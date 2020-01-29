An Update To Facebook's Fair Value Estimate

Source

Facebook (FB) shares reached an all-time high of around $218 in July 2018. Since then, it took more than a year and a half to break that record as the share price declined drastically in between, driven by the pessimism around the company's ability to survive the onslaught by regulators around the world on privacy breaches. Operating margins of the company, on the other hand, were expected to decline significantly as Facebook was looking at spending billions of dollars to instill higher privacy standards across its platform network. There has been no shortage of regulatory breaches whatsoever, and last December, the New York Times claimed that the company was leaking confidential information of users to tech-giants.

Back in mid-2018, analysts were quick to jump to the conclusion that Facebook's good days were coming to an end. This is what MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in a note to investors in September 2018.

We believe that revenue growth deceleration coupled with the company's long-term margin guidance does not provide a meaningful near-term path for outperformance. Facebook is increasingly under the eye of global politicians and regulators, which will force the company to become more aggressive on spending to show contrition. The deceleration of growth, coupled with continued regulatory scrutiny, is a toxic brew for any stock.

Even though he was correct on most fronts, what he missed was that Facebook still had what it takes to fire on all cylinders, which it did in the last 18 months. The stellar financial performance led to an equally spectacular performance from its shares in the last 12 months.

On December 27, 2018, when FB was trading around $134, I used very conservative assumptions to calculate a worst-case intrinsic value for Facebook and arrived at an estimate of $159. In an article published on Seeking Alpha on the same day, I summarized my calculations and assumptions.

More than a year down the line, the company has delivered on its promises and the share price has reacted. The regulatory risk, however, remains at large. In a bid to update my fair value estimate for FB, I ran the numbers once again to find that shares are still undervalued, even after a banner year.

The decline of operating margins

The possibility of margin compression was highlighted by many analysts and market commentators as one of the primary reasons why Facebook's profitability will decline. Operating margins, in fact, have taken a hit over the last couple of years.

Investors don't approve of such a decline in margins for a growth company in most cases. This warrants a further examination of this margin compression to determine whether this is going to be a permanent feature of the company in the future.

Selling, general, and administration expenses have soared as a percentage of revenue in the last few years, which is the primary reason behind the decline of margins.

Year Selling, general, and admin expenses as a percentage of revenue 2017 17.81% 2018 20.23% TTM 28.45%

This increase in operating expense is a result of Facebook hiring security experts to tackle the privacy breaches in a bid to avoid incurring billions of dollars in fines. During the third-quarter earnings call in 2018, Mark Zuckerberg said that the company would be doubling its cybersecurity staff by 2020, and operating costs can only go higher with such an initiative.

It's apparent that the company is sacrificing some of its earnings to ensure the sustainability of the business in the long term, which is not a bad outcome from the investors' perspective. In recent earnings calls, the management discussed how artificial intelligence-driven systems will help prevent security breaches and eventual regulatory crackdowns as well. All these initiatives will help Facebook restore some lost faith in its users, which is good for the business. In any case, avoiding multi-billion dollar fines imposed by regulators itself would be a big win for the company.

Even though investors would naturally look down on companies with deteriorating operating margins, in Facebook's case, the additional expenditure will reward long term investors even though it leads to margin compression in the current period.

The end of growth is nowhere near

According to data from company filings, the average revenue per user (ARPU) has increased in each of the last 10 years in all regions across the globe. However, this doesn't provide an indication of the regional contribution to the topline.

The below graph illustrates ARPU by geography in the third quarter of 2019.

Source: Earnings presentation

At the end of the third quarter, Facebook had 189 million users in North America and a staggering 627 million and 519 million in Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world, respectively. This indicates that the company has a long way to go in monetizing users in these regions. Even if we assume zero growth in the number of users on a global scale, a higher monetization in Asia-Pacific and other regions of the world would secure revenue and earnings growth for many years to come.

This is not the only way that Facebook is going to grow in the future.

The company has big plans for WhatsApp and Instagram, two platforms that remain under-monetized. From what we are seeing today, WhatsApp is likely to be positioned as an important tool for business owners. Last November, a new catalog feature was introduced for small businesses to showcase their products, pricing, and other relevant details to potential customers. Before rolling out this new feature, business owners had to send messages or photos to customers on WhatsApp to share these details. This feature is currently available in limited locations including the United States, India, Brazil, Germany, and Mexico but will be rolled out on a global scale soon, as per the company website.

Matt Navarra, a well-known social media consultant, revealed last May that small businesses would be able to advertise their products and services on WhatsApp Status, starting from 2020.

Source: Twitter

An article published on 9to5Google.com confirmed that this decision was announced at the annual Facebook Marketing Summit held in the Netherlands in mid-2019. With over 1.5 billion users, WhatsApp presents a massive opportunity for small business owners to reach customers and the company will likely enable in-app payment options for eligible products and services as well. This is not something uncommon and WeChat, which is the leading social media messaging service in China, has seen massive success with its WeChat Pay service.

Instagram also is another platform that will prove to be value accretive to the company in the future. Instagram Shopping was launched to enable on-site shopping and influencers will now be able to sell products on the platform itself rather than directing users to third-party websites.

There's more to the growth story.

Facebook released a dating service in the U.S. in September, and the online dating market is poised to grow for many years to come. For the first time in history, online dating has risen to the top as the most common way how couples meet today.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Once again, exponential growth can be expected in regions outside the United States and other developed countries. The growing access to the internet in emerging countries, the growth of smartphones and high-speed internet facilities will drive the demand for online dating applications and services in the future. While the dating service is only available in 19 countries, the company will launch the app in other regions to address this significant market opportunity.

Considering all these opportunities, I believe debating over whether or not Facebook will grow its number of active users can lead to misrepresentation of the company outlook. Even if we factor in near-zero growth in users, the company still has robust opportunities to monetize its users better.

Valuation

A discounted cash flow model was used to derive the intrinsic value estimate of Facebook shares. The below table summarizes the revenue growth expectations in the next 5 years.

Fiscal year Revenue (USD billions) Implied growth rate 2019 $70.4 26.2% 2020 $85.2 21.8% 2021 $101.1 18.8% 2022 $117.8 15.6% 2023 $134.2 13.9%

Source: Reuters and author's projections

The other major assumptions used in this model are listed below.

Average EBITDA margin of 52.5%

Capital expenditures to represent 22.7% of revenue in 2019 and decline to 15.3% in 2023

Tax rate of 26%

Cost of capital of 10.5%

A revenue multiple of 7.3 to calculate the terminal value

With these assumptions, the intrinsic value estimate comes to $276.22 per share, which represents an upside of 27% from the market price of around $218 on January 29.

Takeaway

I reiterate my buy rating for Facebook shares and the continued growth of APRU in regions outside North America will be a catalyst for shares to converge with its intrinsic value. There's no guarantee that regulatory headwinds will disappear, but Facebook, in the last couple of years, proved how resilient it is to such negative developments. The outlook is promising and shares are still undervalued.

