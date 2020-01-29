U.S. Petroleum Production, Prices, Policy And Power

If net importing of oil returns to the US, so does our concern with what happens in the Middle East; thus defense stocks may do well in the coming recession and its aftermath.

Permian Basin Fracked Shale Oil Wells

Source

Introduction

The shale drilling and fracking revolution has had a profound impact on US daily production and US energy imports and exports; it has also impacted global oil prices and may even have contributed to a complete re-thinking of American foreign policy and the balance of power in the Middle East. President Trump has suggested that since US dependence on foreign supplies of oil has essentially disappeared due to our tremendously surging domestic oil production, and since the American people are exhausted by many years of war in the region (Martin Indyk, 2020), the US should pull back from being the global policeman and leave the various warring factions to their own devices. However, that is not so easily done, as both President Trump and his predecessor have found out (Hal Brands, 2019; Yaroslav Trofimov, 2019; Andrew Hecht, 2020; Victor Davis Hanson, 2020).

In any case, it is apparent that the president has decided that not enough US-imported oil is at stake in the Middle East to justify our former role in the power balance, and he has taken steps to cut back (e.g., Fox Business, 2020) on some of our military commitments (while boosting others in response to troubles with the Iranians). Assuming that a change is coming because of America’s newfound apparent “energy independence,” it might be useful to examine the assumptions underlying that presumed state of affairs. Several questions arise: 1) is the US really “energy independent?;” 2) is our new status permanent, or if not, how long is it expected to last?; 3) what could throw these assumptions into disarray and force us to return to our former approach?; and 4) what are the potential impacts on the energy and defense sectors of the markets and the economy, if our “energy independence” is ephemeral and we are forced to regroup?

Energy Independence

The recent claims of energy independence are based on the consideration of imports and exports of energy, as well as domestic production and consumption trends, and US well drilling and completion trends. For example, the current global supply/demand balance (Chart 1) indicates a substantial surplus at the end of 2019, and that can serve as a sort of baseline for determining what’s likely to happen in the next two years or so. Note that the surplus was initiated in 2017 and has been growing in size since then. Almost certainly this has suppressed oil prices a bit, or at least contained them.

The bulk of the global oil surplus has come from a huge surge in US production of crude oil (Chart 2) since 2012. Note on Chart 2 that natural gas, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and renewables production have also surged in that time frame. Taken as a whole then, total US energy consumption will be exceeded by total US energy supply this year (Chart 3). The shale/fracking revolution has generated so much in the way of new reserves that the famous Hubbert’s Curve (forecasting the presumed demise of US oil supply after 1970), a favorite chart for many analysts in years gone by, has now been at least temporarily discredited (Chart 4).

Chart 1: Global Supply/Demand Balance 2019

Source

Chart 2: Huge Surge in US Oil Production Since 2012

Source

Chart 3: Total US Energy Production Exceeds Consumption in 2020

Source

Chart 4: Hubbert’s Curve Temporarily (?) Discredited

Source

The shale revolution’s impact can be seen more clearly by examining the sources of US crude oil production in more detail (Chart 5). Here we can see that of the approximately 13 million barrels of oil per day now produced in the US, about 80% of it is coming from shale plays like the Wolfcamp and Spraberry in the Permian Basin, the Bakken in the Williston Basin, the Eagle Ford of the Western Gulf Basin, and the Niobrara in the Denver Basin. This shale revolution has been fantastic in some ways, but it is not without some potential problems.

For example, the average decline curve in shale oil wells (Chart 6) is extremely steep. This means that as production falls off during the first three years of each new well’s life, additional wells generally have to be drilled by most producers, simply to keep on track with their production and revenue goals. Clearly this suggests that the various shale plays have a strong tendency to be so capital intensive that companies are cash flow negative in the short run, and that has certainly been the case for most, regardless of the shale play (Clark Williams-Derry et al., 2019).

Chart 5: US Oil Production by Region or Play

Source

Chart 6: Steep Production Decline Curve for Average Shale Wells

Source

Indeed, 18 of the 29 companies recently studied (Clark Williams-Derry et al., 2019; Op. cit.) were cash flow negative, and even the study group’s aggregate net positive cash flow was a paltry $26 million on an aggregate debt burden of $100 billion for the 29 companies. Not only that, but most of the positive cash flow came from a single company (EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)). As suggested by the negative cash flow situation in most shale play companies, the need for debt finance is quite serious, and most companies have run up huge debt burdens either through bank loans or via the capital markets (Raw Energy, 2019). It is estimated that total shale-related energy company debt coming due in the next four years is $203 billion (Ryan Dezember, 2020).

Naturally, this debt burden makes the oil and gas industry highly cyclical, but it always was anyway. However, perhaps the difference now is that the huge debt burden at many companies like Apache Corp. (APA), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), Concho Resources, Inc. (CXO), Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR), Denbury Resources, Inc. (DNR), Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), Encana Corp. (ECA), EOG Resources, Inc., Hess Corp. (HES), Marathon Oil (MRO), Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE), and Whiting Petroleum Corp. (WLL), is now extremely likely to take many companies out in the next major downturn, as evidenced by their respective very shoddy-looking balance sheets and cash flow statements (Raw Energy, 2019; Op. cit.).

