are obviously based on the stockpiles and what we know of them. Yes, but we can get back to you on that.

DanielMorgan

Yes. I guess maybe taking it more high level; it just comes down to the water consumption. I think there's a water study, the Cowal has out of a couple of years or so vintage where the oxide ore has greater consumption when it goes through the plants. So just wondering if you can talk on that on how you expect water consumption over the next 12-months to look versus experience?

JakeKlein

So from a high-level perspective we have been feeding increased oxides in the last three to six months from the stockpiles. The model that we have now and the simulation for the water model actually taking the consideration the additional water that's required from an oxide free perspective. It also takes into consideration that when you put oxides through the mill you get lower returns from the TSF because of the fineness of the oxide when it goes through the processing plant. So all the modeling actually is taking those things into consideration and the return water is probably really get a bigger hit than the actual consumption water. But when you add those two together they are being considered. I don't have a percentage of solid things.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll hand the conference back to the Evolution Mining team for any closing remarks.

Jake Klein

Thanks. Thanks everyone. Recognize it is busy and there are probably lots of calls and reports you need nearly write. So thanks for your time. Appreciate it. Look forward to having another call on February 12th when we release our half-year accounts. Thanks for attending.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect.