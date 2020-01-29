Not Every Gram Is Created Equal, With Rudi Schiebel (Podcast)

Rudi Schiebel is CEO & Founder of Habitat Life, a cannabis micro-cultivator that’s focused on regenerative agriculture and sustainable protein.
We discuss smaller producers focusing on high quality and craft production - what sophisticated consumers are looking for and what's missing from the marketplace.
We also cover the hurdles of Health Canada's regulatory limitations on packaging and advertising and the optimism of U.S. going federally legal.
Today, I am happy to be joined by Rudi Schiebel, CEO & Founder at Habitat Life, a cannabis micro-cultivator out of British Columbia that’s focused on regenerative agriculture and sustainable protein. Rudi is also the founder and president of Turtle Valley Bison.
Topics include:
- 4:20 - Cultivation method called aquaponics - inland salmon farm on one side of farm; collect and repurpose waste and turn that into fertilizer base for organic cannabis cultivation. Diversified product stream that's environmentally friendly.
- 5:25 - Founders both have background in agriculture. Started with bison, other founder is fifth generation bison farmer. Sustainable growing. Focus on eco-systems.
- 7:00 - Adding 21st century touches to aquaponics, a methodology that dates back to Aztecs, including monitoring & data collection, technology developed around inland salmon farming.
- 8:45 - Niche focused and profitability. Barriers of entry into this space are high. Rare for small producers to be successful because of scaling issues and regulatory issues. Benefited from industry hype - raised $4 million last summer to build prototype. Health Canada micro-cultivation licenses opened up which opened up possibility for small producers like Habitat. Helps tremendously with ability to be profitable.
- 11:25 - Goals this year are launching brand with third party packaging in Jan/Feb. Getting brand and product out there is paramount. Small onsite expansion planned to get to 1920 sq ft from 900 ft of canopy space. Plans for next few quarters. Demand will dictate plans for further expansion.
- 16:15 - Developing brands with Canada's regulatory limitations on advertising and packaging. Importance of developing a company's story and unique messaging behind the products.
- 20:10 - Vision for next 5 years - industry will focus on high quality flower. It will take new consumers coming onboard and finding new ways of using cannabis. Full flower extracting will maintain prominence in the market. As packaging and product restrictions come off, we'll see more innovation.
- 22:15 - U.S. going federally legal is next big market - matter of when, not if. A lot will depend on presidential election, but mostly has bi-partisan support.