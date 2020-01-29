3M: A Dividend King On Sale

There are some short- and long-term risks to consider, but the stock is undervalued today. Not many Dividend Kings go on sale in this market environment.

3M continues to see negative pressure on its stock after releasing its Q4 earnings. The results included unexpected charges that weren't included in the guidance.

Industrial conglomerate 3M Company (MMM) closed out its 2019 fiscal year on Tuesday, when it released its fourth-quarter earnings. The company continues to see softness in a handful of end-markets, and the continued outbreak of the Coronavirus will likely further worsen conditions if the spread continues. The stock is succumbing to negative pressure and reverting closer towards the bottom of its 52-week range. Given management's guidance for FY20, the current share price is a solid opportunity to acquire dividend growth royalty for long-term wealth creation.

Q4 Review

3M's fourth quarter had a lot of negative news - some expected and some unexpected. For the fourth quarter, the company's revenues of $8.11 billion were a very slight miss on analyst estimates. EPS beat by $0.05 on an adjusted basis but missed on a GAAP basis by $0.44. This was largely driven by two large charges that were not factored into management's previous guidance: a litigation charge of $0.29 per share and a restructuring charge of $0.20 per share.

(Source: 3M Company)

When looking at its performance by business segment, 3M is especially struggling in its safety/industrial and transportation/electronics segments. Business is soft across most geographies (down 2.7% - 2.9%) in all markets aside from Latin American/Canada, which are roughly flat. CEO Mike Roman stated that momentum continues to remain soft for the safety/industrial and transportation/electronics segments, so we could see this headwind bleed into 2020 earnings. This could also worsen if the Coronavirus continues to spread. The virus has caused parts of China to completely shut down. 3M reported slightly positive growth in China/Hong Kong in Q4, but that is now threatened if the virus keeps China gridlocked for very long.

(Source: 3M Company)

The company's margins also took a sizable hit, with operating margins falling from 22.4% to 19.0%. This was driven by an acquisition, as well as the previously mentioned restructuring charges.

As part of a response to its underperformance, 3M announced that it is embarking on some restructuring changes. The changes include a "new global operating model" and a "streamlined organizational structure". The changes resulted in a $134 million charge taken in Q4 and will see 1,500 employees let go. The changes will save the company $40-50 million in 2020 and $110-120 million per year after that.

3M Remains A Strong Business

Despite the abundance of negative news, the reality is that the majority of these factors don't reflect on the underlying strength of the business in the long term. The restructuring charges and (and resulting margin compression) are likely temporary. Meanwhile, 3M is a highly diversified industrial conglomerate with thousands of products sold into hundreds of end-markets. Industrials will peak and dip, but it's highly likely that 3M will once again find traction in time.

Despite these headwinds the company still generated $5.4 billion in FCF in 2019, the most it has ever generated. This 16.8% FCF conversion rate is in line with historical performance and is a testament to 3M's long-term moat. A competitive advantage derived from the company's scale and thousands of patented products sold in most industrial end-markets.

(Source: YCharts)

This long-term record of operational success has powered a generational history of dividend growth. 3M's dividend pays out a total annual sum of $5.76 per share and has been increased for each of the past 61 years. That dividend yields 3.28% on the current share price, offering investors a strong combination of yield and long-term growth. The company's total dividend expenditures in 2019 of $3.3 billion are just 61% of its total FCF streams.

Industrials don't necessarily grow in a linear line, but 3M has proven its ability to grow over the long term. Not only via its dividend growth streak (which can only be done with consistent earnings growth), but the company has grown its EPS at a CAGR of 7.79% over the past 10 years. With low- to mid-single digit revenue growth and a couple percentage points in stock buybacks each year, it shouldn't be unreasonable to expect this over the long run. You don't normally give companies this type of "benefit of the doubt", but 3M has been doing this for decades.

Because the fundamental strengths of 3M remain intact, we view the stock's price pressure in recent years as a short-term challenge providing a long-term buying opportunity.

Some Risks To Consider

Despite a bullish outlook for 3M, there are some short- and long-term risks that investors need to consider. The Coronavirus is all over news headlines, and for good reason. The virus has thus far proven an ability to spread internationally. As the situation permeates and impacts more areas, it will only worsen the economic impact of entire markets having to shut down in fear of the virus spreading. Based on management's 2020 guidance already being issued (more on that in a minute), a prolonged situation could impact the business enough that guidance is cut down the road.

Investors also need to be aware of a potentially growing litigation situation with 3M. The company's GAAP EPS included $1.01 in litigation charges, and then had another $0.29 in litigation charges that were not factored into previously issued guidance.

The company is currently working through a rash of litigation against it for defective ear plugs, as well as allegations that its class of PFAS chemicals contaminated fresh water sources in various states. Some legal analysts have estimated that liabilities and expenses related to the PFAS lawsuits could amount to as much as $10 billion. Such large corporations get hit with litigation all the time, and the result is usually a much reduced settlement years later. However, investors should keep this in mind as something to monitor, should the situation continue to escalate.

Why Shares Are Attractive Today

Shares have been on a steady downward slide since reaching highs of almost $250 in early 2018. The stock now trades at just over $165 per share, as Q4 earnings have applied more downward pressure.

(Source: YCharts)

Management has guided 2020 earnings at between $9.30 and $9.75 per share. The midpoint of this would place the stock at a multiple of 17.36X. This is an 11% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 19.54X.

When we look at FCF yield, the company's current FCF yield is at its highest level since 2013-2014. Even from a dividend yield standpoint, investors can get more yield out of 3M today than what has historically been yielded. The stock's current dividend yield of 3.28% is a notch above its 10-year median yield of just 2.47%.

(Source: YCharts)

When we look at 3M, the stock is discounted to historical norms across the board. While the current operating environment is soft, industrials are often best invested in during these times. The company's litigation situation needs to be monitored for developments, but as of right now, we don't see it as enough of a reason to disqualify a "Dividend King" that happens to be on sale. Assuming 6-8% earnings growth moving forward, investors can expect total returns of between 9% and 11% per annum - in line with steady wealth generation that has occurred over multiple decades.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.