DCP Midstream: Taking Advantage Of Natural Gas Exports And Market Has Not Realized It

On Friday, December 13, 2019, recommended growth-oriented midstream giant DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) gave a presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities Midstream and Utilities Symposium. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company spent a great deal of time discussing its business and providing an investment thesis in itself to investors. The company also provided a high-level overview of the direction that the industry is going, although I will need to add a few insights from other sources for the purposes of the following discussion. Overall though, the future of the natural gas industry in the United States is likely to be quite bright despite the current struggles that it is encountering. DCP Midstream is very well-positioned to prosper off of this and reward its investors through both growth and a very attractive distribution.

DCP Midstream is one of the largest midstream master limited partnerships in the United States. The company owns approximately 62,000 miles of pipelines, sixty natural gas processing plants capable of processing 8.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, and a network of natural gas liquids pipelines capable of transporting 1,450 million barrels of natural gas liquids per day.

Source: DCP Midstream

One thing that we note here is that DCP Midstream is primarily situated in the central part of the country. This differentiates it from other natural gas-focused midstream companies like MPLX (MPLX) that have a commanding presence in the Appalachian region or a company like Energy Transfer (ET) that is much more widespread across the country. This alone is not necessarily a problem, though, as the company's location of operations is still quite good as it has a sizable operation in the Permian and DJ basins, which are two of the highest growth regions in the country for the energy industry. In addition, the Texas Gulf Coast is becoming a very important hub for the emergent energy export industry and DCP Midstream is very well-positioned to profit off of the growth in this sector.

In fact, the company has already benefited significantly from the growth that the sector has seen over the past decade. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: DCP Midstream

As we can see here, the company has substantially expanded its footprint in both the pipeline and the natural gas gathering & processing spaces. The biggest growth by far over the decade has been in the pipeline space, though, as the company had almost no long-haul pipelines back in 2010. This has not only resulted in significant revenue and cash flow growth over the period but has also resulted in the source of the company's revenues becoming more diversified. This is important because pipelines are somewhat more stable than gathering & processing in terms of revenues, although both are more stable than what an upstream producer would experience. Indeed, this is the reason why we often discuss midstream companies here as their stable revenue and cash flow base allows the company to pay out a reasonably high percentage of its cash flow to its investors in the form of distributions and in many cases provides a base that reduces their risk of having to cut the payout.

As we can see above, about half of DCP Midstream's current cash flow comes from its gathering & processing operation. This portion of the company's business collects natural gas from the fields where it is removed from the ground and processes it to remove any impurities so that it can be consumed by end users. It is thus an integral part of the natural gas market. Over the next several years, the global demand for natural gas is expected to grow as nations around the world seek to replace oil and especially coal with cleaner-burning sources of fuel out of concern for carbon emissions.

Source: International Energy Agency, DCP Midstream

It is important to note, though, that contrary to popular belief, current expectations are that global consumption of both coal and oil are going to remain flat over the next twenty years. However, as the demand for energy continues to increase from both growing wealth and population growth, it is expected that the new incremental demand will be provided by natural gas and renewables. The United States is one of the few regions worldwide that has sufficient surplus reserves to markedly increase its production of natural gas. This has given rise to a growing natural gas export industry in the United States. This is a major portion of our thesis for investing in LNG tanker partnerships like GasLog Partners (GLOP). DCP Midstream is also well-positioned to take advantage of this. This comes from the fact that much of the nation's export infrastructure is located along the Gulf Coast. DCP Midstream's gathering & processing operation also has a substantial presence around this region as shown here:

Source: DCP Midstream

This is important because the focus of the natural gas export industry around this area will draw natural gas production companies to the rich fields of Texas as it will generally be cheaper to transport the gas a relatively short distance across Texas than it would be to produce it in an area like Appalachia and then transport it down to the Gulf Coast. The fact that the Texas fields, especially the Permian basin, also contain oil, which is somewhat more profitable to produce in today's pricing environment, makes these fields more attractive than elsewhere in the nation. DCP Midstream could see increased volumes through its infrastructure in the region as a result of this.

As I have discussed in previous articles on DCP Midstream, such as this one, DCP Midstream expanded its presence in the Permian region earlier this year. This comes in the form of the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, which started operations during the third quarter of this year. The Gulf Coast Express pipeline is a massive natural gas pipeline that is designed to transport 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day across the 500-mile distance from the Permian basin to the Texas Gulf Coast. As I have mentioned before, this pipeline's entire capacity has already been purchased by contractors under long-term contracts, which shows us both that there is a very real demand for this capacity and that the pipeline has already begun to produce both revenues and cash flow. Unfortunately, DCP Midstream is not entitled to all of this cash flow as it does not own the pipeline in its entirety - it only owns a 25% stake - but it is certainly entitled to some of the cash flow and we did already see it have a positive impact on the company's third quarter.

Another major region in which DCP Midstream is active is the Denver-Julesburg Basin located primarily in eastern Colorado but with branches in a few other states. This basin has been seeing a flurry of activity in recent years due to the presence of the Wattenberg Gas Field just north of Denver, one of the largest natural gas deposits in the United States, although there are some other rich gas, oil, and natural gas liquids deposits in the region. The company has the ability to take advantage of the growth in these natural gas liquids due to an agreement that it has in place with Phillips 66 (PSX). The latter company is currently in the process of adding two fractionators to its existing hub in Sweeny, TX. These two fractionators have a combined capacity of 300 million barrels per day, which will more than double Phillips 66's existing 200 million per day capacity at the site. The way that DCP Midstream can benefit from this is that it has the option to purchase a 30% equity interest for $400 million at the in-service date. The two new fractionators are scheduled to come online during the fourth quarter of 2020, so should DCP Midstream choose to execute this option, then it will be able to do so at that time. The exercise of this option will result in cash flow growth for the company as it will then begin receiving its proportionate share of the money generated by the fractionators.

As is the case with many, if not most, midstream partnerships, DCP Midstream has largely not participated in the Federal Reserve-induced market rally. We can see that here:

This has created a remarkable opportunity for income-focused investors. As of the time of writing, DCP Midstream boasts an impressive 13.87% distribution yield that is very well-covered by its current cash flow. It seems likely that this distribution will be increased too as the company's growth story plays out. The company also boasts a solid balance sheet that should help it weather through any temporary industry weakness (although midstream companies are usually very stable) and help it to actually finance its expansion. Overall, the company should prove to be a valuable holding.

Additional disclosure: This article was posted to Energy Profits in Dividends on January 15, 2020. Subscribers to that service have had a few weeks to act on it.