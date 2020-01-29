Parke Bancorp, It Might Be Time To Take Profits

I am now neutral on this stock and, if anyone bought around the time of article publication, it may be a good time to sell and take the 15% return.

In spite of a nice run-up in the past year and strong annual numbers, the stock has dropped seven percent since the beginning of the year.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) is the holding company for Parke Bank, which operates from its corporate headquarters in Washington Township, New Jersey and 7 branch offices in Washington Township, New Jersey, Northfield, New Jersey, Galloway Township, New Jersey, Collingswood, New Jersey, Center City Philadelphia, and Chinatown in Philadelphia. Parke Bank opened in 1999 but restructured in 2005 to become the subsidiary of Parke Bancorp.

On February 13 of last year, I published an article recommending PKBK in spite of the fact it was substantially overpriced based on Book Value. I generally like to buy banks that are trading below the industry average P/B of 1.23. At the time, the stock was selling at 1.44 P/B and not far from its buyout value, which is anywhere from 1.4 to 1.8. I based my bullish argument hoping the combination of the bank performance, which was much better than its peers, and the shareholder friendly board would culminate with being acquired or merged. Neither occurred, but the bank had a nice run from $21 on the date of publication to $25.39 on the last day of the year, but it is now $23.38 as I am typing. Still a 14% overall return (according to Seeking Alpha) but a seven percent drop since the end of 2019.

With the price dropping, what do we do now? Table 1 has the Financials for FY 2019, which were released on January 22. Since I often add columns as I expand my metrics, I feel a need to explain the abbreviations, although I'm sure most of you know more about this than I do.

OREO - Other Real Estate Owned; OREO + Non Performing Loans = Non Performing Assets

TCE - Tangible Common Equity; the percent the value of the bank's assets must drop before shareholder value is 0%. Obviously a higher number is better.

NPL, NPA - Non-Performing Loans, Non-Performing Assets.

Values of 1.23 and 10.7 were used to determine the P/B and P/E stock valuations, respectively. In my research these seemed to be average values throughout the banking industry. A P/B of 1.6 was used as the Buyout Value; this is basically a shot in the dark as some literature says the value should be 1.8 for Northeastern banks but I recently had Putnam Bank bought out at 1.4 so I split the difference.

Table 1: Parke Bancorp Financials and Ratios

PKBK (Thousands) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Assets $1,681,160 $1,467,398 $1,137,452 $1,016,185 $885,124 Liabilities $1,501,736 $1,312,402 $1,002,672 $889,051 $773,084 Shareholder Equity $179,424 $154,996 $134,780 $127,134 $112,040 Total Loans Outstanding $1,420,749 $1,241,157 $1,011,717 $851,953 $758,501 Allow for Loan Losses $21,800 $19,100 $16,500 $15,600 $16,100 Non Performing Loans $5,300 $3,100 $4,500 $11,300 $13,600 OREO $4,700 $5,100 $7,200 $10,500 $16,600 Deposits $1,339,219 $1,183,873 $866,383 $788,694 $665,210 Shares Outstanding 10,919,166 10,911,344 10,515,599 8,964,700 7,973,588 Net Interest Income $56,885 $48,093 $40,375 $35,438 $33,598 Prov for Loan Losses $2,700 $1,800 $2,500 $1,462 $3,040 Non Interest Expense $17,952 $16,295 $15,293 $16,628 $16,852 Total Noninterest Income $3,839 $3,417 $1,645 $10,290 $5,080 Income Taxes $9,785 $8,377 $12,389 $8,695 $6,843 Other Expenses $470 $660 $1,087 $1,633 $2,446 Net Income (Total) $29,817 $24,378 $10,751 $17,310 $9,497 Earnings/Share $2.73 $2.23 $1.02 $1.93 $1.19 Dividends/ Share $0.60 $0.48 $0.34 $0.20 $0.15 Share Price $25.39 $20.44 $20.15 $17.82 $11.56 Yield 2.36% 2.35% 1.69% 1.12% 1.30% FINANCIAL RATIOS SE/ Assets 10.67% 10.56% 11.85% 12.51% 12.66% Book Value $16.43 $14.21 $12.82 $14.18 $14.05 Loan/Deposit 106.09% 104.84% 116.77% 108.02% 114.02% TCE 10.67% 10.56% 11.85% 12.51% 12.66% Efficiency Ratio 30% 32% 36% 36% 44% Net Interest Margin 3.61% 3.69% 3.75% 3.73% 3.94% Price/Earnings 9.30 9.15 19.71 9.23 9.71 Price/Book 1.55 1.44 1.57 1.26 0.82 Dividend Payout 21.97% 21.48% 33.26% 10.36% 12.59% Return on Equity 17.83% 16.83% 8.21% 14.47% 8.84% Return on Assets 1.89% 1.87% 1.00% 1.82% 1.11% NPL/Loans 0.42% 0.25% 0.44% 1.33% 1.79% NPA/Assets 0.59% 0.56% 1.03% 2.15% 3.41% Loan Loss Allow/NPL 411.32% 616.13% 366.67% 138.05% 118.38% Stock Valuation P/B $20.21 $17.47 $15.77 $17.44 $17.28 P/E $28.67 $27.55 $12.61 $23.81 $14.69 Buyout Valuation P/B $26.29 $26.42 $23.84 $26.38 $26.14

