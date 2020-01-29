Unum Group: An Excellent Opportunity In The Financial Sector

This is exactly what I am looking for in this market environment - and it's a good investment to the otherwise REIT/Energy-dominated undervalued options at this time.

I find the company to be excessively undervalued in terms of future returns, even in a scenario of absolutely flat or negative development.

I don't often invest in "New" portfolio companies at this stage. Market valuations not being appealing and with FX being in a headwind, it takes quite a bit for me to find a company that I'm not holding, interesting at this time. There are however exceptions, and Unum Group (UNM) is one of them. I added my first stake this week, and I am planning to add more going forward if we see similar trends/valuations here and if nothing changes.

This article will examine two things:

What sort of company is the Unum Group?

Why and how far are they undervalued in the context of a conservatively-forecasted earnings growth?

At the end of this article, I hope you'll have more information in order to either make your own decision or to have garnered enough interest to make your own due diligence on the company.

Let's get going.

Unum Group - An Introduction

The Unum Group is a Fortune 500-insurance company, which was previously known as UnumProvident, created from the merger of Unum and the Provident companies back in 1999. The company itself can trace its roots more than 150 years, to the Union Mutual Life Insurance, incorporated back in 1848 in Maine.

Unum includes a number of brands, but the larger ones are:

Unum US , which handles individual disability benefits, life/workplace benefits and a growing portfolio of dental and vision policies.

, which handles individual disability benefits, life/workplace benefits and a growing portfolio of dental and vision policies. Unum UK, which handles group income protection, critical illness coverage as well as life and dental policies in the UK.

which handles group income protection, critical illness coverage as well as life and dental policies in the UK. Unum Poland, which handles group and individual life insurance policies in the Polish market. This is one of the newer business areas of the companies, acquired in 2018.

which handles group and individual life insurance policies in the Polish market. This is one of the newer business areas of the companies, acquired in 2018. Colonial Life, providing American worksite benefits which includes everything from accident, illness, cancer to dental and vision coverage

These, in turn, are split into three franchises, namely Unum, Unum International, and Colonial Life.

The group is appealingly diverse in terms of earnings in relation to source/segment (Closed blocks refers to no longer-sold policies which are still on the books).

The company also has impressive historical records of not only excelling through time, but preserving shareholder capital, growing as well as returning cash to shareholders. While not a King or an Aristocrat, the company nonetheless has a 15-year streak without any sort of dividend cuts (meaning it did not cut during the great recession).

I do not need to tell you that insurance companies experience the natural tailwinds of human life as we know it, with disabilities, illness and other risk factors being rife in our society. Unum products are not only desirable but necessary for many employers and employees. Similar things can be seen in other insurance businesses which, even after times of headwinds, return to financial wellness.

This is also seen in the company's current customers and partners.

Over the past few years, Unum has a history of outperformance - namely growing shareholder value (Book value) year after year, even during the great recession.

We'll delve a bit deeper into current finances/expectations in the next segment. What you need to know about the Unum Group as a company is that they make a profit from providing a variety of employee insurance benefits (subject to payroll-deduction in part) across multiple geographies - both US and non-US. They have done so for over 150 years. Much like the other insurance companies in my portfolio, the primary of which is Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY), risks to the company take much the same shape as they do to their international peers.

So let's look at finances and risks.

Finances & Risks/Challenges

There are some excellent upsides to Unum's finances, some of which aren't even found in what I consider to be one of the better insurance companies around here in the Nordics.

First of all, the performance during the economic expansion for the past few years has been stellar. Not limited to book value, Unum's various segments have experienced significant CAGR in premiums, excellent RoE and good benefit ratios (the proportion of capital/earnings compared to claim payout). Unlike Sampo, Unum does not easily report its combined ratio (combining benefit-expense-ratio with loss-to-gains-ratio). Still, the benefit ratio gives us a good idea of where the company is - and that position is positive (given the trends we're seeing in 2019, even though the ratio was unfavorably up in 2018).

Secondly, Unum's rather generous 4%-dividend yield consumes a ridiculously low 20% of earnings and 15% of FCF. This gives the company ample dividend coverage, leading to a very high safety ratio of its dividend when looking at some sites/metrics specialized in measuring such safety ratios. SimplySafeDividends gives the company an 82/100, warranting a Very Safe-rating (Source).

Going back to macro, Unum group, like other insurance companies, has had to manage a low-interest environment for some time now. This has put pressure on insurance/financial companies, as it limits profitability. Unum Group has managed these pressures through a variety of means for the past few years. These include:

Reductions in claim discount rates.

Underwriting/expense actions for disability products.

Focus on growth and efficiency in interest-insensitive segments (such as voluntary policies)

The message from the company CFO is that yes, these challenging environmental conditions will persist, with additional pressure from a Brexit-driven performance stagnation out of the UK (Unum International).

