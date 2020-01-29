2 Exciting REITs And 1 Boring One

EPR's educational assets create a significant headwind for growth in normalized earnings over the next 2 years.

DLR's merger should be a positive factor over the next few years.

CONE saw a substantial decline in the share price, but it has delivered exceptional earnings growth and we expect more growth in the future.

The last few weeks have been exciting.

We’ve seen a little volatility in some of the stocks we cover. New opportunities are finally showing up in some of the good dividend growers. That’s great, because it was a little rough lately to find a decent bargain. No surprise - the market remains quite expensive by most metrics. We’re holding a fairly large allocation cash and have a significant position in preferred shares. However, we’ve also been researching common shares.

Today, we’re going to talk about CyrusOne (CONE), Digital Realty (DLR.PK), and EPR Properties (EPR). We gathered several of the relevant metrics into one chart:

The table extends further to the right side and gives us a few more useful factors:

We can see that EPR has delivered strong dividend growth over the last several years. However, we see DLR and CONE with greater growth potential going forward. It seems the market agrees as well. We can see that DLR and CONE have rallied much further since their lowest closing values. Both DLR and CONE set their lowest closing values since 2016 began within the first month. Since 1/21/2016, both REITs have been roaring higher.

CyrusOne

We’re adding shares of CyrusOne to our portfolio. We’re buying 100 shares at $62.30:

We witnessed a major decline in CONE on 1/13/2020, whereas the rest of the data center REITs were performing quite well:

What happened? CONE reported it was laying off a significant number of employees. Investors are concerned because the layoffs represent a little weakness in the “hyperscale” area.

It sounds scary, but management was pretty positive in the commentary at a UBS event in early December.

We’ve been monitoring the data center space over the last several months. To get a feel for recent movements, we want to use the latest $100k chart (as of 01/12/2020). The chart shows how much had to be invested on any prior to reach $100k “today”:

If the market closes anywhere near the current price, it will drag CONE’s golden line materially higher.

Is CONE a Good REIT?

We will start by demonstrating that CONE has delivered strong total returns:

That’s no substitute for research, but we want to highlight that the value quadrupled during that period. Clearly, there is something to like about the stock and the sector.

We also want to highlight that Equinix (EQIX) is running extremely close to its own 52-week high. If there was a major problem with data centers as a property type, we wouldn’t see the largest company in the sector setting fresh 52-week highs. By contrast, CONE is about 21.4% below its 52-week high.

Other peers are Digital Realty, CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR), and QTS Realty Trust (QTS). Each of these peers is between 3% and 11% off its 52-week high.

Now we can hop over to look at some fundamentals:

From 2013 through 2018, we saw enormous growth in FFO per share and AFFO per share. This does not happen in weak REITs. A weak REIT might grow FFO per share, but it won’t turn $1.22 in normalized FFO per share into $3.31 in normalized FFO per share between 2013 and 2018.

CONE's current guidance for 2019 calls for normalized FFO per diluted share (their calculation may be slightly different) of $3.55 to $3.60:

That’s much better than the guidance at the start of the year:

Shares of CONE carry a risk rating of 3.0. That’s suitable for the more aggressive B&H investors. The company maintains a reasonable balance sheet (investment grade) and has delivered exceptionally strong growth in FFO per share for several years.

Digital Realty

Digital Realty has delivered exceptional returns since its IPO. Management has demonstrated a keen eye for real estate transactions which enhance shareholder value. DLR is buying InterXion Holding (INXN) to unlock the best portfolio for future development across Europe. Future developments don’t pay rent. Construction in progress doesn’t pay rent. Each time a development is completed, the new revenue should lead to growth in DLR’s earnings (using normalized FFO or analyst AFFO). Since that revenue doesn’t occur until properties are developed and leased, it has a temporary negative impact on earnings. We don’t mind the temporary negative impact because we are evaluating DLR on a long-term basis. Fortunately for shareholders, management is also focused on the long-term creation of shareholder wealth.

Some investors may choose to take on additional risk by buying INXN instead.

Digital Realty Merger Update

Digital Realty is the second-largest data center REIT. It carries a risk rating of 2, which reflects management’s risk-averse strategy for building the REIT with low leverage. The balance sheet is firmly in "investment grade" territory. Despite a solid balance sheet, some volatility still exists in the share price.

Investors have seen a recent dip as money moved away from the cyclical sectors. That’s not a problem for us. We picked DLR as a long-term choice, and we’re going to focus on long-term analysis. We want to view the most recent developments within the context of long-term investing.

