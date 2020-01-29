Determining The Income Investing Game Plan For 2020

Most retirees or soon-to-be retirees have little understanding of how the future of fixed income will affect their retirement portfolios and sustainability of their standards of living.

The easiest way to accomplish yield improvement is to improve the wrapper that holds your bonds. One wrapper that most know little about are closed-end funds.

In this low rate environment, investors have been again hunting for any yield they can find - in some cases, ignoring key risks and warning signs.

Without the ability of further spread compression, income investors in the bond market have become coupon clippers at best.

2019 was a strange year. Both stocks and bonds did extremely well at the same time interest rates fell significantly. Don't expect that to continue.

The differences in the start of 2020 and the start of 2019 couldn't be more stark. When we began 2019, credit spreads were much wider at nearly 5.5%. That means the average high yield (read non-investment grade bond) traded 5.5% higher in yield compared to the same maturity treasury bond. Over the last 10 years, it has only done that twice - in late 2011 and again during the high yield bond swoon of 2015-2016.

Fast forward 12 months and high yield spreads are about 2 points lower - +3.62% - not far from the lowest levels of the post-recession period. When you buy a high yield bond, you can earn a return from two sources: the yield/coupon and capital appreciation. The yield is simple - it is the interest income generated from the stated coupon. The capital appreciation piece is different. It comes from the price of the bond increasing. That can be due to the prospects of the underlying company having improved (maybe a credit upgrade) or spreads decreased.

Without the ability of further spread compression, income investors in the bond market have become coupon clippers. That means the ability to produce strong returns in both the equity and fixed-income markets is probably over, even if rates decline more. In the last year, we can see how strongly areas of the fixed-income markets have done:

Investment grade corporate bonds: +14%

Treasuries: +7.6%

High yield bonds: +12%

Tax-free municipal bonds: +7.4%

Looking Ahead

As the bull market enters its 11th year, a growing vocal chorus of market commentators are saying the returns on traditional asset classes will be low, if not strongly negative, over the next three to five years. Fixed-income returns are strongly linked to interest rates, and with rates already very low, it is hard to squeeze out additional return from rates falling. We have been squeezing the juice out of that orange for more than 30 years after peaking in 1982 at nearly 15%. The most recent close as of this writing was a mere 1.61%.

Data by YCharts

Of course, we could be heading to negative rates like Europe and Japan have been experiencing for a number of years, but that is unlikely given the negative ramifications of such a policy. But will the market drive longer-term rates down to zero? Lacy Hunt of Hoisington Asset Management has been espousing such a view for some time now.

In his most recent missive, he writes:

Five considerations indicate that inflation, real growth and interest rates will be less in 2020 than in 2019. First, momentum is to the downside since 2019 economic growth was fading as the domestic and global economy prepared to enter the new year. Second, U.S. monetary conditions are still restrictive. Third, the domestic and worldwide debt overhang became even greater in 2019. Fourth, average U.S. economy-wide profits have been flat since 2012. Fifth, excess manufacturing capacity is greater than a year ago, indicating that firms do not having pricing power.



...



These five factors - loss of momentum, monetary restraint, high debt levels, flat profits and excess capacity - will bring about slower growth and continue to subdue core inflation in 2020. Over the past 65 years, yields on long dated risk-free U.S. treasury securities moved in the same direction as core inflation on an annual basis roughly 80% of the time. We believe that there is a high probability that this relationship will hold in 2020 as inflationary pressures continue to subside.

In other words, according to Hunt, it makes sense to not worry too much about rising interest rates.

The Hunt For Yield Is On

In this low rate environment, investors have been again hunting for any yield they can find. As we explore in our February monthly letter to members, we are seeing a shifting of fund flows back into equities. Most of this is flowing into areas of the market that are already rich but offer some income, like REITs, utilities, and other dividend payers.

I've read a lot of pundits advising investors to shorten durations to hedge against interest rates rising as well as increase quality because spreads are tight. This sounds good in theory to reduce risk, but what they do not mention is that the moves result in low yields, and possibly missed opportunities.

