How The Coronavirus Outbreak Could Impact Markets

New data released the week of Jan. 20 offered an early read on global economic performance during January, Eitelman said, explaining that the initial signs are positive.

Switching gears to earnings season, Eitelman said that of the roughly 20% of U.S. companies that have reported so far, approximately 70% are surpassing expectations.

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China commanded the attention of financial markets the week of Jan. 20, Eitelman said, leading to an increase in market volatility.

Originally published on January 25, 2020

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Senior Investment Strategist Paul Eitelman and Research Analyst Puneet Thiara discussed potential market impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. They also reviewed the latest numbers from fourth quarter earnings season as well as newly released global purchasing managers' (PMI) indices.

Market jitters rise as coronavirus spreads

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China commanded the attention of financial markets the week of Jan. 20, Eitelman said, leading to an increase in market volatility. While the outbreak has the potential to significantly disrupt the global business cycle, such a scenario represents the extreme end of things, he noted. "So far, the coronavirus appears fairly contained, and is more or less following the playbook of the 2002-03 SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak centered in China and Hong Kong," Eitelman explained. At the moment, the virus is simply a risk factor that needs to be watched, he said.

So, how did the SARS outbreak affect financial markets? It led to downward pressure on stocks in the region, Eitelman said, noting that Hong Kong's equity market index sold off approximately 10% to 15% in early 2003. However, markets rebounded fairly quickly afterward, he pointed out.

"For financial markets, the key lesson learned from the SARS outbreak is that if a disease is ultimately contained, a rapid bounce-back in markets and a quick normalization in economic conditions is possible," Eitelman stated.

Key week for earnings season looms as tech companies set to report

Switching gears to earnings season, Eitelman said that of the roughly 20% of U.S. companies that have reported so far, approximately 70% are surpassing expectations. "It's important to note that the bar for fourth-quarter earnings was set quite low, with consensus expectations calling for another period of negative earnings growth," he said.

Financial companies have been reporting solid results, Eitelman said, with signs of strength also emerging from the U.S. tech sector. The week of Jan. 27 will likely be the key week for earnings, he said, with large tech companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) due to report. "These businesses are faced with much loftier earnings expectations-and whether or not they're able to beat such expectations will probably drive the direction of the market in the very short-term," Eitelman stated.

Preliminary numbers point to pickup in global manufacturing

New data released the week of Jan. 20 offered an early read on global economic performance during January, Eitelman said, explaining that the initial signs are positive. "Flash PMI numbers from the U.S., Europe and Japan indicate that industrial activity is picking up," he said, noting that this is in line with the projections in Russell Investments' recently released 2020 Global Market Outlook.

The China-U.S. trade war was likely the primary catalyst for the slowdown in global manufacturing, Eitelman explained, and the recent phase-one deal between the two countries has already led to an uptick in business confidence. "Now, we're also starting to see a bounce in the hard data as it relates to economic activity," he said, stressing that even though it's late in the economic cycle, potential exists for stronger economic and earnings fundamentals in the short-term.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional. The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Although steps can be taken to help reduce risk it cannot be completely removed. They do no not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

Investments that are allocated across multiple types of securities may be exposed to a variety of risks based on the asset classes, investment styles, market sectors, and size of companies preferred by the investment managers. Investors should consider how the combined risks impact their total investment portfolio and understand that different risks can lead to varying financial consequences, including loss of principal. Please see a prospectus for further details.

Copyright © Russell Investments Group LLC 2020. All rights reserved.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

CORP-11588

Products and services described on this website are intended for United States residents only. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type. The general information contained on this website should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional. Persons outside the United States may find more information about products and services available within their jurisdictions by going to Russell Investments' Worldwide site.

Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments’ management.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.