Management’s Decision Making

Management’s decisions have driven substantial shareholder value over the last 15 years. Since its IPO 15 years ago, DLR has thoroughly smashed any index. Whether it is compared to REITs or to technology stocks, it has been a winner:

Since its IPO, DLR has won consistently. There is a great deal to like about the REIT. It delivers a solid dividend yield while maintaining exceptionally fast growth. At times, its growth techniques can bother some analysts. Management has routinely prioritized long-term growth over short-term earnings growth. That’s a sign of good real estate management.

We’re going to go out on a limb and make a statement that may bother some analysts: DLR’s management is more talented at evaluating data center opportunities than analysts. Its latest acquisition is a perfect example.

Merging with INXN

DLR is merging with InterXion Holding. This is easily the most exciting announcement. While there was a negative knee-jerk reaction in the market, we believe this deal will turn out very well for shareholders of both companies.

Shareholders of INXN will get .7067 shares of DLR for each share of INXN they own. For instance, some who owns 10,000 shares of INXN would get 7,067 shares of DLR in the merger.

We view INXN as slightly riskier, since we can't be certain that the deal closes. Buying INXN is sometimes slightly cheaper currently, as each share of INXN costs less than .7067 shares of DLR.

Currently, INXN looks a little bit more expensive than DLR:

Customers Are The Real Focus

This deal is driven by the benefits it creates in serving customers. The customers want to deal with REITs who can handle their global traffic flows. Technology companies have already gone global, and they want data centers to support their global presence. DLR CEO Bill Stein discussed the importance of a global presence near the start of the call:

This global infrastructure gives DLR a superior position for selling services to other global technology companies. However, it also provides an incredible opportunity for the REIT to invest internally. We believe the best opportunity for DLR is continuing to grow abroad. This merger is a great step in that direction.

EPR

EPR Properties (EPR) is a triple-net lease REIT. Its properties are divided into 3 categories:

Entertainment Recreation Education

However, the REIT recently decided to sell the education portion and announced one large sale for about one-third of its educational portfolio. The change in the portfolio structure is demonstrated below:

(Source: EPR Properties)

Notice that EPR had 18% of annualized NOI (net operating income) from education. Following the transaction, it will still get 11% of its portfolio revenue from the education category.

The transaction provides $454 in gross cash proceeds:

(Source: EPR Properties)

We agree with that decision because we don’t believe the educational properties were a good fit for the REIT's portfolio. Specifically, we believe the tenants within the educational portfolio did not have sufficient credit metrics to be reliable customers.

The tenant’s issues were demonstrated by frequent termination fees, which were included in “FFOAA”. It might seem simpler if they just called it “AFFO”, but we’ve found many REITs have slightly different definitions for the term anyway.

FFOAA

The term FFOAA stands for “Funds From Operations As Adjusted”. It is a metric EPR provides to help investors understand their results. We consider the metric to be moderately useful. The biggest issue we had was that it is simply too “lumpy”. It included substantial income from tenants in educational properties terminating their leases. We don’t consider termination fees a reliable source of recurring income. As EPR removes these properties, its FFOAA may be reduced materially. Therefore, the market may take a negative view on these property sales. We see this as a potential headwind, even though we agree with the decision.

Cap Rates

Following the transaction to sell, management hosted a call for analysts. The sales occurred at a cap rate of about 9% on cash NOI. Management is planning to reinvest in other experiential assets at a cap rate around 7-8% on cash NOI. We believe the new assets the REIT is purchasing are superior, so they deserve a lower cap rate. However, transitioning from assets with a 9% cap rate to assets with a 7-8% cap rate still reduces FFO (funds from operations).

Since the properties were also providing termination payments, the FFOAA (management’s metric) could be reduced twice. Once from the lower cap rate and once from the end of termination payments. Consequently, this is a headwind to growth in FFOAA per share for 2020 and, potentially, for 2021.

Because we are concerned about the potential headwinds for EPR, including the hit to FFOAA following these transactions, we decided not to invest.

Conclusion

As we’re evaluating dividend-growing REITs, we have to look deep into their potential for growth. The data center REITs are still in a strong position due to consistent growth in demand for data. Let’s see if your behavior supports data centers.

Over the next few years, do you see yourself downgrading the quality of any streaming services you use?

Do you plan to reduce your internet speed?

Do you expect to use the internet less in your work? (To be clear, retiring doesn’t count!)

By comparison, EPR faces a headwind to near-term earnings growth (FFOAA per share) due to its educational portfolio. We agree with management’s decision to jettison those assets, but that’s not enough for us to jump in.

We’re bullish on CONE and DLR, but staying neutral on EPR.

