As The Markets Panic, I'm Happily Buying These Dividend Stocks

Last but not least, I highlight a REIT that owns some of the crown jewels of retail and mixed-use real estate that has grown its dividend for over half a century.

The third idea is an investment bank with a 3.15% dividend yield that has been growing rapidly.

One great pick right now is a huge player in the midstream natural gas sector yielding 6.5%, with decades of strong growth ahead of it.

Cash is trash? No, cash is king! Especially when the discounts come along on high-quality stocks.

Fear: Every Investor's Worst Enemy

As the coronavirus spreads like wildfire through China, disrupting business and travel throughout whole cities and regions, markets are in full panic mode. Despite only five confirmed cases in the United States so far (as of this writing), the virus is truly scary. If you do an Internet search or watch some of the most highly viewed YouTube videos on the virus, you might think we are in the first act of the 2011 movie Contagion.

The tagline of the movie is, "Nothing spreads like fear."

Image Source

This is just as true for the financial markets as it is for a virus. When fear catches hold in the investor community, it's difficult to stop and often must simply be allowed to play itself out to be extinguished. Suddenly, on a dime, fear of missing out turns into fear of not being able to get out. Like the characters in Contagion, investors don't always act calmly and rationally when fear takes over the animal spirits on Wall Street.

As a long-term-oriented investor, I love seeing this. Of course, I don't love seeing others harmed or killed by a deadly virus, but I strive to always be ready to capitalize on irrational fears surrounding such a virus.

I am not an expert in virology, but I do know that this isn't the first time a coronavirus has broken out in China. From late 2002 to the summer of 2003, East Asia suffered a similar outbreak of SARS-CoV (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus) that culminated in over 8,000 reported cases and 774 deaths, most of which occurred in China and Hong Kong. No Americans died during the outbreak, despite 27 reported cases.

Thus far in the 2019-2020 outbreak, according to CBS News, there have been over 4,500 confirmed cases along with 106 deaths in China alone. At the rate the virus is spreading, it certainly has the capacity to grow exponentially bigger than the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS before it fizzles out. But make no mistake, just like the SARS and many other viral outbreaks that came before it, this spate of coronavirus will fizzle out, eventually.

It's useful to note that the flu kills about 35 times more people, on average, every year than the SARS virus did during its outbreak. We should keep this virus, as bad as it is, in perspective.

This Is Why Cash Is King

In 2019, I ended numerous articles with the exhortation to maintain a decent-sized cash allocation. It's a good portfolio hedge and it gives one dry powder for when good deals come along again.

The funny thing is, investors as a whole seem the most disinterested in or dismissive of cash right before they need it most. Almost by definition, this must be true. Rallies tend to end when investor cash has depleted, then in order to raise cash when the deals come along again, one has to sell stocks, which exacerbates the negative snowball effect.

Or, as described above, a viral fear can take over and grip investors stronger than the greed they felt before.

Ray Dalio may think "cash is trash" because it pays next to nothing and is subject to currency devaluation, and he has a good point. But it can't be ignored that one can only buy undervalued assets with cash. That will always make it worthwhile to hold, at least for value investors.

Below, I offer four undervalued dividend stocks on sale right now for those who, like me, saved plenty of cash in anticipation of some discounts to come along. While others panic, I suggest we take the long view and buy.

Image Source

1. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Enterprise Products is a midstream master limited partnership ("MLP") particularly focused on natural gas, with many of its assets positioned in and around the Permian basin in Texas. Around 59% of the company's gross operating margin is derived from natural gas or NGLs, 29% from crude oil, and 12% from petrochemicals.

With debt to EBITDA at only 3.2x and 99% fixed rate debt at an average maturity of almost twenty years, EPD looks extraordinarily well capitalized to continue growing well into the future. As I mentioned in my October 2019 article on the company, the gap between EPD's weighted cost of capital (~5.5%) and return on invested capital (10-14%) is consistently sizable. However, considering that the company plans to self-fund future growth through 50% low-cost debt and 50% retained cash flows, EPD's cash cost of capital may be even lower going forward.

Having raised its dividend for two decades straight at an average growth rate of 5% over the last ten years, it's clear that EPD's management invests for the long term. Largely this is due to the heavy insider ownership and family control of the business. For instance, Randa Williams Duncan, the daughter of the company founder and non-executive chairman of the board, spent December buying huge helpings of shares every trading week. Her purchases ranged from $25.72 to $27.99.

Source: NASDAQ

Mrs. Williams Duncan executed so many purchases during December that I could only fit the second half of the month in the above image. As someone tangentially involved in my own family business (founded by my grandfather and currently run by my father) and employed as a real estate agent for a different family business (currently between its first and second generation), I'm a big believer in family businesses. They are more prudent and long-term-minded than the average non-family business, and the corporate culture tends to be healthier at family-run companies.

Currently trading around $27.05 (as of late morning on January 28th), one currently has the chance to buy shares in EPD at a lower price than the chairman of the board did in the second half of December. The starting dividend yield is 6.54%, but with 3-5% average dividend growth likely going forward, buyers at today's price can reasonably expect a yield-on-cost ("YoC") in ten years of between 8.8% and 10.7%.

