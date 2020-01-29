RNP: An Income Fund For The Risk-Averse Investor

Real estate is one of the best asset classes for conservative income-focused investors. This is at least partly due to the nature of real estate. As is the case with gold or other precious metals, real estate acts as a store of wealth and helps to protect your hard-earned money against the ravages of inflation. Unlike precious metals, real estate can also produce an income for its owners because it can be leased out to tenants at a price that covers all of the expenses of the property and allow for a profit. This is essentially the purpose of real estate investment trusts, which offer a tax-advantaged way for ordinary retail investors to invest in real estate. Naturally, there are also some funds out there that specialize in real estate and some of them even offer a much higher yield than any individual real estate investment trust does. One of the better funds in this category is the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund has the stated objective of generating a high level of current income. This differs from some other funds as it does not say anything about total return but there are still many other funds, including real estate funds, that have a focus on a high level of current income. This fund also has a secondary objective of generating capital gains, which is also not atypical as most funds include this in their objectives. The one thing that is somewhat unique among real estate funds here is that this fund invests in more than just real estate investment trusts. This fund also invests in preferred securities, which more conservative investors will likely appreciate as these assets tend to be more stable and possess lower risks than common equities.

The largest positions in the fund will likely be recognizable to anyone that is familiar with the real estate sector. Here they are:

Source: Cohen & Steers

American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a company that is often one of, if not the, largest holdings in most real estate funds. This is partly because this is the largest real estate investment trust in the United States and partly because it is perceived to have significant growth potential. American Tower Corporation is not a traditional real estate investment trust. Rather, the company owns relatively small plots of land throughout the world upon which are constructed cellular towers. It then leases the towers to telecommunications companies. The growth potential here comes from the advent and roll-out of fifth-generation wireless technology, which requires that cellular towers be much closer together than earlier technologies. The expectation is that American Tower Corporation will be able to take advantage of this by increasing the number of cellular towers that it owns. If this does play out as expected, then this would indeed boost the company's cash flows and revenues.

As my long-time readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any individual position account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the overall market. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset is too heavily weighted in the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the stock price of a given company to decline when the market as a whole does not and if that position accounts for too much of the portfolio then it could drag the rest of the fund down with it. As we can see, there is only one position that accounts for more than 5% of the fund's total assets and even that is not much above the 5% threshold. Thus, it appears that the fund is quite well-diversified.

The fund as a whole is also quite well-diversified. As anyone that is vaguely familiar with the real estate sector can attest to, there are many different types of real estate that each has different dynamics. As we can see here, the fund has its assets spread around each of these different sectors without being overly exposed to any individual sector:

Source: Cohen & Steers

This is beneficial because all of these sectors have different dynamics. For example, regional malls or shopping centers are much more dependent on the strength of the consumer than healthcare or data center properties are. As the fund has spread its assets around across these various sectors, it has ensured that any weakness in one of these sectors should not drag the entire fund down with it. Risk-averse investors should appreciate this.

As mentioned earlier, RNP also invests in preferred stocks. In fact, these preferred stocks account for 47% of the portfolio. This part of the portfolio does not only consist of preferred stocks issued by real estate investment trusts. In fact, real estate preferreds only make up a relatively small percentage of the portfolio while financials account for the overwhelming majority of this part of the portfolio:

Source: Cohen & Steers

It should not come as a surprise that preferred stocks issued by banks account for the largest proportion of the fund's preferred portfolio. After all, banks are the largest issuers of preferred stock because current banking regulations allow them to consider preferred stock as Tier-1 capital, which is the safest form of funding. Insurance companies and utilities are also major issuers of preferred stock. This is exactly what we see reflected in the fund.

The fact that the fund is so heavily invested in preferred stock should be a comfort to conservative risk-averse investors. This is because preferred stock is generally safer than common stock as it sits higher on the capital stack and preferred stockholders must receive their promised dividends before the common stockholders are eligible to receive one. For the most part, preferred stock also has more price stability than common stock does because the preferred stock trades based on its dividend, so much like a bond based on interest rates. Thus, the preferred stock portion of this fund provides a reasonably high level of income and a certain degree of stability to the fund.

Why Invest In Real Estate?

As I stated earlier in this article, real estate offers a certain amount of protection against inflation. The reason for this is much the same as it is for gold. The basic definition of inflation is an increasing supply of money chasing after the same finite quantity of goods and services. As many of those reading this are well aware, the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a relatively high rate since the last recession. We can see this clearly here:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This has been one of the major driving factors of the strength that the stock market has exhibited over the period as much of this newly printed money has made its way into stocks. This is why this increase in the money supply has arguably not stoked inflation yet. The actual supply of goods and services has not increased by nearly the same degree though so once it does, it will push prices up as there will be more money chasing after the same level of goods and services. Real estate should also benefit from this as it is in limited supply so as more money becomes available in the economy to buy real estate, the price of the real estate should increase. In this regard, real estate can be appealing to conservative investors looking to preserve their wealth. The fact that one can also generate a reasonably solid income off of it is only a bonus.

Distributions

As both real estate investment trusts and preferred stocks boast moderately high dividend yields, we might expect that the fund will also possess a reasonably high yield. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.124 per share ($1.488 per share annually), which gives the fund a 6.12% yield at the current price. This is certainly higher than most other things in the market but it is lower than what many other closed-end funds yield, including other real estate closed-end funds.

One thing that may appeal to potential investors is that very few of these distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be appealing is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money off of its investments to cover its distribution and therefore may be returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario is unsustainable over any sort of extended period. Admittedly, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital such as the distribution of unrealized gains but as nearly all of RNP's distributions are either dividends or long-term capital gains, we have no real need to worry here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like RNP, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of January 24, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), RNP had a net asset value of $25.30 per share. However, the fund currently trades hands for $24.33 per share. This is a 3.83% discount to net asset value, which is a reasonable price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund appears to be an excellent closed-end fund for conservative risk-averse investors. The real estate offers a certain amount of protection against inflation while the preferred stock provides a certain degree of stability. The yield is admittedly somewhat low for a closed-end fund but the price is certainly right. When we combine this with the very high degree of diversity that the fund exhibits, it still might be worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.