The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's Year-End Review

In 2019, the Traditional IRA pumped out an average of $1,021.79/month in dividends, while the Roth IRA contributed an average of $660.96/month.

The review of John's retirement account represents the final article of 2019's year-end review, and although his portfolio performed well, his Roth IRA lagged all other retirement accounts (comparing with his Traditional IRA and Jane's Traditional IRA and Roth IRA). Because of this, I plan to use the introduction of this article to explore some of the potential causes that may have caused the Roth IRA to underperform.

Let's start with some of the more notable events from John's retirement accounts during 2019:

The Traditional IRA generated a 2019 high of $1,408.57 dividends in the month of January, which exceeded the 2018 high generated in October of $1,279.47.

The Roth IRA generated a 2019 high of $988.30 dividends in the month of January, which beat the 2018 high of $949.59 generated in July.

The Traditional IRA is sitting on $18,321.79 of unrealized capital gains as of market close on 1/17/2020.

The Roth IRA is sitting on $8,310.01 of unrealized capital gains as of 1/17/2020.

Similar to my previous articles for the year-end review, I want to discuss some of the more common benchmarks used by investors as a starting point for making comparisons to this portfolio. The image below represents the total return of the S&P 500 and includes the total return for the iShares (IVV) and Schwab S&P 500 (SWPPX) indexes.

As you can see, the total return provided by these indexes is basically identical over FY-2019, but I consider these benchmarks to be a poor comparison for John's retirement portfolio. The main reason I do not think these are reasonable benchmarks is that the average dividend yield is well below what his retirement accounts are currently producing.

According to YCharts, the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 was approximately 1.77% as of December 31, 2019. This compares with John's FY-2019 dividend yield of 4.28% for the Traditional IRA and 4.24% for the Roth IRA (or a blended cost of 4.27%). For this reason, I have included a handful of other high-quality dividend-paying ETFs to show how their performance compares. The chart below includes the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), and the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares Inv (VDIGX).

The information above provides the same story and conclusion that was reached in Jane's retirement account review, which is that it would be unreasonable to expect that John's retirement accounts would produce the same amount of total return as the S&P 500 index. John's portfolio is concentrated on dividend-paying stocks (as demonstrated by the blended dividend yield of 4.27%), which, in turn, means that we are bound to sacrifice some capital appreciation in exchange for consistent paychecks. The current yield on cost for the Traditional IRA is 4.56% and the yield on cost for the Roth IRA is 4.88%.

To help paint a better picture of the total performance of John's retirement accounts during this time frame, I've included the table to show what the balances were on December 31, 2018, versus the balances on December 31, 2019. The portfolio grew by nearly $97,000 during this time frame, which represents a blended total return of 25.8% on Jane's retirement accounts.

12/31/2018 Balance 12/31/2019 Balance Total Return Traditional IRA $ 224,502.17 $ 282,243.59 25.7% Roth IRA $ 153,374.27 $ 184,563.96 20.3% Total Balance $ 377,876.44 $ 466,807.55 23.5%

Before we begin discussing the reasons why John's Roth IRA underperformed all of John and Jane's other retirement accounts I want to reiterate that it is incredibly unlikely that an investor will outperform the S&P 500 if the portfolio is properly diversified. In order to demonstrate this, I came up with a hypothetical diversified ETF portfolio that uses Charles Schwab (SCHW) ETFs.

Here is the dividend yield associated with those ETFs.

With these ETFs used above, we would expect to see the following results (when it comes to dividends, I used the EOY dividend yield to estimate the average dividend yield over the course of the year). I wanted to use round numbers, so please consider that the portfolio below is quite a bit larger than John's existing portfolio.

So, why did John's Roth IRA underperform? Initially, it appeared that Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and General Dynamics (GD) were the main culprits, because they were sitting on sizeable capital losses. Even though OXY was one of the worst performers in FY-2019, it wasn't the reason for the underperformance, because John also holds 100 shares of the stock in his Traditional IRA (which means that it should have hit the performance of the Traditional IRA nearly as hard as his Roth IRA which holds 135 shares).