Even though Book Value increased by $2.22, the stock price increased by almost $5 so P/B increased from 1.44 to 1.55, making this stock even less appealing. But the current price of $23.38 has brought the P/B back down to 1.42, which is better but still doesn't thrill me. On the other hand, the P/E closed the year at 9.3, significantly less than the average value between 10 and 11. And it is a mere 8.5 with the current price. Using my rudimentary metrics, these numbers suggest a valuation range of $20.21-$28.67, which would signify a return of -13% to 38% before dividends. Though I caution that P/B numbers seem to be more meaningful than P/E so I would take the upper range with a grain of salt.

But it wasn't the valuations that caused me to recommend the stock. It was the solid performance in hopes of a buyout. Table 2 compares PKBK 2019 performance with last years. The average 2018 ROA and NIM were found here, ROE here, and I used 2017 data for the rest.

Table 2: PKBK Ratios Compared to an Average Bank

Avg PKBK (2018) PKBK (2019) Return on Equity 10.72% 16.83% 17.83% Return on Assets 1.23% 1.87% 1.89% Efficiency Ratio 60.65 32% 30% Net Interest Margin 3.38% 3.69% 3.61% Loan Growth Rate 8.78% 15.00%* 14.8%** Deposit Growth Rate 6.56% 16.00%* 15.6%** NPA/Total Assets 0.62% 0.60% 0.59% * Average past four years ** Average past five years

These numbers are still excellent, and other growth metrics had significant increases as well (Table 3).

Table 3: PKBK Y/Y Change (2018 to 2019)

Type % Change Net Income 22.3% Assets 14.6% Loans 14.4% Deposits 13.1% Net Interest Inc 18.3% SE 15.8%

All six are solid improvements over 2018, indicating the bank may still be on the rise. And the press release along with the earnings predicted as much:

The economy remained strong in 2019 with unemployment continuing at record lows while inflation remains under control and GDP growth. This was accomplished while the global economy falters, again providing confidence in the strength of the United States economy. 2020, although an election year which could pose uncertainty, looks like it could be another good year. The strength of the economy appears to have supported the Feds putting on hold any additional interest rate adjustments at the end of 2019, with no indication of any planned increases. Our company is again well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities with strong earnings, strong equity and an expanding market share.

Finally, note the Dividend Payout is only at 21% while the average Regional Bank pays out 30%. Using this ratio, PKBK could comfortable raise their dividend another 20 cents or so.

So, with all the positives, why is the price dropping? Maybe people are taking profits and the bank is heading toward its true valuation. Or, the one black spot I recognize is that investors may be increasingly concerned about the asset quality. Back in Jan 2009, PKBK accepted $16,288,000 in TARP bailout money. To its credit, it paid the funds back in full in June 2013 and the stock price has risen from $1.80 to over $23 since then. But I wonder if there is some stigma attached to that as the number of non-performing loans has increased. From Table 1, the amount of non-performing loans increased almost 75% from 2018 to 2019, although I caution it is still only $5 million, compared to the $27 million in 2014. It is still only .42% of total loans, compared to the industry average of .81%. Also, the Press Release said the amount of late loans (30-89 days without payment) have increased from $300,000 to $2 million, an astonishing 666% increase but the dollar amount is minimal compared to a billion dollars in loans outstanding. Finally, the Loan/Deposit ratio is greater than 1, indicating they are probably borrowing money from the Federal Bank to make loans. This works well in principle, but can acerbate loan problems if the economy start to fail.

I am dropping my rating on PKBK from Bullish to Neutral. The two dollar drop after a solid quarter worries me so I would be comfortable selling now with a double digit gain if I had a better investment lined up. Unfortunately, I don't; so I will probably hold on for a couple more quarters as I don't see a lot of downside.

Additional disclosure: I own 500 shares of PKBK which were bought on 9/9/2019 at $22.07 per share.