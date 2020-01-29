EAD: Multiple Factors Should Support This High-Yield Fund

This article was originally published a month ago. The discount valuation of the fund has become somewhat less attractive since then, though value still remains in our view.

Lower yields, distribution cuts and tight discounts make for a difficult CEF investing environment. In this article, we take a look at the Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) which remains one of the higher-rated funds on our service. We like the fund's historical returns in absolute terms and relative to its sector, its ability to generate alpha, its strong risk control, attractive valuation and low fee.

Risks include the fund's relatively low-quality allocation as well as a managed distribution policy which, together with current overdistribution, could put the fund at risk of future distribution cuts. However, we think lower short-term rates, strong management alpha and attractive discount should mitigate these risks somewhat.

Slim Pickings

CEF investors are not exactly being snowed under with opportunities in this winter period. Within the fixed-income space we look at three metrics to gauge broader value which are: discounts, the shape of the curve and credit spreads. None of the three is particularly compelling at the moment. Discounts have ground tighter, credit spreads remain tight and the yield curve, though it has normalized, remains stubbornly flat making it more difficult for CEFs to add income via leverage or take advantage of rolldown.

In the charts below, we take a look at some long-term measures of valuation in the CEF space which we follow on our service. First, we plot the percentage of funds with double-digit discounts. While the current figure appears pretty close to a single-digit level, it is not yet as low as we have seen as recently as 2017. The current low figure also shows what an attractive, if fleeting, environment we had in December 2018.

Our second measure of long-term value is the percentage of funds with above 7% trailing twelve-month yields. This metric is also not far off a decade low, suggesting a relative lack of opportunities.

Hello EAD

EAD is a $550m net asset fund primarily allocated to high-yield bonds with a sprinkling of loans and preferred stocks. The fund is allocated about 40% to single-B and 10% to CCC assets. About half the fund is invested in assets with 3 years or less to maturity. Top sector allocations include Consumer Discretionary and Energy at about 20% each.

EAD has been on our radar for some time and it has one of the highest ratings in the High Yield sector on our service. The catalyst for this review was a recent release which came across our screen referring to a February distribution where EAD was one of the three funds with an increase which is always a welcome event.

Distributions

EAD is a fund with frequent changes in distributions as it has a managed distribution policy of 8% of NAV, so an increase in this fund is not as meaningful as for a fund with infrequent changes, but we are still not going to complain about it as the current market environment is still relatively heavy with distribution cuts.

A glance at the comparative distribution chart shows that EAD distributions appear to be bottoming out - a bit faster than the sector average. We think this can support the EAD discount in the near term. Of course, much depends on where yields go from here on, but the fund's NAV and consequently distributions have so far been able to withstand a normalization in interest rates.

A risk that remains to distributions in our view is that, given the fund's relatively low coverage, distributions may begin to erode the NAV which will push the fund to lower distributions in accordance with its managed distribution policy. However, we think lower front-end rates and the fund's historical ability to deliver alpha may mitigate this dynamic. Furthermore, it is likely that current fund holders are already used to the fund's history of small distribution cuts and will not rush to sell the fund on further cuts which should support valuations.

Another risk has to do with the fund potentially dropping its managed distribution policy given the lower trend in corporate yields over the last few years. This may mean a relatively sharp drop in distributions which could widen the discount. However, given the fund's discount is already well wider of the sector average, we think any widening of the discount may be less pronounced and could lead to a retracement from an initial widening.

Valuation Attractive

EAD appears attractive relative to the sector across most of our seven valuation metrics. Its discount is nearly double the sector average. This means that given its already lower baseline expense, its discount-adjusted fee ends up being just 0.43%, less than half the sector average and very competitive with passive high-yield funds.

Recently, the fund's discount diverged somewhat from the sector average which we think could be temporary and a fund tailwind. Although its 1-year and 5-year z-scores are a bit above the sector average, its discount sector spread percentile is one of the lowest in the sector. We find this metric is one of the strongest predictors of near-term performance and we use it as one of our systematic strategies.

Excellent Absolute Performance

EAD has terrific historical NAV performance across multiple horizons relative to both the broader sector as well as the ETF benchmark. Part of this is due to the fund's relatively low-quality allocation, but as we can see in the next section, the fund has witnessed drawdowns that are quite comparable to the sector average.

Good Drawdown Control

The fund has shown admirable price volatility despite its stronger historical returns. Over the past three years, the fund's drawdowns have been mostly better controlled than the sector average.

As a consequence of its strong relative returns and volatility, the fund boasts one of the highest alpha figures in the sector, a measure of average pairwise intra-sector risk-adjusted returns.

Attractive Yield Advantage

One of the key factors in CEF investing is understanding how the fund generates its yield. What we like to see is that the fund is able to improve upon the underlying unleveraged portfolio yield of its investments through the combination of leverage, fee and discount. If the fund is not able to pass on a higher yield to investors than its underlying unleveraged portfolio, then investors should look elsewhere or seek investment vehicles that do not suffer from the additional price volatility of CEFs. By our calculations, the fund is able to deliver nearly a 1% higher yield than its unleveraged portfolio which is quite attractive.

The second thing we look for in CEFs is that they are able to deliver a higher yield than ETFs which is, perhaps surprisingly, not always the case. If we strip out the fee from the ETF yield, EAD delivers a current yield in excess of 3.5% and a covered yield in excess of 2% above the ETF benchmark which certainly ticks the box.

As the chart above suggests, the fund's distribution coverage is well below 100% which is one of the weaker points of the fund.

What makes us somewhat less pessimistic on this is that the latest coverage figure assumes a leverage cost of about 0.6% higher than the current figure as short-term rates have come down since the filing. Given the fund's leverage, this should translate into a 0.2% yield improvement in earnings over the coming months which will boost coverage, though it will still likely remain below the sector average.

What About The Macro Picture?

Guggenheim with Scott Minerd at the helm as CIO have been bearish on the high yield sector for some time. They provide two reasons for their stance. First, the "manufacturing recession" that the US economy appears to be going through is out of sync with the valuation of high-yield bonds. This is true, however, in our view this discounts both the small role that manufacturing actually plays in the modern US economy as well as the fact that high-yield issuers are boasting pretty healthy interest coverage.

The second reason for Guggenheim's bearish stance is more technical given the fact that valuations are much closer to record highs in the high-yield space. This argument ignores the fact that the historical valuation range is skewed by the financial crisis, as well as the fact that valuations tend to spend much of their time on the expensive side of the ledger.

Overall, we, along with Guggenheim, wish that valuations were not as expensive as they are now, but that is not enough to move us into a bear camp on high yield.

Conclusion

EAD remains one of the more attractive funds within the high-yield CEF sector. The fund boasts an attractive discount, below-average fee, strong historical alpha-generation and risk control. The fund's managed distribution policy along with a drop in short-term rates should support distributions, particularly if corporate yields remain stable. A risk remains that distributions keep eroding NAV which will feed back into distribution cuts. However, we think that lower short-term rates should support the NAV while small and frequent distribution cuts, should they happen, are unlikely to sharply widen the discount from here on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.