Challenges which lead to the utter crash of the stock price over the year, where the share price went from ~$50/share to essentially half that for some time involved the aforementioned interest rate challenges, as well as the Brexit issues, given the company's significant exposure to the UK. The shares have not yet recovered in any significant way.

However, recent Unum Group results are consistent with company expectations and guidance - in that they're stable, providing industry-leading financial margins and RoE. Exhibit A is the last quarterly, which while missing estimates, nonetheless delivered very solid results.

Further from Macro back to company-level/micro, the company targets above all an A-grade financial strength rating, and aims to achieve this through a capital ratio of 350%+ as well as a strong cash position of 1X above fixed company costs.

This flows down to the company's priorities for capital deployment, which are (in no particular order):

Invest in the core business growth

M&A's

Maintain and grow dividends in accordance with earnings

Share buybacks

For 2020, the company expects to maintain a similar-level of share buyback activity, pay off a $400M September 2020-maturity with proceeds from a 2019 issuance. Let's pause a moment to take a look at the corporate share buyback and dividend history for the company.

This should provide a clear picture as to what the company does with parts of its cash - essentially what we want them to do. Let's also take a look at how "safe" Unum is. One good metric for safety performance is credit loss ratios.

So, for 2020 - we can expect the following:

4-7% EPS growth

Continued solid performance from core operations

Continued interest-rate pressures, leading to new money yields below standard portfolio yields and further discount rate adjustments.

Deployment of company capital consistent with 2019 (and plans for 2020)

So in closing - while there have been, and are continued risks to the business which influence the current profitability and forward guidance, my initial belief was that this company was severely underestimated by the market despite continued core profitability and virtually zero revisions for the coming years in terms of earnings.

Let's see how this thesis plays out in the valuation.

Valuation

This is what I absolutely love to see. A company I believe liable to be qualitatively undervalued in the face of consistent earnings growth and at a stable credit rating with an excellent balance sheet. Unum currently trades at ~5 times weighted average P/E.

Now, bear in mind that the orange line above there - we need to essentially ignore it. While the company "should" trade there according to what may be considered fair value, including its earnings growth, it's not doing so. The market has, in fact, reacted as though its climb to a P/E of ~13 back in 2017 was an exercise in irrational exuberance.

I also want to point out that the earnings forecasts the company/analysts give have every reason to be somewhat indicative. Why? Because for the past 10 years, analysts, on the basis of a 10% margin of error, have had a 0% miss rate on the forecasts. The company even beats expectations 10% of the time.

So what sort of potential returns does this set us up for?

Almost 30% annually on the basis of returning to the historically-discounted value of ~8 times earnings. Not just that. If we assume that Unum fairly trades at 5 times weighted average earnings until 2022, your returns would still come in at 10% per year. Raise that to 6 times P/E, and you're looking at a 15% CAGR.

Basically what this means is that the company currently checks all the boxes of an investment that I'm looking for. Quality undervalued even in the face of flat or negative forecasted trading multiples. This is based on the belief that sooner or later, the market will recognize the valuation mistake being made on part of the company, but until then, you can essentially enjoy a historically-high dividend yield combined with a high probability of long-term capital appreciation when multiples move back in line.

Forecasting a below-expectations scenario with a 4% earnings growth gives us a nearly 15% CAGR simply on the basis of a return to a 7-8X P/E. Even if the company were to trade at a P/E of ~5 until 2025, the returns would still be close to 10% CAGR.

The valuation-related downside here is, as I see it, nearly nonexistent in the context of what you're getting. This makes the thesis a simple one, as I see it.

Thesis

The Unum Group is a high-quality insurance business. Despite the recent drop in share price related to low interest-related issues and small quarterly misses, the core business has continued to perform very well, delivering all in all solid results on an annual basis.

The dividend is beyond well-covered, the company has an excellent credit rating and currently comes in at a 4%+ dividend yield with a potential of 10-15% CAGR merely on the basis of maintaining current depressed valuation.

This in a market where we're experiencing difficulty in finding good valuation/investment prospects. The dividend safety is echoed by services focusing on exactly this metric, and the credit markets seem to agree with the assessment of company safety, given the current cost of capital for the company. While risks exist, as they always do, company-breaking risks are what I consider highly unlikely here.

The potential upside either in a flat development scenario, not to mention if the company enjoys even a slight bit of multiple expansion going forward means this company is one of the rare investments warranting a "STRONG BUY" at this time.

This isn't saying the company can't drop more. Every company can. If it does, and barring anything unforeseen, I'll load up more.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

The potential upside based on trading flat/conservatively and the massively market-beating upside in the case of multiple expansion warrants a "STRONG BUY" and "VERY BULLISH" stance on Unum group at current valuation. I've added a position in the company.

