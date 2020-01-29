Graphite Miners News For The Month Of January 2020

Graphite company news - Syrah Resources quarterly graphite flake output down 67%, and first purified spherical graphite produced. SRG Mining sells 60% of its future graphite production via Off-take Agreements.

China Graphite flake spot prices were only very slightly lower in January.

Welcome to the January edition of the graphite miners news. January saw graphite prices only very slightly lower and a very quiet month for company news.

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

Graphite price news

During January, China graphite flake-195 EXW spot prices were down 0.45%, and are down 7.09% over the past year. Note that flake-+195 EXW spot prices are down 1.34% over the past year (noting 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries, it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries).

In my January 30, 2018, Trend Investing Interview, Benchmark Minerals' Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Graphite market news

On January 8, Investing news reported:

Graphite Outlook 2020: Supply cuts to balance market. Roskill expects the market to be roughly balanced in 2020, with EV demand in China expected to start to come back — but not until at least towards the end of the year. “Prices are expected to be relatively flat next year, but are forecast to rise in the longer term once demand picks back up......Speaking about anode material for batteries, Miller said the anode supply chain is often overlooked in the lithium-ion battery story, but significant investment will be needed to meet future demand growth. In fact, anode demand and production capacity are expanding at an unprecedented rate, led by the emergence of megafactories to supply the EV revolution. “In our perspective, graphite will remain the dominant raw material for anodes in the long term,” he said. “It will be a blend of natural and synthetic … you are still going to see a huge amount of growth in graphite.”

On January 10, Mining.com reported:

‘Rising tide’ to float all battery-metal boats. Rising electric vehicle [EV] adoption is driving a massive transformation in lithium-ion battery production. Miller estimates total lithium-ion cell production will come in below 200 gigawatt hours (GWh) for 2019. As of January 2019, total production capacity in the pipeline over the coming decade (including projects producing, under construction and planned) totalled 1,550 GWh. By 2028, Miller estimates there will be 2,030 GWh in the production pipeline. Looking upstream at the mining picture, four critical minerals (cobalt, graphite, lithium and nickel) will see demand growth from the battery sector if the 99 planned megafactories come online, he says. Counting supply from existing operations and their expected growth, Miller forecasts the lithium market will move into deficit in 2022. Under a scenario where all projects under development today become producers, that deficit will arrive in 2027. Using the same assumptions, he says the cobalt market will be in deficit in 2020 or 2026, and a flake graphite deficit will emerge in 2022 or 2028.

On January 22 Fastmarkets reported:

Syrah Resources quarterly graphite flake output down 67%. Australian miner Syrah Resources reported a significant drop in graphite flake production the fourth quarter of 2019 and said the curtailment would continue until the market improves in the first quarter.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite & Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers," producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On January 22, Syrah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report-period ended 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

"....Production of 15kt flake graphite during the quarter (September quarter: 45kt). Production was moderated for Q4 2019 in response to sudden and material reduction in prices observed in Q3 2019.

A company wide restructure was initiated during the quarter in conjunction with moderation of production. Restructure on track to achieve target of 20% to 25% cost reduction (at 15kt per month production rate), cost reductions of approximately 15% implemented and realised from 1 January 2020.

The cost restructure and production moderation to date has been executed with optionality retained to react promptly to improved market demand. Further cash preservation strategies available if the market imbalance observed in H2 2019 is prolonged.

Graphite sold and shipped of 17kt (September quarter: 45kt). Finished product inventory reduced to 14kt, a significant reduction compared to 31kt a year prior, positioning Balama for prevailing demand to drive production volume.

Weighted average selling price [CIF] of US$458/t (September quarter: US$391/t), increase versus prior quarter predominately due to product mix and geographic mix.

Signs of inventory drawdown and price stabilisation evident from late in Q4 2019 due to reduced Balama production and seasonal Chinese production closures.

Underlying thematic of decarbonisation of the transport sector via lithium ion battery powered EVs continues to gain momentum, with significant ongoing commitments by EV supply chain participants during the quarter.

First purified spherical graphite produced from Vidalia, with purity greater than 99.95% achieved.

Proceeds of A$55.8m million from Convertible Note received. Cash balance at 31 December 2019 US$80.6m versus forecast of US$78.0m, positive variance primarily due to higher than forecast VAT recoveries."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

No news for the month.

