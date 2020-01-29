JD.com: The Coronavirus Tailwind And Margin Expansions

The EPS growth for JD for the next few years looks very good and might bring good returns to stockholders.

Introduction

As I wrote in my recent article about JD.com (JD), the company is a loser (for now) in the potential multibaggers, despite the fundamentals that have kept improving.

In this article, I will focus on the future of JD, the tailwind it will get from the coronavirus and the great outlook for high EPS growth over the coming years. After all, this goes back to the roots of the company and the company's founder and CEO Richard Liu will know how to deal with this situation.

The coronavirus déjà vu

To understand why Richard Liu will be perfectly prepared for this coronavirus crisis, you have to know how JD came to exist.

In June 1998, Liu started Jingdong, a retailer specialized in magneto-optical products such as CD-burners and CD Roms to burn. The name Jingdong came from Liu's college girlfriend Gong Xiaojing and Liu Qiangdong, Richard Liu's Chinese name. They stayed together for several years but split up because they had a different point of view about Liu's entrepreneurship. The name remained, though.

In 2003, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) broke out in China. For those who are too young to remember, the SARS outbreak was very similar to the coronavirus epidemic right now. During the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003, even if they were allowed, most Chinese preferred not to go out because of SARS but to stay indoors.

Richard Liu had to close all 12 Jingdong stores to protect himself and his workers and because there was no traffic at all. That gave Liu time to think and he started selling CDs and CD Roms online as a result, at first as a side hustle, as it were. The first online JD shop opened in 2004 and already a year later, the online shop was so successful that Liu closed all his brick-and-mortar stores and become a full-time e-retail entrepreneur.

So, I think you can say that there might not even be a big and successful company called JD to invest in without SARS. Richard Liu will probably see this as some sort of flashback.

SARS and coronavirus: the same and different

SARS was also a dangerously contagious respiratory disease, just as the coronavirus is. 8,098 people were infected and 747 people died from November 2002 to July 2003. The coronavirus is similar to SARS in a lot of ways, one being that the outburst was also in China. But it might make more victims because of the fact that the coronavirus is contagious before the symptoms show, unlike SARS.

The situation is also similar in that sense that the media covered SARS as if it were Armageddon knocking on the door. But both SARS and the coronavirus are not like Ebola, where there is a very high death rate of 90%. It's too early to know just yet what the death rate of the coronavirus will be, but until now, it seems that most people dying were already weakened for one reason or the other, such as age or diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular diseases.

That doesn't mean that there will be no economic consequences, of course. The quarantine and the closing of, for example, Disneyland, will have an impact on the economy, not just that of the companies itself. The whole supply chain will be affected and, of course, airlines will be in the frontline of where the damage will be.

The market returns look good

Despite the big headlines about the coronavirus and the panic that the media seemingly want to spread, the reality is that returns have almost always been very good after health-related scares. This is an overview of the 6- and 12-month returns after epidemic outbursts:

(Source)

Now, not all epidemics were of the same magnitude, of course. And looking back doesn't mean that this time the market will go up too, although the comeback, as I am writing this on January 28, looks great.

How Richard Liu will handle the crisis

Just as a lot of great leaders like Steve Jobs or Bill Gates, Richard Liu has two sides to his personality: he's sometimes ruthless and at the same time very charismatic, willing to listen and charming.

(Richard Liu at JD's IPO in 2015, source)

It was Liu who has taken all the important decisions, even against his own board: closing the physical shops and going online and building out a top-notch logistics network.

He always looks at the long term. This is a typical Liu quote:

"From the first day of our business to now, we have been planning on a long-term basis, and we have had small profits but fast turnover, with scale as our first priority."

(From The JD.com story: An e-commerce phenomenon by Zhigang Li)

Liu has built his company from the bottom up through long-term thinking and investing to fulfill his vision time and again. But he certainly still is obsessed with every little detail of his company at every moment. Witness this anecdote from a Forbes article:

"Richard Liu, the founder and chief executive of Chinese online retailer JD.com, arrived at the daily 8:30 a.m. executive meeting late last year an unhappy customer. He had ordered ice cream on JD's internet shopping mall and, to his dismay, it arrived slightly melted. He would have none of such slapdash service. There would be no further expansion of that company's new grocery-delivery business, he announced to the assembled executives, until the problem was fixed."

Liu orders at least two things from JD every day to see if the delivery is on time, the package is well protected and the quality of the purchase is excellent. If not, he immediately solves the problem. This very hands-on approach really is what I want to see in leaders of companies that I own stock of.

The reason why I give you all this information about Liu is to show you how he will handle this crisis: he will be the strong leader, micromanaging everything he can.

High EPS growth coming

JD's stock price fell slightly yesterday (Monday, January 27) on the coronavirus scare, but not as much as the other Chinese stocks. I think investors realized that JD benefits from the virus. People will buy more online while they stay at home to avoid public places. I think JD will attract new customers and existing customers will purchase more. If the scare would be for months on end, the inventory might experience some problems, but all in all, the company has time to prepare for that and look for inventory if necessary.

Somewhere at the end of February (as far as I know, no official date has been announced), JD will report its Q4 and FY 2019 results. I think there is a very high probability that the great earnings streak that JD has started since its Q2 2019 earnings release will continue. 29 out of 29 analysts who brought out reports over the last 90 days have upgraded JD's earnings estimates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Don't get me wrong, though. If I say that the great earnings streak started in Q2 2019, that doesn't mean that JD had bad earnings before. But starting in Q2, the company started to have a higher EPS growth after years of investing virtually all of the free cash flow. But in earnings, JD is a serial over-deliverer. These are the results of the last 4 quarters:

(source: Seeking Alpha, in dark blue the estimates, in lighter blue the results)

You see that JD's earnings grow substantially and that in Q2 the expectations were beaten by a very high percentage. And that promises a lot of good for JD.

As you can see, it's especially from the EPS growth that the return will come:

(source: Simplywall.st)

The reason that revenue is not expected to grow that substantially, at 13.2%, is simply because JD is already so big. The TTM revenue is expected to be $82.6B. So JD's margins are very thin and that is what the company's strategy has always been: taking market share and later concentrating on profitability. I repeat the quote that I used before in this article, but now with my italics added:

"From the first day of our business to now, we have been planning on a long-term basis, and we have had small profits but fast turnover, with scale as our first priority."

(From The JD.com story: An e-commerce phenomenon" by Zhigang Li)

I think JD is there: the revenue is huge so scale has obviously been reached. That means that it is now time for the margins to go up. And that is exactly what you see, starting from Q4 2018:

Data by YCharts

The margins have gone up, but with just 14.71% of gross margin and 1.21% of operating margin, there is still a big opportunity to keep raising these numbers.

Harvesting time has probably only begun and I think the projected 28% EPS growth might even be conservative. This bodes well for both JD and its stockholders. That's probably also what a majority of analysts have seen, with 7 of 13 giving JD a strong buy rating:

(Source: Stockrover.com)

Conclusion

The coronavirus looks similar to the SARS virus, the very reason why Richard Liu started selling online in 2003. He may think back of those days while he steers JD through this storm. Probably the coronavirus will be a tailwind for JD, as more people will order online.

Besides that, the EPS focus that JD has, promises EPS growth of almost 30% for the coming years. After years of heavy investing, JD is starting to look at profitability and expanding its margins. That promises a lot of good for investors over the next few years.

