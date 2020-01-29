With 50%+ Upside, Yelp Is My Top Pick For 2020

Even without M&A, operating leverage from revenue growth in the high-single digits or better will push substantial earnings onto a significantly lowered share count. EPS will drive stock gains.

A debt-free balance sheet and strong net cash position make Yelp an acquirer's target and the company has aggressively repurchased shares. I see a conservative 50% upside through M&A.

Secular tailwinds and new features offered to businesses should push revenue growth into the low teens. Cost improvements should lead to expanding EBITDA margins.

The indiscriminate selloff has thrown a baby out with the bathwater: Yelp trades at just over 2X EV/Revenue, a deep discount to peers both large and small.

Aside from a few pockets of outperformance, restaurant industry equities have been a source of dismal returns, with the recent "Food Delivery Recession" causing restaurant-tech stocks to particularly underperform.

Investment Thesis

Yelp (YELP) stock is my top idea for 2020, and I've built a significant position in the low-30s per share. I see a clear path to at least $55 per share or 50% upside from current prices, which could occur either through continued operational execution or M&A.

Yelp's balance sheet is rock solid with zero debt and a comfortable cash balance. The company generates substantial free cash flow and does not require capital market access to fund its operations. The company has also voraciously acquired its stock, reducing share count by 16.8% since August of 2018.

After hedge fund SQN suggested changes and a strategic review, Yelp seems to be in the early innings of a business turnaround. Management expects new initiatives to drive revenue growth into the teens, versus the consensus estimate of 11% growth in 2020.

A portion of this growth stems from increased spending by national and multi-location clients. Another piece of growth comes from new initiatives like verified license, waitlist, and expanding existing services like request a quote.

Revenue growth, combined with structural improvements to SG&A costs, will drive earnings growth. Having attained consistent GAAP profitability recently, the company is likely at an inflection point for GAAP earnings.

While the thesis benefits from management hitting admittedly lofty targets, due to the potential for M&A, it does not rely on management execution for success. Management's poor performance could lead to shareholders preferring a quick sale of the company, with value realized even sooner.

At around $2.4 Billion in enterprise value, the company is certainly affordable. Interested parties are emerging - recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that peer Groupon (GRPN) was considering acquiring Yelp. There are plenty of other companies public and private who could leverage Yelp's revenue, installed user base, and massive customer dataset for substantial economic value. Even private equity firms may be interested in the company's growing EBITDA stream.

Frustrated shareholders would likely accept an offer that includes a reasonable premium. I would expect a buyout to yield at least a 50% upside. But even a gradual return to reasonable EV/Sales multiples over the next 12 months could lead to a 50% upside as well. If the company indeed executes on management's stated goals and begins generating substantial and rapidly-growing EBITDA, Yelp could eventually return to all-time highs and beyond through a multiple rerating.

After all, while the stock price has languished, the company's fundamentals are intact and improving. Revenues have grown at breakneck speed, and the untapped addressable market is still massive:

Earnings are beginning to emerge through structural cost improvement and organic revenue growth. Yet the stock is down over 60% from its all-time highs. If Yelp continues to execute, the market will revalue it.

My price target is $55 per share, representing a 50% upside. Yelp is a strong buy.

Background And Yelp's Unique Position

Most restaurants and their adjacent businesses have provided lackluster returns for equity holders over the last few years. Yelp is no exception - it has sold off indiscriminately from nearly $100 a share to where it trades today at $36.

Its core reviews business faces stiff competition from large online advertisers like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) as well as niche players such as TripAdvisor (TRIP) or Angie's List (ANGI). But I think a big reason for the selloff is the lack of investor enthusiasm in the restaurant space.

Over the last several years, the persistent story behind dine-in and fast food restaurants is the increased reliance on larger order sizes to offset declines in foot traffic. A recent report from tdn2k shows that the narrative is intact:

The headwind of lower foot traffic results in sluggish or even negative same-store sales growth. Wage inflation, combined with stagnating growth, has hurt operator profitability.

