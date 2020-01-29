Singapore Exchange: New Acquisition To Help Achieve Company's Growth Targets

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP], or SGX, provides listing, trading, clearing, settlement, depository and data services as the operator of equity, fixed income and derivatives markets in Singapore. Starting from July 1, 2019, SGX implemented a new organization structure comprising four business and client units: Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities or FICC; Equities (Cash & Derivatives); Data, Connectivity and Indices or DCI; and Global Sales and Origination or GSO reporting to the CEO.

SGX trades at 22.6 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) P/E, which represents a slight premium to its historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples of 21.2 and 21.6 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.5%.

Please refer to my initiation article on SGX published on July 12, 2019 and my prior update on the company published on October 28, 2019 for more details on the company's background. SGX's share price has decreased marginally by -0.5% from S$8.85 as of October 25, 2019 since my last update to S$8.81 as of January 24, 2020.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on SGX. I am positive on SGX's recent acquisition of a 93% stake in Scientific Beta, a smart beta index firm, for EUR186 million or S$280 million, as part of the company's initiatives to achieve its growth targets of scaling up the DCI business and doubling revenue for the FICC business. But an earlier-than-expected launch of HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures and its potential negative impact on SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures (please refer to my earlier articles on SGX for an in-depth discussion of this specific risk factor) remains a key risk factor for the stock, and I find it hard to be bullish on the stock taking this into account.

Readers are advised to trade in SGX shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SGX:SP where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $18 million and market capitalization is above $6.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

New Acquisition To Accelerate Growth Of Data, Connectivity And Indices Business

In my earlier article on SGX published on October 28, 2019, referenced to in the "Elevator Pitch" section of this article, I had suggested that a potential surprise for SGX could come in the form of new acquisitions. Notwithstanding the fact that the company was in a strong net cash financial position, SGX established a new S$1.5 billion multi-currency debt issuance program in October 2019. The new multi-currency debt issuance program was meant to finance bolt-on acquisitions to help SGX achieve its growth targets of doubling revenue for the FICC business and scaling up the DCI business.

On January 23, 2020, SGX announced that it had acquired a 93% stake in Scientific Beta Pte. Ltd., a smart beta index firm, for EUR186 million or S$280 million in cash, to scale up its Data, Connectivity and Indices or DCI business. The acquisition of Scientific Beta will be fully funded by external borrowings denominated in euro, and financing costs are expected to be favorable given low euro interest rates now. SGX also guided that the Scientific Beta acquisition will be earnings-accretive from FY2021 onwards.

In SGX's press release detailing the acquisition, SGX refers to Scientific Beta as "an independent index provider specializing in smart beta strategies, with expertise in factor-based and risk-managed solutions."

According to BlackRock's (BLK) 2018 Factor Investing research report, global factor investing Assets Under Management or AUM has grown by an +11% CAGR from $643 billion in 2011 to $1,940 billion by 2017, and BlackRock expects global factor investing AUM to grow by a +12% CAGR in the 2018-2022 period to reach $3,428 billion by 2022. In the case of Scientific Beta, assets replicating its smart beta indices have increased over 10-fold in four years (2015-2019) to $54.7 billion as of September 30, 2019.

The key synergy between SGX and Scientific Beta is the ability for both companies to cross-sell their products to each other's client base. Scientific Beta's clients are primarily based in the U.S. and Europe, while SGX is Asia-centric by virtue of being headquartered and located in Singapore, and most of its clients are based in Asia as well.

SGX disclosed at the company's 2Q FY2020 earnings call that Scientific Beta had a revenue of over EUR20 million (S$30 million) in FY2019 and is profitable. In comparison, SGX's DCI business achieved a quarterly revenue of S$27 million (up +4% YoY) in 2Q FY2020, which accounted for 12% of the company's total revenue in the most recent quarter. In addition, SGX highlighted that Scientific Beta boasted "a recurring revenue base and minimum historical client attrition."

There could be more acquisitions in the pipeline for SGX, as the company tries to achieve its growth targets of doubling revenue for the FICC business and scaling up the DCI business. In a October 2019 interview with Bloomberg, Michael Syn, who heads the equities business at SGX, highlighted that companies which complement SGX's existing capabilities and firms in the financial technology space are potential acquisition targets.

