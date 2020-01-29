RADA Electronic Industries: More Upside In 2020 On Strong Sales Momentum

The company just opened a U.S. based office and facility to enhance ties and business opportunities with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Israel based RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NYSE:RADA) develops and manufactures tactical ultra-mobile radars, including special applications described as "counter-drone radar systems". Within the broader defense industry, the company's core products are in high demand supported by ongoing tensions in the Middle East including a terrorist drone strike on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities in 2019. More recent developments into 2020 including U.S. military operations in Iraq have supported the sentiment towards the stock. What we find is that beyond these headlines, the company is presenting strong sales momentum and expected to reach profitability in 2020. We are bullish on shares of RADA, seeing the company as a leader in its niche with upside on several near-term catalysts.

(source: finviz.com)

RADA Background

With a market cap of $260 million, RADA describes itself as the technology leader for tactical radars with current customers including the U.S. military, Israeli Defense Forces, and large defense industry players like Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT). RADA's ultra-mobile radars with proprietary technologies can be integrated into existing military land or air-based vehicles. The specialty here is the ability to detect drones and hostile UAVs to be neutralized by connected weapons systems. The company highlights how its high-performance radars are recognized as ahead of the competition with numerous successful demonstrations.

(source: Company IR)

The systems here are already a core component of U.S. Marine Corps Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System "LMADIS" with upcoming placements in the U.S. Army Bradley Armored Fighting Vehicle and the Initial Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense "IM-SHORAD" program. The company sees a potential market opportunity of $5 billion over the next decade.

'Exciting, Record-Breaking Growth'

2019 was a big year for RADA and according to management guidance, including still yet-to-be reported Q4 data, the company is on track to reach $43 million in revenue with radar revenue up over 100% year over year. There is a separate avionics application segment that is considered a legacy business with stable cash flows.

The company last reported receiving $6 million in new orders during December. New orders received in 2019 totaled $60 million. For 2020 the company is guiding for total revenue of over $65 million representing "+50% growth" for the current year compared to the current 2019 estimate. Management made the following comments in a recent press release:

"We are experiencing an exciting, record-breaking period of growth for the Company across all parameters, coming from our new and growing market of tactical radars. The new orders received over the past year, along with our very healthy pipeline for our tactical radars' growth engine, give us strong confidence that our 50% plus annual revenue growth will continue into 2020. Given the continued strong and stable gross margins as demonstrated throughout 2019 will turn 2020 into a year of profitability for the Company, after some years of investments which positioned us exceptionally well for the current growth period. We do believe that our growth can be maintained in 2021 and for the foreseeable future."

(source: Company IR)

Recent Developments

In December, RADA opened a U.S. facility in Germantown, Maryland effectively establishing a legal U.S. subsidiary. The move was important as it represents an important step in receiving a higher level of U.S. government security supplier clearance. The company is in the process of securing a "Special Security Agreement" (DCSA) which will help to facilitate future contract negotiations with a more streamlined process. The other benefit here is by being in close physical proximity to the U.S. military customer base, the company believes it can further strengthen existing relationships.

(source: Company IR)

Considering the strong growth outlook, the company also announced a secondary offering of 4.2 million shares with proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. We believe the move to be justified in the context of higher liquidity to facilitate expansion opportunities.

The company last reported earnings in November with Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 and revenue of $11.3 million up 60% year over year. Importantly, the company maintains a solid balance sheet with a net cash position and no debt.

RADA Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Taking a look at consensus estimates, the fiscal 2020 EPS at $0.01 is the bar for the profitability the management is guiding for. Regardless of this result, the real story here is the growth outlook through fiscal 2021 is for revenue growth to remain at close to 50% per year. The company benefits from a low operating base making every new order announced significant to results.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

While the stock currently trades at an implied price to sales ratio of 6.2x on estimated 2019 sales, the multiple narrows to 2.8x by 2021. One of the monitoring points for the company is its monthly new orders update that has the potential to drive the stock higher should a larger defense industry purchase of the radar systems be announced. From the last earnings conference call in November, the company highlighted how the backlog is increasing.

Market behavior in the U.S. and also other places like Israel is changing from fulfillment of urgent needs to programs of record or long-term programs and it will help us to establish a backlog for a few years ahead. We expect it to happen along 2020. We see significant upside from follow-on orders to the initial orders sold to new customers further validating our radar technology solutions. And our pipeline is continuously growing and broaden with significant prospects. Potential orders are especially strong in the U.S. while other international markets are increasingly growing.

Another highlight of the conference call was suggesting that the company's current manufacturing capacity could generate upwards of $200 million in radar related revenue down the line. By this measure, the stock's current value represents a 1.3x multiple on potential production with room to grow with new facilities as necessary.

We think the company is now well-positioned to benefit from its investments made in recent years and expect 2020 to further present organic demand for its radar systems. Final approval of the company's DCSA with the U.S. Defense Department could also be a near-term catalyst for the positive sentiment which could also accelerate new business. Beyond the U.S. military, multiple global markets also represent an expansion opportunity. Any potential rise in geopolitical and military conflicts around the world could represent a further upside from current estimates.

To the downside, it will be important for the company to rein in costs this year and deliver on the target of profitability in 2020. Monitoring points include the updates for new-orders, sales momentum and the evolution of operating margins.

Verdict

While the stock is up 120% over the past year, we think there is more upside in 2020. We rate shares of RADA as a buy with a price target in 2020 at $7.50 representing 22% upside from the current level and a 4.9x multiple on current consensus 2020 sales. RADA is an exciting company that has quickly attained the status of a leader in the tactical radar niche with a core product of high demand.

