CapitaLand Mall Trust: Proposed Merger To Create Asia's Third Largest REIT

There are several key performance indicators that investors should monitor to assess the success of the merger over time, such as new acquisitions, diversification efforts and future gearing.

There are multiple synergies associated with the merger, such as a potential valuation re-rating due to size and an increased capacity to venture into integrated developments and overseas markets.

CapitaLand Mall Trust is proposing to merge with CapitaLand Commercial Trust to create a diversified commercial REIT, which will be Asia Pacific's third largest REIT in terms of market capitalization.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed retail REIT CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF) [CT:SP] is proposing to merge with office REIT Capitacommercial Trust (OTCPK:CMIAF) [CCT:SP] or CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement to create a diversified commercial REIT to be named CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. If the proposed merger goes through, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust will be Asia Pacific's third largest REIT in terms of market capitalization.

CapitaLand Mall Trust currently trades at 1.24 times P/B, which represents a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.11 times and 1.15 times respectively. It also offers a consensus forward FY2020 distribution yield of 4.8%.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on CapitaLand Mall Trust published on July 29, 2019. CapitaLand Mall Trust's share price has declined slightly by -1.5% from S$2.66 as of July 26, 2019 to S$2.62 as of January 24, 2020.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on CapitaLand Mall Trust. The synergies associated with the proposed merger such as a potential valuation re-rating due to size and increased capacity to venture into integrated developments and overseas markets look good. But it is too early to conclude that the merger will be a success and be positive for the unit holders of CapitaLand Mall Trust. Key performance indicators, to assess the success of the merger over time, include the pace of new acquisitions and diversification into the integrated developments asset class and overseas markets, and the REIT's future gearing. Furthermore, CapitaLand Mall Trust is currently valued by the market at a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B valuations.

Readers are advised to trade in CapitaLand Mall Trust shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker CT:SP where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $20 million and market capitalization is above $7 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Details Of Proposed Transaction

On January 22, 2020, CapitaLand Mall Trust announced that it is proposing to merge with CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement to create a diversified commercial REIT to be named CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. The new CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust will own 15 retail malls and eight office properties in Singapore, and two office buildings in Frankfurt, Germany, with a total property value of S$22.9 billion.

CapitaLand Limited (OTCPK:CLLDF) (OTCPK:CLLDY) [CAPL:SP], one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups headquartered and listed in Singapore, is the major unit holder and sponsor of both CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust. CapitaLand Limited will retain its 29.1% stake in CapitaLand Mall Trust, following the completion of the proposed merger.

The proposed merger will involve CapitaLand Mall Trust acquiring all of CapitaLand Commercial Trust's units at an acquisition consideration of S$2.1238 per CapitaLand Commercial Trust unit, comprising 0.72 new CapitaLand Mall Trust units and S$0.259 of cash. To finance the proposed merger, CapitaLand Mall Trust will issue 2,777.5 million new units at a price of S$2.59 per unit accounting for approximately 88% of the total acquisition consideration, while the cash component representing 12% of the total acquisition consideration will be funded by debt.

Unit holders of both CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust will benefit from DPU accretion resulting from the proposed merger. CapitaLand Mall Trust's pro forma FY2019 DPU is expected to increase by +1.6% from S$0.1197 to S$0.1216, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust's pro forma FY2019 DPU will grow by +6.5% from S$0.0888 to S$0.0946.

The proposed merger is expected to be completed by June 2020, after obtaining the approval of unit holders of both REITs at Extraordinary General Meetings to be held in May 2020.

Multiple Strategic Synergies

There are multiple synergies associated with the proposed merger between CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust to create a diversified commercial REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

Firstly, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust could potentially trade at a higher P/B valuation multiple or a lower distribution yield as a result of its larger combined size. Larger REITs are usually accorded premium valuations, as they benefit from positive operating leverage (certain fixed costs don't increase with the amount of assets under management) and greater investor attention (e.g. higher trading liquidity, proxy status due to size, etc).

Assuming the proposed merger is completed, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is expected to be the largest Singapore-listed REIT and Asia Pacific's third largest REIT, after Hong Kong's Link REIT [823:HK] and Australia's Scentre Group (OTCPK:STGPF) [SCG:AU], in terms of market capitalization. Prior to the proposed merger, CapitaLand Mall Trust is already Singapore's largest shopping mall owner, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust is the largest owner of Grade A office properties in Singapore Central Business District.

Secondly, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is better positioned to pursue new growth opportunities in integrated developments (mixed-used developments with retail, office and other components), with integrated developments expected to account for 28% and 29% of the combined REIT's net property income and property value respectively. CapitaLand Mall Trust's current integrated developments include a 40% interest in Raffles City Singapore, Plaza Singapura, The Atrium@Orchard and Funan; while CapitaLand Commercial Trust's integrated developments include a 60% interest in Raffles City Singapore and CapitaSpring.

Adding an office element to some of the REIT's existing malls and converting them into mixed-use developments could be a key portfolio optimization strategy for the new CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust going forward. Capital constraints due to the relatively larger capital outlay required for mixed-use developments (versus standalone retail malls or office buildings) are less of an issue for the new CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, as it is expected to have a combined debt headroom of S$2.9 billion, and a combined development headroom of S$6 billion.

Thirdly, the new CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, has the capacity to take on more overseas acquisitions to reduce dependence on the home market, Singapore. Currently, all of CapitaLand Mall Trust's properties are located in Singapore, while properties located outside Singapore account for approximately 8% (or 4% for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust) of CapitaLand Commercial Trust's total portfolio property value.

Assuming that the new CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has 20% of its property portfolio located outside Singapore, it implies a potential overseas property acquisition pipeline of up to S$4.6 billion.

Key Performance Indicators To Monitor

As detailed in the preceding section, the synergies associated with the proposed merger between CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust look good on paper. But there are two key performance indicators that investors should monitor to assess the success of the merger over time, assuming the proposed merger goes through.

One key performance indicator is the pace of new acquisitions for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, especially in terms of its diversification into the integrated developments asset class and overseas markets. If CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust fails to increase its exposure to integrated developments and overseas markets in a meaningful manner in the next few years post-merger, investors might question the wisdom of merging the two REITs in the first place.

Another key performance indicator is CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's future gearing and how the REIT balances financial risk (gearing) with growth opportunities (acquisitions or development opportunities). CapitaLand Mall Trust's gearing is expected to increase from 32.9% to 38.3% following the proposed merger. This means that the REIT's gearing is now much higher and closer to the statutory gearing limit of 45% for Singapore-listed REITs.

Valuation

CapitaLand Mall Trust trades at 1.24 times P/B based on its net asset value per share of S$2.11 and share price of S$2.62 as of January 24, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 1.11 times and 1.15 times respectively.

CapitaLand Mall Trust offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 distribution yields of 4.8% and 4.9% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for CapitaLand Mall Trust include the proposed merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust failing to be completed, the Wuhan coronavirus having a negative impact on new retail space demand in Singapore, higher-than-expected supply of new retail space in Singapore, higher-than-expected interest rates raising finance costs and making REITs less attractive as yield plays compared with fixed income instruments, and overpaying for new acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.