Graphite developers

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project’s two main centres of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals' core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australia-based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

No news for the month.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd. is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On January 14, SRG Mining Inc. announced:

SRG Mining sells 60% of its future graphite production via Off-take Agreements. SRG Mining Inc. today provides an update on recent activities related to its Lola graphite project (the “Project”). After two years of work on sales agreements, the Company has signed four, three-year firm off-take agreements for a total of 89,000t over that period. These agreements represent approximately 60% of the Company’s anticipated production over that period. Our clients operate in various markets including refractories, expandable graphite and battery anode material. We remain actively engaged with several potential clients to continue to sign off-take agreements for our graphite production. ....We are diligently proceeding towards achieving our ultimate goal of building a mine and concentrator capable of producing 54,000tpa of high-quality graphite flakes, in best possible time-frame, and in the best interest of all our stakeholders,” said Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, President and COO of SRG Mining.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia.

On January 21, Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials reports fiscal 2019 results and records impairment on the Woxna Graphite Mine." Highlights include:

During the past financial year, the company achieved a number of milestones including:

"Completion of an engineering study to design and support the safe and effective installation of a battery graphite demonstration plant on the Woxna mine site. The demonstration plant is designed to purify and spheronise approximately 100kg of graphite anode per day.

Approval to operate the demonstration plant at the Woxna Mine site was received from the local permitting authority (Länsstyrelsen).

Successful test work on the manufacturing of expandable graphite using large flake material from the Woxna Graphite Mine which produced results in line with existing commercial products.

Ongoing permitting activities including preparation for a Natura 2000 assessment for a Mining Lease application at the Norra Kärr rare earth element project. Renewed customer and investor interest in secure access to rare earth elements has been witnessed.

Completion of early stage exploration activity on the Bihor Sud Prospecting Permit in Romania, and application through competitive tender for an Exploration License."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite owns the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On January 14, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Pivotal year for Nouveau Monde Graphite 2020 goals: Permitting, construction start and VAP." Highlights include:

2020 Goals: Focus on Preparing Commercial Activities

"Production of micronized and spheronized graphite will launch at the Saint-Michel-des-Saints demonstration plant in Q1-2020 in order to optimize the process and qualify these products for potential customers.

Mineral resource update for the Matawinie deposit, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, during Q1-2020.

Consultations of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement about the Matawinie mining project and finalization of the government’s environmental analysis for a decree authorizing the project in the second half of the year.

Application for permits and start of pre-construction work on the mining project’s commercial facilities near the end of Q3-2020.....

Construction and start-up of demonstration purification operations in the second half of the year to produce anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

Progress in detailed engineering and procurement of long-lead equipment for mining facilities by the end of Q4-2020."

On January 24, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Historic commitment to upper Matawinie. Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Nouveau Monde Graphite formalize their partnership. The municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. strengthened their social, economic and environmental development partnership with the signing of a collaboration and benefit-sharing agreement as part of the Matawinie mining project.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd. is a graphite exploration company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On December 27, Volt Resources announced: "Volt receives SEM approval for note listing."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR]

On January 7, EcoGraf Limited announced:

EcoGraf partners with future battery industries CRC. Eco Graf Limited is pleased to advise it has formalised a Participant Agreement with the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (“FBI CRC”) based at Curtin University, Perth. The $135 million FBI CRC aims to position Australia as a global leader in the environmentally, ethically and socially responsible manufacture, deployment, recycling and supply of batteries and battery materials by partnering with industry, research institutions and government to address industry-identified gaps in the nation’s battery industries value chain.

On January 13, EcoGraf Limited announced:

EcoGraf signs GR Engineering for WA battery graphite manufacturing facility. EcoGraf (Australia) Limited is pleased to announce it has signed a letter of intent [LOI] with GR Engineering Services Limited [ASX: GNG] (GR Engineering) for an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the development of a 20,000tpa battery graphite facility in Western Australia. (A proposed 6.7ha site in Kwinana). The proposed development has a pre-tax net present value of US$141m, generating an internal rate of return of 36.6% and annual EBITDA of US$35m based on an upfront capital cost of US$22.8m for an initial 5,000tpa, followed by a further US$49.2m to expand production to 20,000tpa of battery graphite.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

No news for the month.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals is pioneering vanadium and graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production, they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF), DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTC:FGPHF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Walkabout Resources Ltd. [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

January saw graphite prices only very slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Graphite Outlook 2020: Supply cuts to balance market. Miller: "Anode demand and production capacity are expanding at an unprecedented rate, led by the emergence of megafactories to supply the EV revolution."

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence: ‘Rising tide’ to float all battery-metal boats. Rising electric vehicle [EV] adoption is driving a massive transformation in lithium-ion battery production.....a flake graphite deficit will emerge in 2022 or 2028.

Syrah Resources quarterly graphite flake output down 67%. First purified spherical graphite produced.

SRG Mining sells 60% of its future graphite production via Off-take Agreements.

EcoGraf signs GR Engineering for WA battery graphite manufacturing facility.

