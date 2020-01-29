Cancom: Q4 Recovery After Disappointing Q3 But Valuation Still An Issue

Cancom (OTC:CCCMF) [ETR:COK] is scheduled to release its preliminary Q4/FY19 financial results on February 6, consisting only of headline figures. The full set of results together with the 2020 outlook and conference call are scheduled for March 19. The overall stock performance last year was quite strong (+59%), as 2019 is set to become the strongest year in recent history, despite unexpected capital raise and CEO departure.

As the macroeconomic environment seems to be easing and software spend in Germany expected to slightly pick up, we become less cautious and expect solid 2020. We recognize Cancom’s attractive business model with a strong commitment to in-house developed cloud products, boosting its top and bottom lines in the mid-term. However, we are still struggling with its relatively high valuation levels compared to its peers, with average 2Y P/E 33x and EV/EBITDA 13x. In fact, pure resellers average 2Y P/E of 15.6x and EV/EBITDA 8.1x and pure software players (i.e., developers) imply only limited upside with average 2Y P/E 26x and EV/EBITDA 17x. We emphasize Cancom can be viewed as a mix of both, given its reselling business with 80%/45% and 20%/55% cloud business in terms of sales/EBITDA contribution, respectively.

Q4 sales should pick up by 14.6%, driven by M&A and organic growth recovery

We expect to see Cancom maintaining its double-digit growth trajectory with sales growing at 14.6%, which is mainly the result of Novosko consolidation with €16m sales contribution. In terms of organic growth, we see it recovering to 9.8% from the very low levels last quarter of 5.7%, as Q4 tends to be one of the strongest quarters.

For the full year, the growth looks quite attractive with 15.2%/19.8% (organic/reported) - in line with the group's guidance of a "very significant growth," implying >10%. However, the market appears to be bullish, in our view, expecting 19% in Q4 and 21.1% for the full year, presumably pricing in stronger recovery in the IT Solutions segment.

For 2020 we expect to see organic growth sliding down to 9.6% mainly on softer IT Solutions sales while Cloud business continuing its double-digit growth trajectory. Including the recent acquisition of Novosko, which should bring around €64m in additional sales, all-in growth stands at 12.4% and ahead of the market, which is our view too cautious (as we were at the end of 2019). Although Cancom won’t publish its guidance, given this mid-sized acquisition, it will highly likely stick to the “very significant” growth guidance, implying >10%.

Chart 1: Solid Q4 despite stronger comparables

IT Solutions should recover after weak Q3

IT Solutions business segment (82% of total sales) is a pure project related/reselling business, with comprehensive support for IT infrastructure and applications. The range of services offered includes IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, and system integration, among others.

We expect to see some moderate recovery in the IT Solutions segment, with sales picking up by 7.5%/8.7% (organic/reported) as customers spend their leftover IT budgets – typical for Q4. We also highlight that Cancom is wrestling with rather strong Q4 last year, which grew at 9.7%/17.9% (organic/reported).

Our Q4 estimate, results in 13%/17.9% (organic/reported) full-year growth, which is also in line with the qualitative guidance for this segment – “very significant growth,” implying >10% growth.

For 2020, we see growth coming down to 7% and thereby putting us on par with historical growth of around 7.3%. Given the low visibility (c. 3 months) of this segment, since it’s a project-based business, we are mainly looking at the overall level of IT spending in Germany. This, according to the recent BITKOM study, is expected to grow at 2.7% in 2020, which is 20bps lower than in 2019.

Chart 2: IT Solutions facing some tough comparables

Q3 Cloud growth continues its double-digit growth journey - in line with the guidance

Cloud Solutions segment, with 18% of total sales, is the key growth and profitability engine going forward. Within this segment, Cancom operates its cloud software (partially as SaaS) as well as cloud-related hardware and shared managed services (IT infrastructure hosting) business.

Cloud growth should not only continue but also expand its growth trajectory in Q4 growing at 21.1% organically, despite solid Q4 ’18 growth of 17.9% as Cancom pushes forward its cloud products. Including last year’s acquisition of Novosko with c. €16m sales contribution, the all-in growth should stand at 44.8%. Our Q4 estimate results in 17% /28.6% (organic /reported) full-year growth on the back of rising managed services share (undisclosed) and in line with qualitative guidance for this segment – “very significant growth,” implying >10% growth.

For 2020, we see double-digit organic growth to continue at 15% on the back of growing managed services share, increasing demand for cloud products and incremental sales (albeit at the moment limited) from its evolving partner network. Our estimates also reflect positive market dynamics as confirmed by the recent BITKOM study, which forecasts 6.4% software growth in the German market – a slight increase from 2019 level of 6.3%.

Chart 3: Cloud segment should lead the growth

Unspectacular margin dynamics amid rising reselling business

On the back of rising IT Solutions sales, which are usually margin dilutive, we see Q4 adj. EBITDA margin staying flat at 8.8% which is also roughly on par with the market consensus. For the full year, we see adj. EBITDA margin at 8.2% which is merely 10bps lower than last year's and largely explained by extraordinary strong IT Solutions business in H1 ’19 of +30% and only 4.6% margin vs. 5.1% margin at 13.8% top-line growth last year.

For 2020, we see adj. EBITDA margin improving moderately by 50bps to 8.7% which is the result of the following three drivers 1) lower growth in IT Solutions (volume business), with its dilutive margins; 2) expansion of the cloud portfolio with a much more attractive margin profile and 3) Novosko acquisition last year (i.e., an addition to the cloud portfolio), which accounts for c. 15% of the total cloud revenue, dilutes cloud margin by an estimated 130bps with its below average (i.e., 17%) profitability.

Chart 4: Margin-dilutive reselling business and M&A burden margin expansion

Conclusion

We expect to see solid finish to the year as IT Solutions is recovering from disappointing Q3 and cloud continues its double-digit growth trajectory. Margin development should be rather unspectacular, declining marginally on the back of exceptionally strong H1 in the volume business. We see cloud growth, which is the essence of the group’s long-term story staying in the double-digit territory in 2020. However, the relatively low margin levels of the recent acquisition should burden the overall group margin expansion. We also emphasize Cancom raised c. €170m in new money, which will be primarily used for future M&A, which we believe a couple of mid-sized coming in this year and causing some additional stock volatility. Given a somewhat better economic climate as originally assumed and rising software spending growth in the German IT market, we are not as negative as we were before for 2020. However, we still struggle with, in our view, somewhat elevated valuation levels (average 2Y P/E 33x and EV/EBITDA 13x) compared to its reselling peers (average 2Y P/E 15.6x and EV/EBITDA 8.1x) or implying only limited upside relative to pure software developers (average 2Y PE 26x and EV/EBITDA 17x), as Cancom is definitely not there yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.