If we are not entering a recession in 2020, why do we want to sell out of high yield and long-dated bonds now? For one, I chuckle since the two moves are almost oxymorons. If you increase quality, you are hedging against a downturn. If a downturn were to materialize, interest rates would likely decline and result in long-dated bonds increasing in value. So, why would you want to shorten durations?

In our view, there is no reason to avoid high yield at the moment even if spreads are tight. That would be akin to selling out of stocks since they are at record highs.

How To Add Income Opportunities Without Significantly Adding Risk

With interest rates moving lower again so far in 2020, instead of selling out of long-dated assets, you can add other sectors to your portfolio. Rather than use a one-stop fund solution for your fixed income (like a "Total Bond Fund"), you can pick spots in the bond market and hybrid securities sectors.

One area where we think investors can look is lower-quality high yield debt. These bonds pay yields that are significant because the risk of default is higher. But they have significantly lagged both the rally in high-quality non-investment grade and the equity markets. I always find it funny when an investor shuns a CCC rated bond and then goes and buys stocks instead because the "better bonds" don't pay enough.

Emerging market debt looks very cheap still to generate a 5%+ yield. The dollar looks expensive here, as rates appear to be heading further lower, which may attract more capital to emerging markets.

But for those that do not want to venture into lower credit ratings or emerging markets, simply changing how you hold your bonds can help significantly. The easiest way to accomplish "yield improvement" is to improve the wrapper that holds your bonds. One area of the public securities market that provides far superior yields and that is often unheard of, ignored, or castigated out of ignorance is the closed-end fund ("CEF") space. However, even most financial advisors have never heard of them, let alone the do-it-yourself investor.

And the asset managers out there really don't want you to know about them. Why? Because many sponsors who issue and operate a CEF do so as a "mirror" of their open-end mutual fund. But they would much rather you purchase the open-end mutual fund, since it amounts to "new capital" under their umbrella, and thus, more fee revenue.

CEFs have advantages and disadvantages that must be assessed. Still, we believe the returns greatly outweigh the risks. But one must know how to navigate the space. That is why we focus primarily on CEFs at Yield Hunting - we have been using them for most of the last two decades. Others in our team have used them for more than three decades. The complexity of the space lends to knowing at least some basic knowledge before venturing in. The spate of corporate actions (tenders, rights offerings, mergers, at-the-money offerings, etc) in recent months takes experience.

Concluding Thoughts

CEFs could be the next big thing - and we think they will continue to garner new attention from investors who are income hunting. Cash flow investors are multiplying as tens of thousands of boomers retire by the day and come to the realization that they are overly reliant on erratic capital gains for their retirement "health".

The fixed-income market is increasingly harder to navigate after a strong 2019 of returns and lower rates. Most retirees or soon-to-be retirees have little understanding of how the future of fixed-income will affect their retirement portfolios and sustainability of their standards of living. Investors need to adapt to the new reality - a paradigm of a new era.

One such CEF that we think investors should keep an eye on is the Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust IV (BTZ). The fund is one we've owned at Yield Hunting for a long time (since inception), and one I have owned personally going back to when it was four different funds. The shares trade tight to the NAV compared to historical average, but the sponsor (Blackrock) recently instituted managed distribution policies that boosted the payouts by 25% on all of their taxable bond CEFs.

This is one of those things where experience can help educate you and make better decisions. Over the last several years, many fund sponsors have been moving towards these managed distribution policies to target a specific yield, whether earned or not. But unsuspecting retail investors tend to look at two things: yield and discount. The higher yield looks juicy and, like the Sirens in Greek mythology, lure naive investors to the funds, tightening the discounts.

But BTZ is also undergoing a tender offer. This is a corporate action where the sponsor buys back your shares at a premium to the current price (usually at or near NAV). We expect to get approximately 25% of our position sold at a 2% discount in the next month after having bought the shares at more than a 12% discount last year. A nice 10% capital gain on top of the ~7% yield plus NAV appreciation.

Be on the lookout for the post-tender hangover. This is often a good time to buy as investors that rushed in to take advantage of the "free money" get out and move on. Often, there can be good buying opportunities as the discount "overshoots" to the downside. Stay tuned.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.