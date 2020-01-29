USO: Buy The Pullback

There’s really no hiding it – the last month has been very hard on the oil bulls with the United States Oil ETF (USO) dropping by nearly 14% since the start of the year. It is my belief that this selloff represents factors which have nothing to do with fundamentals and that in the coming weeks, the positive trend in crude prices will exert themselves once more. In other words, now is a wonderful time to buy USO.

Crude Markets

Over the last few trading sessions, we’ve seen substantial volatility in the price of crude oil. Specifically, since the Iranian attacks around three weeks ago, the price of oil has fallen by about 15%. What is noteworthy about this decline is this: it has nothing to with fundamentals. Indeed, as we will discuss in the following paragraphs, the fundamentals for crude oil still do remain bullish.

In my opinion, this current selloff in crude oil is really due to a few fears which have spread through the financial system and caused the market to “fall out of bed” so to speak. Specifically, prior to this selloff, we saw the S&P 500 continue to hit fresh highs as well as volatility stay at lows. This means that when something shocking hits the news wires (like the medical situation in China), volatility surged as traders reassessed positions and tightened up exposures. This has led to a selloff in a variety of commodities as well as the overall stock market.

Now that we’ve covered the general markets, let’s look at crude fundamentals specifically. First off, the crude balance continues to tighten with the level of inventories falling against the 5-year average at a time when we typically see builds.

Another measure of fundamental tightness is the year-over-year change in stocks – this continues to fall with recent weeks entering into negative territory for the first time in a few years.

The basic drivers here are pretty straightforward: there is very real supply risk in the market. First off, production growth continues to slow.

As you can see in the chart above, we have seen over a year of contracting production growth. The issue here is that demand continues to grow which means that we must see supply grow as well or prices will likely rise.

The driver of declining production is very straightforward: Permian operators are going bankrupt due to capital constraints. You could run the math several different ways, but the bottom line here is that crude prices are going to have to rise for Wall Street to lend more capital to operators. Until then, we are going to continue to see production growth declines in all regions (but the Permian in particular due to its size).

And the second bullish variable on the balance is imports. Imports have absolutely been crushed since OPEC started its cuts in January of 2019.

Again, this is another supply variable which is only fixed by higher prices. OPEC has an explicit goal of getting a “stable price” of crude oil which translates into “higher price”. It has demonstrated for the past few years that it will willingly balance the market through constraining supply to drive up the price of crude.

And again, OPEC continues to respond to any downturn in the price of crude through further cuts. Indeed, it was reported today that OPEC is considering extending the current set of cuts through June in direct response to the falling price of crude oil in recent weeks. This shows the responsive nature of OPEC – it has market power and it will use it to increase the price of crude oil.

Each of these two variables has led to declining inventories on a year-over-year basis in the United States. The important thing about this trend is this: it is going to continue until prices increase… and if prices continue to fall in the short term, the rebound will likely be larger in the long term due to the pressure exuded by Wall Street and OPEC on supply.

The trading model we can derive from this revolves around the rate of change in inventories and the concurrent change in the price of crude oil.

As I have mentioned before, the simple math of the current rate of change of inventories indicates that we will see inventories down about 20% on a year-over-year basis by the end of this year. Over the last 25 years, crude oil has average rallies of 51% over years in which inventories decline by this amount. In other words, the simple average return of historic changes in the price of crude oil suggests that we could see a rally of around 50% if the trend continues (which it likely will due to the vested interest of the suppliers).

In actuality, this is just an average – the rally could be higher or lower. But the trend makes economic sense and is present in the data – as inventories tighten, the price of crude rises. Given that we are going to likely see the current trend in place continue through a good part of this year, it’s time to buy USO to trade against sentiment and ride the fundamentals.

About USO

We can’t leave this article without briefly touching on USO. If you’ve followed commodity ETFs for a while, you’re likely aware that the price doesn’t correlate perfectly with the commodity. The reason for this has to do with the shape of the futures curve in the markets in which the ETF rolls.

Specifically, USO is rolling exposure in a market which is largely caught in contango in the front two months. Contango is a fancy word that means that front contract is cheaper than the back contract. When USO rolls its exposure into the second month (two weeks prior to the expiry of the front month), it will be holding exposure at a contract priced higher than the front month contract.

What happens is that futures tend to converge towards the spot price in financial markets. This means that USO’s holdings at a higher price will tend to drift down in value towards the spot price of crude oil during a typical month. At present, the market is in mild contango in the front so this isn’t too pressing of an issue. But this rolling towards the front is what causes “roll yield” and it has historically been negative for USO in most months of the year.

This said, I believe that the outright returns of crude oil will outperform any loss from roll yield, but investors should keep roll in mind as they trade the ETF.

Conclusion

The recent selloff in crude oil is driven purely by global macro sentiment rather than any crude fundamentals. The crude fundamentals are strong and now is a solid time to buy USO to capture the trend. Roll yield is slightly negative which will be a slight drag on returns for holders of USO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.