While Yelp's financial performance relies on restaurants, its model arguably benefits from broad foot traffic declines coupled with higher ticket value. The company's primary purpose is to partner with businesses to provide foot traffic to their locations. When traffic is dwindling, and customers are paying more per visit, advertising becomes more valuable. Each marginal customer is bringing in more incremental revenue, and mitigating declines in traffic.

This phenomenon could explain why national and multi-location has been such a high growth area for Yelp. With national companies such as Darden (DRI) reporting foot traffic every quarter to concerned investors, buying foot traffic from Yelp is a way to pad the numbers.

While declines in foot traffic have created a headwind to restaurant operators, Yelp has uniquely positioned itself to capitalize on the current environment.

SQN Involvement Resulted In Operational Improvements

Yelp was the target of shareholder activism in 2018 when hedge fund SQN, with a 4% stake in the company, released a presentation calling for a strategic overhaul and potentially a sale. The suggestions included further monetization, the addition of independent board members, providing more value-add services for businesses, moving the sales team away from high-cost San Francisco, and buying back nearly $1 billion worth of stock, among others.

The changes that SQN suggested would yield a targeted $65 share price representing an 89% premium in a sale to private equity. SQN asserted that a strategic acquirer would be willing to pay even more.

Yelp took SQN's critiques to heart and appears to be executing SQN's plan to realize shareholder value. Yelp has reinvigorated its product development pipeline and reduced its share count well below the target of 75 million.

Yelp is seeing success by adding new initiatives like Connect and Waitlist, which focus on value-added services to restaurant businesses. Connect provides a platform for restaurants to share updates and events with customers. The Waitlist feature allows a restaurant to manage its seating while simultaneously driving foot traffic to a restaurant.

Both are ways for Yelp to add value to businesses. Perhaps more importantly, the above initiatives drive app downloads and in-app use, leveraging the growing installed userbase. Growing in-app traffic is useful because in-app traffic doesn't rely on SEO or paying a 3rd party to drive visitors to a website. In the end, more in-app use from customers drives traffic and adds value to advertisers by lowering the cost to advertise on Yelp.

Another service, the $30/month Verified License, creates a low-cost way for Yelp's customers to benefit from Yelp's network of users. This service isn't just a source of recurring revenue; it is a way to get new customers in the door who may pay for more expensive advertising campaigns in the future. These operational changes led to high single-digit revenue growth in 2019, and management is targeting double-digit growth into the future.

Financials: Healthy Balance Sheet And High Gross Margins

On the financial front, Yelp checks all of the boxes of a good company. It is debt-free and has few long-term liabilities. Yelp is also highly free cash flow generative and does not rely on capital market access to fund its operations. The company has repurchased hundreds of millions of dollars of stock at low valuations, reducing the float significantly.

Recent initiatives create a clear path to long-term organic 10%+ revenue growth. Management's long-term target of mid-teens revenue growth reflects this:

Yelp, like other internet peers, has gross margins north of 90%, but high G&A costs, specifically compensation, sales, and development expenses muddled GAAP profitability. But Yelp appears to be at an inflection concerning profitability.

Changes to the cost structure combined with revenue growth have resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion above 20%, with management targeting 30-35% in three years. Operational efficiencies should drive margin expansion and create significant free cash flow at scale.

Acquisition Target

The company has a simple capital structure, positive free cash flows, and a net cash balance, which makes it an attractive buyout target. The company's EBITDA generation could attract interest from private equity. Potential synergies, Yelp's current installed user base, and Yelp's massive dataset could benefit a strategic acquirer. At an enterprise value of around $2.4 Billion, it is a small pill to swallow for most buyers.

Above I showed SQN's case for a sale to private equity based on EBITDA. The hedge fund also made the case that a strategic acquirer would also pay up handsomely for Yelp's lead generation ability:

Yelp getting swallowed by a much larger competitor is also in the realm of possibility. Though the regulatory environment isn't exactly favorable for the internet giants, they have plenty of capital to put to work. These companies certainly could leverage Yelp's database and lead generation ability.

