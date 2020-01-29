Whiting Petroleum: Debt Remains A Significant Concern

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) can generate some positive cash flow at low-to-mid $50s WTI oil, but has higher than ideal leverage at those oil prices. It appears unlikely to be able to refinance its upcoming debt maturities with new unsecured notes, so it will need to rely on secured debt and items such as debt-to-equity exchanges in order to deal with those maturities.

Thus while Whiting is only valued at around 3.3x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX (at $53 to $54 WTI oil), its stock is still risky and subject to a considerable amount of potential dilution in the future.

2020 Plans And Capital Efficiency

Whiting is planning on shifting more capex to its Sanish and Foreman Butte regions in 2020. It mentioned that it has higher confidence in the infrastructure availability in that area, but overall it doesn't seem that Whiting's wells during the past couple of years are quite as strong as it has been able to do in the past. Whiting compares its 2019 Sanish wells to 2018 Sanish wells to point out that they are consistent, but does not compare the Sanish wells to its type curves.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

For comparison, in August 2018, Whiting had compared its Hidden Bench enhanced completions to a 1,000 MBOE type curve. Source

The 1,000 MBOE type curve called for around 160,000 BOE in total production after six months, and its Hidden Bench enhanced completions (since 2015) were tracking higher than that. It only showed one specific high-performing well (Mallow 34-8H) from 2018 though, and hasn't provided information on trends by year of completion.

Whiting's 2019 Sanish wells appear to be tracking 25+% lower than the 1,000 MBOE type curve after six months. Whiting's new Foreman Butte wells have performed much better than the legacy wells in that area, but still appear to be tracking similarly to its Sanish wells.

2020 Outlook

I am assuming that Whiting can average around 80,500 barrels of oil production per day (and 125,500 BOEPD) with $800 million in capital expenditures in 2020. At the current strip of roughly $53 to $54 WTI oil, Whiting would generate around $1.601 billion in revenue in 2020. This includes the effect of its hedges. Whiting only has hedges on around 19% of its projected 2020 oil production, resulting in significant potential upside/downside with changes in oil prices.

The price outlook for natural gas and NGLs remains a bit uncertain. Whiting realized close to zero for that production in Q3 2019, but the infrastructure build out should improve that at least somewhat in 2020.

2020 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 29.50 $49.50 $1,460 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.56 $11.00 $83 Natural Gas [BCF] 52.50 $0.80 $42 Hedge Value $16 Total Revenue $1,601

Whiting is projected to end up with $1.535 billion in cash expenditures in 2020, with an $800 million capital expenditure budget. This would result in $66 million in positive cash flow.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $303 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $42 Cash G&A $90 Cash Interest $162 Production Taxes $138 CapEx $800 Total $1,535

Debt Issues

While Whiting can generate some positive cash flow and maintain production levels at current strip prices, it has a large amount of debt coming due in the next couple of years.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

It should be able to handle its 2020 and 2021 notes by using its credit facility or by issuing second-lien notes. Its 2023 and 2026 debt is more challenging though, reflected in those bonds trading at 71 cents and 60 cents on the dollar respectively.

Whiting's 2026 bonds are currently yielding 18% to maturity, which indicates that refinancing its debt with new unsecured notes is not a viable option. The yield to maturity on its 2026 notes did drop to 13% in early January, but that would still be too high to achieve refinancing, suggesting that sustained $65 to $70 WTI oil may be needed for Whiting to issue new unsecured notes (absent improved production results).

Whiting's debt is currently around 2.85x its projected unhedged 2020 EBITDAX at $53 WTI oil, which is higher than ideal. The path to long-term survival will likely need to involve debt exchanges involving stock, which would reduce the potential upside for the stock due to dilution.

Conclusion

Whiting appears to have abandoned its talk of 1,000 MBOE type curves as its more recent wells appear to have fallen noticeably short of that mark. Whiting is still able to generate decent results from its newer wells, allowing it to generate positive cash flow and maintain production levels at current strip prices.

That being said, its upcoming debt maturities are significant issues that will either result in it having to use up its credit facility availability and/or issue higher-interest second-lien notes. The fact that its 2023 and 2026 notes are trading well below par suggests that refinancing its 2020 and 2021 notes with new unsecured debt is not an option.

Whiting's path to long-term survival involves debt exchanges (including for equity). I had a short position in Whiting recently, but have closed it off as the risk/reward equation looks more reasonable at sub-$5 than it did at $7. I may revisit shorting Whiting again in the future if its stock increases without signs of capital efficiency improvements or other positive changes.

