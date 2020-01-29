Assessing An Earnings Trade In Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) announces its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday the 30th of January before the open. As we can see from the implied volatility chart below, volatility continues to expand. We would expect this metric to keep on increasing until earnings are announced. Implied volatility is essentially the “expected move” of the stock. This “expected move” always moves up meaningfully before an earnings announcement due to the market projecting a significant move with respect to the share price.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Murphy Oil currently trades at just over $23 a share meaning it is a pretty low-priced stock. Furthermore, having a market cap of $3.55 billion, the stock has plenty of liquidity. When we trade derivatives of a stock (like options), we always aim to make sure that the underlying stock has been undergoing plenty of trading (liquidity). The tighter the options spreads for example, the easier it is for us to get in and out of the respective trade at our desired prices.

The trade we are thinking of putting on would be the sale of the regular $22.5 put for $0.80 per contract along with the subsequent purchase of two $25 calls for $0.40 per contract. So, as you can see, the put sale is financing the two call purchases. In fact, since the premium received on this trade is the same as premium paid, if the stock is “put” to us at expiration, our cost basis for those shares would be $22.5 excluding commissions.

Obviously since this is a bullish earnings trade, if shares rallied on the Q4 numbers, our potential gain would be the premium received from the put sale along with how much value we could extract from the $25 call. In these trades however, we never think of the potential upside. We always think of the downside risk. Traders many times forget that the most important element of this potential earnings trade is the fundamentals of the stock. Being put stock at $22.50 for example means that the trader must have $2,250 per contract available to take control of the shares. Yes, one could roll the puts out in time but we do not favour that strategy.

Our strategy for earnings trades especially is to put ourselves in positions on a regular basis where we have limited downside but significant upside. If we are put stock, so be it. In fact, what we like to call our “resting” position should always be in stock and not cash and we favour being in the market than trying to time the market.

So, let's see if Murphy Oil is up to the mark with respect to being considered for our stock portfolio. Let's see how much “margin of safety” it really has.

As we can see from the long-term chart above, shares look like they have completed their double-top reversal pattern. Since late 2015, an argument could be made that a bullish ascending triangle is in play. Shares have strong resistance above the $30 level but we remain a good distance from that level at present.

We go to the financials to see if the bullish technical since 2016 are also evident in the numbers. Top line sales as well as operating profit have grown significantly since 2016. Growth is what moves stock prices and Murphy has had it in spades over the past few years. In fact, sustained growth is projected over the next few years with 8%+ top line growth expected this year alone.

On the cash flow statement, we can see sizable capex investments over the past four quarters which meant that the firm had to use over $500 million of its cash to plug the shortfall gap. No debt was taken on over the past four quarters plus management also used cash to pay $169 million to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

On the balance sheet, we see that the debt to equity ratio comes in at 0.57 which is actually down from 2017 and 2018. The decreasing debt has resulted in a rising interest coverage ratio which presently comes in at 4.72. These trends are important in case earnings do not come in as expected this year. Having a solid balance sheet go a long way in helping the company withstand a meaningful contraction which is important from a liquidity point of view.

In terms of valuation, Murphy's book multiple comes in at 0.6. This is the lowest book multiple we have seen in many a year. In fact, 0.6 is the same multiple the company had back in 2015. Buying companies trading under book value off a margin of safety and stack the odds in favour of the long investor.

Therefore, to sum up, there is a lot to like here in our potential earnings trade in Murphy Oil as downside risk looks pretty limited at present. We do not see the 4.3% yield at risk at present which is imperative if we end up owning this stock.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MUR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.