Air Products And Chemicals Continued To Grow Earnings In Q1 But Stock Remains Expensive

The company remains a cash flow champion; a more than 15% dividend hike was buttressed by strong FCF despite increasing capex.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), one of the leading industrial gas companies, wrapped the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. EPS topped the Wall Street prognosis, but APD failed to deliver on revenue. The company also shared unsatisfying 2Q guidance that, despite robust 1Q earnings, provoked a price slide.

However, I believe the temporary correction was speculative, exacerbated by opportunistic bearish traders who decided to utilize the opportunity, and recent share price weakness did not point to the fact APD faced or would face stasis or decline in its financial performance.

Air Products and Chemicals is by no means on shaky ground. Its long-term revenue and shareholder value creation are buttressed by the industry prospects, diverse portfolio, and proficient capital allocation that secure strong EPS growth going forward. Yet, I do concur APD is quite expensive and does not offer a buying opportunity at the moment.

The top line

The previous time I covered APD was in November when I touched upon a few reasons why this company might deliver a decent financial performance, which could, in turn, bolster capital appreciation. Among its virtues are an improvement of margins backed by scrupulous cost management despite flat revenue and the trade war headwinds, stellar free cash flow generation, reasonable capital allocation, and robust balance sheet. I also mentioned a ~15x EV/EBITDA that might be considered as an acceptable valuation level for long-term buyers. Since then, little has changed.

As quarterly sales illustrate, Air Products and Chemicals was not immune to soft economic growth across the globe depressed by the trade confrontation, but challenging environment failed to destroy its profitability and cash flow. It continued to generate profits at healthy margins and, ultimately, returned to slow sales growth after a deceleration in FY 2019. Its quarterly revenue increased by 1.4%, while the last twelve months sales also rose slightly, by 0.4%.

The change was driven by the Industrial Gases - Asia segment that delivered an 11% growth in quarterly revenue as volumes (bolstered by new plants) and pricing were tailwinds that largely offset negative currency exchange effect.

Other segments were not that strong. The company's largest division regarding revenue, the Industrial Gases - Americas, enjoyed higher hydrogen volumes in the Gulf Coast, but the South American business was a drag; in sum, sales fell 5% compared to 1Q FY 2019.

I assume robust volumes were primarily propped up by the Gulf Coast refineries that needed more hydrogen to remove sulfur from oil and make diesel cleaner. That, in turn, was bolstered by the IMO 2020 regulations that prohibited ship fuel with high sulfur content. The increasing reliance of refineries on merchant suppliers of hydrogen was identified by the U.S. Energy Information Administration in March 2019. I anticipate this trend to remain supportive of APD's volumes growth in the medium term.

Next, the Industrial Gases - EMEA segment delivered significant volume and pricing improvement. Unfortunately, currency effect, lower energy pass-through, and the India contract modification (that was a one-off headwind) conflated and led to a 5% reduction in revenue.

While total sales growth was not spectacular, APD definitely succeeded regarding margins. Its adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 40.3%, below the 4Q FY 2019 result, but close to a 6-year record. Both LTM net and cash flow margins are far stronger than the closest peers Linde plc (OTC:LIN) and L'Aire Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUF) have.

Author's creation

Quarterly GAAP operating income surged 23.3% supported by pricing and volume despite higher SG&A and R&D costs. As the CFO Mr. Crocco clarified during the earnings call, "we continued to invest in business development and R&D resources to support our growth strategy."

I think it is a reasonable decision. As I have already discussed in the previous article, it would be thoughtless and overhasty to sacrifice Research & Development expenses to buttress profitability in the short term and jeopardize competitiveness, market position, and revenue in the longer term. I remain highly skeptical of the R&D budget reduction as it bolsters EBIT and the bottom line, but with this short-term expedient come ramifications. I am content with an 18% increase in R&D spending, especially considering it required only 1% of APD's enormous revenue.

Speaking about Selling, General & Administrative expenses that rose 6.4%, I should mention I am quite often skeptical of increasing SG&A spending, but APD had to deploy more cash to business development initiatives to support future growth, and the change in costs looks fully justified, especially as it has the flexibility to do so.

In sum, adjusted EPS was up 15%, while FY 2020 EPS is anticipated (see slide 20) to rise from 14-17%; if this level is achieved, FY 2014-FY 2020 adjusted EPS CAGR will be around 14%.

Strong cash flow generation

An important point worth touching upon is that the company increased quarterly operating cash flow by 1.8%, The growth was not stellar but Cash Return on Total Capital, the metric which I define as net operating cash flow divided by total capital (the sum of shareholder equity and total debt, averaged), achieved 19.7%, which is worth meriting.

Despite a surge in capital expenditures (additions to PP&E adjusted for sales of assets), quarterly free cash flow (net CFFO less net capex) was still substantial, but 7.3% lower than in 1Q FY 2019.

Also, APD announced a record 15% DPS increase notching its 38th consecutive years of dividend growth. Answering an analyst's question regarding dividend growth, CEO Mr. Ghasemi said:

I think you should expect that we would continue to give approximately half of our free cash flow as dividends.

That is a bullish signal for dividend growth investors.

The stock remains expensive

Since my previous coverage, the stock has been trading rangebound and stretched valuation might be considered the culprit. Last year, APD was a market darling and easily trounced the S&P 500; un-coincidentally, there is no value investing opportunity here.

Being a prodigious company regarding profitability, future EPS growth, and free cash flow generation, APD surely does not have a mediocre valuation. As the stock enjoys generous multiples due to expansion prospects priced in, it is crucial to identify an apt point to accumulate for long-term holding. So, I still do not think it's reasonable to buy above ~15x EV/EBITDA.

Also, a comparison of APD to peers Linde plc and L'Aire Liquide S.A. will bring a bit more color.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha.

To conclude, the stock is not the cheapest in the group of comparables, thanks to its strong EBITDA growth prospects, the highest EBITDA margin, and a 9.2% Return on Total Capital.

Final thoughts

In the first quarter of the new fiscal year, APD continued its glorious profit growth. I think the company's business model remains firm, while the capital allocation for growth is reasonable. Its medium-term financial targets look doable.

Investors have become less concerned by the trade war, which had recently calmed down with the Phase 1 deal, but new jeopardies emerged. The markets have recently tumbled and then rebounded as investors pondered the coronavirus risk and its possible ripple effects on the Chinese economy and global growth. If overpriced APD slides on mounting marketwide skepticism, it might become worth considering for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.