This is easy to predict when we examine what happened in the oil price collapse and energy industry downturn of 2015-2016, when global capital spending budgets were cut by some $275 billion (Chart 7) and the US portion of that spending was cut by $50 billion (or 75%), between 2014 and 2016. This led to a whole string of bankruptcies and re-financings (Raw Energy, 2020). Since price drops cause revenue cuts and simultaneously make access to bank loans and capital markets more difficult, many companies will reduce drilling activity (as they have in the past) and become even more stressed than they already are, with negative results. Indeed, that is already happening due to price uncertainty in recent months (Chart 8).

There is also pressure from the fact that legacy production rates have been falling in multiple plays, in part due to over-drilling and in part due to poor well completion practices (e.g., Nick Cunningham, 2017; Ron Patterson, 2019); these issues show up particularly strongly in the Permian and Williston Basins (Chart 9).

Chart 7: Huge Cuts in Capital Spending 2015-2016

Source

Chart 8: Falling Drilling Rates in Recent Months

Source

Chart 9: Decline in Permian Basin Legacy Production

Source

A Probable End to the Shale Boom Is Coming

The shale boom cannot continue apace under present conditions, and the falling rig count is prima facie evidence for this conclusion. There are a number of reasons why this is so: 1) negative cash flows have exhausted operating capital at a number of firms; 2) financing is still relatively cheap and re-financing is still relatively easy due to low rates, but some degree of caution has also become important recently in both the banking industry and the capital markets (Raw Energy, 2019; Op. Cit.; Raw Energy, 2020; Op. Cit.); 3) the combination of increasing legacy shale play production declines, the reduction in drilled uncompleted (“DUC”) inventory, and the perpetual need for increased new drilling (Chart 10) has made the capital intensity even worse and will continue to do so; and 4) the need for ever longer horizontal drilling segments in shale wells (Chart 11) has also made the capital intensity worse.

Not even under discussion in most production forecasts are the likely effects of the coming global recession. Recessions generally cause a demand shock and oil prices suffer as a result. An examination of price history (Chart 12) suggests these effects can be quite severe. For example, crude oil prices fell from $146 to $37 (or -75%) in 2008-2009 during the Great Recession. In the 2001-2002 slowdown, crude oil prices fell from $45 to about $24 (or about -47%). In the 1990-1991 slowdown, crude oil prices fell from about $66 to about $37 (or some -44%).

Chart 10: US Unconventional Shale Play Production Forecast

Source

Chart 11: Cost/Benefit Analysis of Longer Horizontal Wells

Source

Chart 12: Inflation-Adjusted Crude Oil Price History

Source

These kinds of price drops occurring now would have an absolutely devastating impact on cash flows, financing, drilling activity, and production. Rig counts could easily drop another 30% to 40%, and the fall-off in crude oil production would be something like 550,000 barrels per day almost immediately, due to legacy production declines alone (cf. EIA, 2020). Recent growth in new production rates of about 1.25 million barrels of oil per day per year would also be gone in a recession. This combined shortfall would rapidly outstrip much of global spare capacity (Chart 13), returning pricing power to OPEC at some point, and likely causing US imports to increase on a net basis; hence, our so-called energy independence would at least temporarily be lost or held back.

Chart 13: OPEC Spare Oil Capacity

Source

The Implications Of A (Temporary?) Loss Of US Energy Independence

Naturally this turn of events (lower oil prices and a return to importing at least some foreign oil) would force the US government and US markets to pay more attention to the Middle East than they perhaps had planned on doing. Certain foreign oil producers would end up with more political and economic leverage as prices recovered from the presumed demand shock. For a period of time, tensions in the Middle East would receive a nod from Wall Street in the form of a higher risk premium.

Adversaries like Iran, parts of Iraq, parts of Libya, etc., would see an opportunity to make some mischief perhaps, but even if they didn't, the US would have to pay closer attention and perhaps boost its military presence in the region as a deterrent. This would raise the short-term prospects of defense firms (e.g. Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT), Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC), General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD), and Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN)).

Energy firms would all be negatively impacted at first due to the presumed crude oil price collapse associated with a recession. Obviously, shale players (e.g., APA, CHK, CXO, CLR, DNR, FANG, ECA, EOG, HES, MRO, PE, and WLL) would be more severely impacted in the short term than integrated oil majors (e.g., ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY), Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), and Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM)), even if some of these majors have significant shale play assets. However, once the recession bottomed out, the major integrated companies would benefit from rising oil prices and relatively strong balance sheets, and they could easily snap up (through M&A activity) the weaker and smaller shale players. This would make some firms in both groups attractive prospects.

Conclusions

The shale and fracking revolution's contribution to US energy independence may not be permanent, and indeed is likely to be interrupted (if not ended outright) by the next recession, which may only be a few months to a year away. The shale oil players will be severely impacted by a recession and crude oil price collapse, and many smaller firms will suffer bankruptcy or be forced into shotgun weddings. During the recovery from the presumed recession, some major firms would benefit by buying smaller shale players or their assets.

There is money to be made (and lost) in such a turn of events. US foreign policy could also be affected, with the possible result that defense spending for a larger US posture in the Middle East region would increase, benefiting a number of large defense firms. It might be prudent to buy or hold XOM, CVX, COP, OXY, BA, GD, LMT, NOC, and RTN. Those holding smaller shale oil players should carefully consider whether their holdings can survive the next downturn, and if so, whether they (e.g., APA) would be M & A prospects during the recovery after the recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX, COP, OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.