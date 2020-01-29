The Hidden Risk FIRE Investors Miss

Simulations only based on U.S. data are overly optimistic and need to be stress-tested with lower stock and bond returns that were more typical in the 20th century.

The financial independence, retire early (FIRE) movement has gained a lot of traction. “We retired at 30” headlines get clicks and have made people question the typical retirement timetable:

A main goal for those pursuing FIRE is to reach a portfolio balance that can reasonably fund their retirement. This is found by dividing estimated expenses by an initial withdrawal rate that (hopefully) won’t exhaust their savings.

Last year, a popular FIRE blogger wrote about withdrawal rates for someone spending $40,000 per year:

Source: MarketWatch

Conviction in these numbers stems from the Trinity study. Researchers at Trinity University showed that withdrawing an initial inflation-adjusted 4% from a balanced portfolio of U.S. stocks (VTI) and bonds (BND) survived 95% of 30-year periods since 1925.

Investors have since anchored to 4% as the benchmark safe withdrawal rate for a normal 30-year retirement. But FIRE investors are not normal - retiring at 30 or 40 means a portfolio has to cover 50+ years of spending.

Portfolio values can be extremely sensitive to withdrawal rates. For example, a retiree in 1965 with an initial 4.17% withdrawal rate ran out of money, while a 3.37% withdrawal rate resulted in leaving a $2 million legacy:

Source: The Four Approaches to Managing Retirement Income Risk

Here’s the big risk: most FIRE blogs calculate withdrawal rate viability only with U.S. data. They’re extrapolating the historical best case of U.S. stock market returns (SPY) as the future base case.

The U.S. was an emerging market (EEM) in 1900. Nobody could have predicted that Europe (VGK) would be devastated by two world wars or that communism would wipe out Russian (RSX) and Chinese (FXI) stock investors.

Source: Credit Suisse

The table below shows safe maximum withdrawal rates (SAFEMAX) for international portfolios over 30-year periods since 1900. I should note that it assumes perfect foresight of the optimal mix of stocks and bonds, so it slightly overstates safe withdrawal rates.

Source: Wade Pfau

“From an international perspective, the 4 percent real withdrawal rule has simply not been safe.”



- Wade Pfau

So, what’s a FIRE investor to do? Use lower return assumptions. Don’t plan on being able to pick the best-performing stock market of the 21st century. Rather than estimating you’ll earn the historical U.S. inflation-adjusted stock return of 6.5%, the global average of 5.2% is more realistic.

It’s tempting to stick with U.S. data. Higher returns translate to higher withdrawal rates, meaning FIRE investors can reach their portfolio goal faster and retire earlier. But a FIRE strategy only based on U.S. data is an overly optimistic guess of what the future will hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI, VXUS, VGIT, VTIP, VTEB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Movement Capital (MVMT Capital LLC) is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Movement Capital is properly licensed or exempt from licensure. This article is solely for informational purposes. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. No advice may be rendered by Movement Capital unless a client agreement is in place.