That, for me, would be a home run income growth investment, even if the share price doesn't give much upside.

2. Simon Property Group (SPG)

As the largest shopping mall landlord and operator in the nation, Simon Property Group has been handling the "retail apocalypse" as good as could be expected. Its malls are among the highest quality in the country, and Simon also owns some high-end international malls. The sunny states of Florida, California, Texas, and California make up the largest states for US malls, with a combined 47.5% between them.

The company is one of only a handful of REITs that sports A-credit ratings, which indicates the strength of its balance sheet.

Simon pays out slightly less that 70% of funds from operations, enjoys $7 billion of liquidity between all sources, has very low net debt at 3.95x of EBITDA, and debt to total assets sits at 39%. With high quality malls and plenty of cash available for investment into them, the landlord likely has decades more growth ahead of it.

Another thing I like about Simon is that it, too, is a family business with substantial insider ownership. Founded by brothers Melvin and Herbert Simon in 1993, the company is now headed by CEO David Simon, son of Melvin. The Simon family maintains significant ownership and control of the company, which has been one reason for their success in positioning the company for the long term. Simon Property Group appears better prepared than any other retail landlord (not counting the triple net lease REITs) by a long shot to navigate the stormy seas of e-commerce disruption yet to come.

Trading now at 11.65x FFO and a 5.9% starting yield, I believe investors can reasonably expect a minimum of 4-5% average annual dividend growth going forward. That means investors can look forward to a 10-year YoC of 9-9.5%.

3. Evercore (EVR)

Evercore is an investment banking advisory firm focused on M&A deals along with restructurings, IPO underwriting, shareholder activism, debt issuance, and other significant financial deals. They are the well-oiled joints of the Wall Street machine, ensuring that major deals are structured properly and proceed smoothly. EVR also provides some of the highest quality equities and economics research on Wall Street through its ISI division.

EVR has grown from a small fish among the investment banking giants to now be competitive with the big boys, ranking as the #1 independent firm for advisory revenues and M&A volume.

Source: November Presentation

Of course, the company's bread and butter is M&A advising (see my October article for some of the major deals EVR has advised), which makes the company susceptible to a sharp drop in revenues and earnings during the next recession. During the last three recessions (early 1990s, early 2000s, and 2008-2009), M&A volume dried up significantly from their pre-recession peaks.

Source: Q2 Company Presentation

It is important to note, however, that the overall trajectory of total M&A volume is to rise over long periods of time. Plus, lower interest rates tend to help facilitate more leveraged buyouts and M&A. It would not be surprising to see M&A activity come in quite strong in 2020 with the combination of a Goldilocks economy and low rates.

What's more, it's reassuring to find that EVR continued to grow its dividend even through the tough years during and after the Great Recession. In fact, the company's payout ratio based on cash flows never even broke above 40%.

Data by YCharts

Today, EVR pays out only 31.3% of earnings and 14.4% of net operating cash flow, despite having grown its dividend at a 16% compound annual growth rate over the last ten years. Assuming the company's dividend growth returns to the 10-12% range it averaged from 2009 to 2016, EVR's current dividend yield of 3.15% could translate into an 8-9.5% YoC in ten years.

Oh, and in keeping with the theme of aligned interests between shareholders and executives, it's nice to know that ~30% of EVR is owned by company employees.

4. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Federal Realty is a Dividend King, meaning that it has raised its dividend for over 50 consecutive years (52 to be exact). In fact, it enjoys the longest dividend growth streak of any REIT, having grown its payout at a 7% CAGR since 1967.

FRT owns some of the highest quality open-air retail real estate in the nation. Demand for its space is consistently high, even during recessions. Rent growth averaged 9% from 2009 to 2011, for instance.

The landlord has also mastered the art of designing and operating mixed use centers well. Residential (apartments) and office tenants together make up 20% of annual base rent.

Source: FRT Q3 Earnings Presentation

FRT has a comfortable debt load, with net debt to EBITDA at 5.3x. The weighted average maturity of its bonds sits at 11 years, and the REIT enjoys an ultra-low (for a pass-through company) payout ratio of 66% of FFO.

In recent years, dividend growth has slowed to under 3% as retailers have been pressured by thin margins and resorted to thousands of store closures. But FRT's assets are high enough quality that they can easily be repositioned with new tenants that do not necessarily operate in the retail space. Around 94% of FRT's spaces are occupied, which is pretty good for shopping centers.

At the current 3.3% yield, one could expect to enjoy a 6.5% YoC in ten years if dividend growth returned to 7% per year, or 5.4% if it came in at 5% per year. While this isn't the most exciting dividend growth investment out there in terms of expected 10-year YoC, it is one of the safest and most sustainable income streams, in my opinion.

Federal Realty is a company I foresee holding for decades, letting the dividends compound until I eventually decide to tap into them.

*** I regularly offer timely dividend stock ideas like these. If you enjoy this sort of content, please follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, SPG, EVR, FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.