Positive Growth Momentum For Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Business

SGX delivered decent results in the most recent 2Q FY2020, with both revenue and net profit after tax up +3% YoY to S$231 million and S$99 million, respectively. Notably, 2Q FY2020 was the highest second-quarter revenue and net profit after tax for the company in the past five years.

The Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities or FICC business was the best-performing business division in 2Q FY2020 with segment revenue increasing +20% YoY to S$39 million, while revenue growth for the Equities (Cash & Derivatives) business was flattish YoY, and the Data, Connectivity and Indices or DCI business achieved a relatively lower +4% YoY revenue growth in the same quarter. There was strong growth for the FICC business across fixed income, currencies and commodities.

SGX's Fixed Income revenue increased by +13% YoY from S$2.9 million in 2Q FY2019 to S$3.3 million in 2Q FY2020, driven by a +3% increase in new bond listings to 315 and a +7% growth in funds raised from bond listings to S$133 billion. Singapore is a leading international bond listing venue in Asia, with an approximate 40% share of all listed G3 currency (the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Japanese yen) bonds in Asia. There are favorable regulations such as the Global-Asia Bond Grant Scheme which attracts companies to list their bonds in Singapore, which allows companies with an Asian nexus seeking to raise capital through Singapore’s bond market for the first time to have half of eligible expenses (e.g. arranger fees, audit fees, credit rating fees, legal fees and listing agent fees, etc.) funded by government agencies.

The company's derivatives revenue pertaining to currencies and commodities grew by +21% YoY to S$35.7 million in 2Q FY2020. SGX has a 95% market share in iron ore derivatives in the international market, and there was a +5% YoY increase in iron ore derivatives volumes to 4.1 million contracts in 2Q FY2020 due to iron ore supply concerns. Currencies volume increased +13% to 5.8 million contracts in the recent quarter. Specifically, the USD/CNH (offshore Chinese Renminbi) contract saw a +33% YoY increase in volume to 2.219 million contracts for 2Q FY2020, mainly driven by positive progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China in December 2019.

At SGX's 2Q FY2020 earnings call, the company highlighted that it has observed an increased number of market participants using futures to hedge and manage foreign exchange risk. SGX thinks that future growth opportunities in foreign exchange derivatives could come from futures contracts involving the Korean won and Taiwan dollar.

Weakness in Equity Derivatives Was A Drag For Equities Business

The performance of SGX's Equities (Cash & Derivatives) business was lackluster in 2Q FY2020, as the business segment delivered revenue of S$165.3 million in the recent quarter, compared with segment revenue of S$165.9 million a year ago in 2Q FY2019.

The Cash Equities sub-segment did well with a +7% growth in trading and clearing revenue in 2Q FY2020, as total securities traded value increased by +9% to S$68.2 billion in the most recent quarter. An easing of U.S.-China trade tensions and continued low interest rates helped to restore investor confidence in equity markets, which led to an increase in securities turnover.

On the flip side, the reduced volatility in equity markets in 2Q FY2020 was negative for SGX's Equity Derivatives sub-segment, as trading volumes in equity derivatives was down -18% YoY at 41 million contracts in the recent quarter.

Looking ahead, there is likely to be a reversal of the trends observed for the Cash Equities sub-segment and the Equity Derivatives sub-segment in 3Q FY2020 (or 1Q 2020 in calendar year terms). With the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, equity markets are likely to be volatile again, resulting in higher demand for equity derivatives, but lower equity trading volumes due to a risk-off investment environment.

Valuation

SGX trades at 22.6 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) P/E and 21.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of S$8.81 as of January 24, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a slight premium to its historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples of 21.2 and 21.6 times, respectively.

SGX offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively. SGX declared a quarterly dividend of S$0.075 per share for 2Q FY2020, as per its new dividend policy based on a minimum annual absolute dividend payout of S$0.30 per share (versus the earlier dividend policy of paying the higher of 80% of earnings or S$0.20 in dividends per share per year) which started since FY2019.

Variant View

The key risk factors for SGX are integration issues associated with its smart beta index firm Scientific Beta, an earlier-than-expected launch of HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures and its negative impact on SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures (please refer to my earlier articles on SGX for an in-depth discussion of this specific risk factor), lower-than-expected derivatives volumes due to reduced volatility in the financial markets, lower-than-expected dividends, and overpaying for new acquisitions.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.