Risks To The Thesis

Nothing is cheap for a reason, and investors have plenty of reasons to doubt the company before investing. Yelp has its fair share of bruises.

Yelp has a history of mediocrity. While the business has grown substantially, the stock has underperformed the market by a wide margin. The company struggled to attain GAAP profitability for years despite its growth. Chronic underperformance prevents many investors from getting involved and creates a feeling of desperation from current shareholders who purchased at higher prices. Yelp faces pressure from internet giants. Google and Facebook are fierce competitors and represent a considerable obstacle for Yelp. Both companies have competing review products with significant market share. While Yelp can acquire traffic from Google, this generally comes at a high cost. The company is running out of "ammunition" to buy back stock. Having reduced its share count down to around 70 million, the company burned through most of its cash balance. Future share repurchases will need to come from operating cash flows, which are present, but its cash hoard has dwindled. Stock-based compensation is excessive. Yelp awards material amounts of stock to its employees regularly, resulting in dilution. The stock awards take place despite the lack of shareholder returns, and insiders have been net sellers of the stock. Yelp has yet to institute a significant change to this policy. Adjusted EBITDA, a metric favored by management, excludes this expense, which raises some flags. Management earnings guidance is often lofty and unattainable. Yelp's management has garnered the reputation of being too aggressive with its earnings guidance. Even as recently as November 2019, the stock was down around 30% premarket based on an earnings miss. The target for the next three years of mid-teens revenue growth seems lofty. The company would be better off guiding conservatively and surprising to the upside to buck this reputation.

Conclusion And Target Price

Yelp's stock has sold off over 60% from all-time highs despite a business that has consistently grown its sales. As a result of the selloff, the stock is undervalued based on a comparison to its internet peers.

Healthy gross margins, growing revenues, a debt-free balance sheet, and consistently positive free cash flows all point to a valuable business. Changes set in motion by SQN have already shown green shoots.

The company has three ways it can realize value for its shareholders, and each would likely bring above-market returns over the next year.

1. Sale to Private Equity. Yelp has been growing both revenues and EBITDA margins. If operational momentum continues, Yelp will begin to generate substantial cash flows. Private equity loves companies with consistent, growing cash flows, and Yelp could be ideal for a buyout. The EBITDA multiples that private equity buyers pay is well into the double digits and growing, according to PitchBook:

Assuming the company can generate a yearly run rate of $300 million in EBITDA by the end of 2020, a 12x multiple puts the total enterprise value at around $3.6 billion, or 50% upside.

2. Sale to a Strategic Acquirer. A strategic acquirer could use cash or stock to purchase Yelp at a premium to its stock price. Considering the spread in earnings and sales multiples between Yelp and its peers, an acquisition could be highly accretive on profits alone. But the strategic value of Yelp's users and customers could be worth billions in the hands of the right business. According to page 89 of its Yelp presentation, SQN indicates that they have "spoken to multiple potential buyers that would have a high interest in Yelp should the asset be for sale." If a strategic acquirer were to purchase Yelp, I'd expect the price to be higher than what a private equity firm would pay.

3. Business as Usual. In the past, Yelp has traded at the same lofty sales multiples as its peers. Even as recently as 2018, Yelp's forward EV/Revenues were well above 3X.

A change in sentiment from continued execution could result in a reversion to the mean. A regression to 3X EV/Sales would result in 50%+ returns.

Yelp will generate significant operating cash flows in 2020, which it can use to repurchase stock. If management hits its sales growth targets, market participants will likely buy the turnaround story. The three-year goal of revenue growth in the mid-teens combined with multiple expansion is attainable. The stock has a clear path to the upside if this occurs.

In a market of overvalued, overleveraged companies, Yelp stands out as an excellent risk/reward proposition. My price target of $55 per share represents a 50% upside from today's prices. Yelp is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP, GOOG, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.