With OXY eliminated as one of the causes of underperformance, I went on to review GD, which has also lagged the market in 2019 relative to other defense stocks. When compared with other defense companies, GD significantly underperformed in FY-2019, and this had a significant impact on the total return of the Roth IRA, because it currently makes up 7.75% of the accounts balance. The share price was approximately $157/share at the beginning of 2019, which means that the total position had a value of roughly $12,560. If GD would have demonstrated similar performance in FY-2019 as its counterparts, it would have seen the value of the shares increased to around $17,580 (total), or $219.80/share, based on a similar 40% return for 2019.

GD's underperformance only explains about 2% of the shortfall in the portfolio, which amounts to around $3k in monetary gain that was missed out on.

Other notable stocks that underperformed or performed poorly for FY-2019 include the following:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Shares dropped from a 12/31/2018 closing price of $68.33 to a closing price of $58.96 on 12/31/2019. WBA has a cost basis of $59.40/share.

Ventas (VTR) - VTR gave up major gains for the year when it released less-than-positive guidance in the final quarter of 2019. It is one of John's larger positions, and even though we were able to sell some shares for a modest profit, the rest of the position got wiped out. For those interested in VTR, please see my article published in late November, "Ventas: Tough Times Result In A Fair Valuation."

Pimco Income Fund Class A (PONAX) - The last investment that caught my attention was the improvement in share price for PONAX, as the share price ended at $11.81 on 12/31/2018 and at $12.04 in 12/31/2019. PONAX is held within the Traditional IRA, which is why it contributed to the gain in account value, whereas the comparable holding is John's Roth IRA is the Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), which saw its value remain flat due to interest rates moving lower for longer. While this only represents a difference in the performance of around $675 in total, it is not characteristic to see large swings in fixed-income investments.

The investments shown above that gave up their gains or resulted in losses also validates the bullet points below which show that the average unrealized gain in the Traditional IRA was larger than the unrealized gain in the Roth IRA.

Traditional IRA - Currently sits at an average Gain/Loss of $610.73 per position, and there are a total of 30 positions in this account.

Roth IRA - Currently sits at an average Gain/Loss of $319.62 per position, and there are a total of 26 positions in this account.

In other words, the average investment in John's Roth IRA generated less overall return than the average return of investments in John's Traditional IRA.

Client Background

First of all, I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on John, who is a recent retiree (retired on January 1, 2018), who has requested my help in managing his own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for his account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to John as "my client," and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge him for what I do. The only thing John offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about his financial journey, with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing but do not have the direct resources to make it happen!

John was able to set himself up for a comfortable retirement by eliminating all of his debt so that the only bills are the absolute basics like property tax, water, etc. He has sources of income that have provided him with a comfortable retirement outside of the investments discussed in this article, and (up to this point) he has not needed to draw funds from his retirement accounts.

John is only a few years away from needing to satisfy his required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his Traditional IRA. It is important to remember that the Roth IRA does not have this requirement, which means John can withdraw funds at will from his Roth. On his Traditional IRA, it is important to be more strategic, because we want to make sure that the cash being generated by his investments outpaces his minimum distribution for as long as we possibly can.

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. Trades are not executed in an attempt to lock in "quick profits," and readers should also understand that John and Jane do not compensate me for anything I do.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Two of John's holdings paid an increased dividend or a special dividend during the month of December in his retirement portfolio.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Because these were covered in John and Jane's Taxable account and Jane's Retirement account, I will not include another writeup but will include a summary of the increase/special dividend.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund - An extra distribution of $.0192/share was made on 12/19/2019. If we look back at the history of EAFAX, we can see that there is no additional dividend paid at any point during 2018.

Main Street Capital - The special distribution was $.24/share in December. Including the special dividend from June, MAIN paid a total of $.49/share of additional income, or a total of $147 (on 300 shares Jane owns), in 2019. MAIN's current regular dividends amount to $2.46/share, or a yield of 5.58%. When we add in the additional $.49 of the special dividend, this increases the yield to 6.70%.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 26 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 30 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks are held in both accounts and/or are also held in the Taxable portfolio. Whether you hold 5 positions or 50 positions, it is extremely important that your portfolio is set up in a way that helps you generate returns the returns you want, while simultaneously reducing risk.

Traditional IRA - During the month of December, we added to the following positions:

Cyrus One (CONE) - 15 shares @ $61.68/share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 15 shares @ $55.50/share.

Altria Group (MO) - 25 shares @ $50.68/share.

There were no shares sold in the Traditional IRA during the month of December.

Roth IRA - We added to a handful of positions in the Roth IRA during the month of December.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) - 25 shares @ $25.30/share.

VEREIT (VER) - 25 shares @ $9.13/share.

UTF - 25 shares @ $26.21/share.

We also sold a small high-cost lot of shares in the Roth IRA during the month of December.

Westrock (WRK) - 6 shares @ $40.25/share.

WRK - 19 shares @ $40.24/share.

December Income Tracker - 2018 Vs. 2019

The images included in this section are intended to help give my readers a better idea of what John's portfolio looks like. The cost basis and market value numbers below are reflective of the balance at the market close on Friday, January 17th.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income earned during that time period, even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2018 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2018). Any stocks that were sold prior to the end of the year where a dividend was received would be classified as SNLH.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional IRA.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Roth IRA.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2019 compared with the actual results from 2018.

When it comes to the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio, because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. All numbers below are accurate as of the market close on January 17, 2020. The images below represent John's Traditional and Roth IRAs (in that order).

It should be noted that the dividend total in the far-right column of both the Traditional and Roth IRA isn't always accurate, because these accounts are occasionally traded and I have been guilty of forgetting to update the dividend when additional shares are added/sold. It should also be noted that the column furthest to the right only represents dividends earned by shares that are still represented within the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Lastly, I created a table to demonstrate how the account balances have changed on each of the retirement accounts. The balances used are representative of the month-end account balance that shows up on the monthly statement.

Conclusion

John's account saw the account balance growth slow towards the end of the year, and this was largely due to a drop in share price for many of the REITs that are held in his portfolio. With that considered, John's portfolio is still generating a healthy yield, and he maintains a number of positions in well-run companies with solid records of growing earnings and paying dividends.

Looking back on the introduction of the article, it is important to set appropriate expectations when deciding what approach investors intend to use when establishing a portfolio. For younger investors who have growth in mind, it is not unreasonable to expect above-average growth and below-average yield when investing in growing companies that pay little or no dividend. We have been in a pretty solid bull market for several years now, and it is easy to forget that when times are good, it's easy to keep ringing the cash register, but correction days are always on the horizon.

For investors that are following the DGI model, it also means that you probably should expect S&P 500 market-beating returns when you are sacrificing some of your growth for income. There have been a handful of readers who have been overly critical of the returns in John and Jane's portfolio by saying that their investments significantly underperformed the total return of the S&P 500. Personally, I believe it is extremely unreasonable to expect that a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks would exceed the total return of the S&P 500, since this portfolio lacks the growth components of the S&P 500. Simply put, if you look at this portfolio and you think that the results don't match your investing expectations, then you might have unreasonable expectations of a DGI portfolio or this portfolio does not match your risk tolerance.

Reflecting on FY-2019, John's portfolio may not have beaten the market, but the healthy return and the income stream (which he is soon looking to tap into) offers peace of mind and gives him a foundation to stand on when it comes to retirement. His average monthly income has grown substantially year-over-year and now stands at the following:

Traditional IRA - Estimated FY-2019 monthly income average of $1,021.79, compared with an average income of $804.65 in 2018.

- Estimated FY-2019 monthly income average of $1,021.79, compared with an average income of $804.65 in 2018. Roth IRA - Estimated 2019 monthly income average of $660.96, compared with an average income of $511.24 in 2018.

I'd love to hear from readers in the comment section about your positions and also any feedback about the article in general. If you enjoyed the article, let me know in the comment section and hit "Like" or "Subscribe." The purpose of this article is to provide investors with an example of a real portfolio that is impacted by real changes in the market.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BB&T (BBT), Bank of America Preferred Series L (BML.PL), BP (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Kimco Preferred Series L (KIM.PL), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income (O), Owens & Minor (OMI), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), South California Edison Preferred Series D (SCE.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, CONE, EPR, GD, MAIN, OZK, PACW, T, UMPQ, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. It should also be noted that Umpqua is now my previous employer as I recently took a job with a local credit union. I am still personally long UMPQ stock and will not take questions about Umpqua for the next several months.