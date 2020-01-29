TMAC Resources: Another Disappointing Year

It's been a roller-coaster ride start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) after a brief spike higher following Middle East tensions, and a subsequent dip after news broke of de-escalation. Unfortunately, for TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) shareholders, they've been on a roller-coaster that has only one gear and direction; accelerate and downhill. The stock was one of the worst performers among the gold producers for 2019, with a (-) 44% return vs. the benchmark's 35% return. Things haven't improved to start 2020, with the stock off 30% year-to-date after disappointing Q4 2019 operating results, with grades dropping all year and a massive miss on FY-2019 cost and production guidance. With so many producers that have under-promised and over-delivered, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing on TMAC Resources despite the low share price as this is a case of the stock being cheap for a reason. I would view any 35% plus rallies in the stock as dead-cat bounces and selling opportunities.

While several of the mid-tier underground gold miners put up incredible FY-2019 performances like K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) and Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF), TMAC Resources has been the clear exception, missing cost guidance by over 15%, and production guidance by more than 15% as well. The company's FY-2019 gold production came in at 139,510 ounces, well below the initial guidance of 160,000 to 180,000 ounces provided in Q1. Worse, the company provided updated Q4 production guidance in October of 25,000 to 35,000 ounces of production and missed the bottom end of this guidance as well with 24,650 ounces. Based on the high capital expenditures in FY-2019 and 30,000 fewer ounces of gold production than planned, this weighed on all-in sustaining costs massively, with costs up sequentially in Q2 and Q3 2019. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the chart above, TMAC Resource has been a significant cost laggard in the industry since production began in Q3 2017, with the first quarter of production coming in at over $2,000/oz. Fortunately, these costs started to drop massively quarter over quarter to more reasonable levels, but have begun to trend higher once again since Q1 2019. This is a significant issue as it's put a substantial dent in the optimism that Hope Bay was finally beginning to operate as expected. While Q1 2019 all-in sustaining costs at Hope Bay dipped to $992/oz, Q2 2019 jumped nearly $100/oz sequentially to $1,081/oz, with another $60/oz increase in Q3 2019. Based on production coming in well below guidance and at the lowest level all year at just over 24,600 gold ounces, I would not be surprised to see all-in sustaining costs increase yet again in Q4 to $1,160/oz - $1,210/oz.

When it comes to full-year guidance, the company revised its guidance significantly higher on the Q3 earnings call. As stated in the call, all-in sustaining costs are expected to come in between $1,000/oz to $1,175/oz, translating to a guidance mid-point of $1,087/oz. This is nearly $150/oz higher than the guidance provided in Q1 2019 of $900/oz to $1,000/oz, which represented a guidance mid-point of $950/oz. Given the weak Q4 production results, I would expect the company to see all-in sustaining costs at the high end of this updated guidance, likely in the range of $1,100/oz-$1,170/oz for FY-2019. It's important to note that this is nearly 15% above the industry average of $960/oz currently.

If we take a look at key operating metrics above, there's also a lot to dislike here as well. As we can see, gold recoveries continue to be well below the mine plan, which is contributing to much lower production. The 2015 Pre-Feasibility Study projected annual gold production of over 180,000 ounces for FY-2018 and FY-2019, and we were below these figures in both years. Additionally, recoveries were expected to be near 90%, and we're more than 500 basis points lower. For FY-2018 and FY-2019, gold recovery rates were anticipated to come in at 89.2% and 90.4%, respectively. Instead, we've seen gold recovery rates of 79% in FY-2018, and 82% in FY-2019. These are massive misses vs. the mine plan.

Unfortunately, for TMAC Resources, this is beginning to be reminiscent of Pretium Resources (PVG). In Pretium's case, we had a mine that looks incredible on paper that can't deliver near expectations in real-time. For TMAC, unless things change dramatically going forward, we could have a repeat here. Fortunately, for Pretium Resources, they are still generating substantial cash flow at sub $950/oz all-in sustaining costs. For TMAC Resources, there's much less wiggle room for margins with AISC back to trending above $1,100/oz. It's important to note that all-in sustaining costs for Hope Bay were projected to be below $760/oz for the first five years. Therefore, while costs may be only 15% above the industry average, they're 40% above the mine plan.

In summary, the fundamentals for TMAC Resources leave a lot to be desired. Recovery rates are coming in well below projected, annual production continues to miss guidance that is already conservative vs. the mine plan, and all-in sustaining costs are likely to come in at 15% to 20% above the industry average. Worse, the company could not even manage to hit guidance that was already revised lower, which has TMAC Resources over-promising and under-delivering on two occasions this year. Unfortunately, it's not just the fundamental picture that is undesirable, but the technicals also suggest trouble. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the monthly chart below, TMAC Resources is one of the only gold producers to hit new all-time lows in 2019, despite the price of gold (GLD) hitting a new multi-year high. This suggests that the stock is not only a laggard compared to its benchmark, but it's also a laggard vs. nearly all of its peers. Of the more than 150 gold miners that I track, there were less than ten that hit new all-time lows last year. Therefore, TMAC Resources is in a small and undesirable league of its own when it comes to technical strength.

If we take a look at the chart below comparing the price of gold to TMAC Resources, it is an absolute disaster. For those hoping to get leverage on the gold price through TMAC Resources, they've got leverage alright, but in the entirely wrong direction. As this chart below is showing us, TMAC Resources continues to underperform the price of gold massively for the past two years, with this relationship getting even worse the past twelve months. Therefore, for investors looking for a gold producer to play the gold price with, there are much better options than TMAC Resources.

Finally, if we zoom into a daily chart, the stock continues to trade beneath its 200-day moving average (yellow line) and has several resistance levels stacked above. The C$7.20 level is a brick wall of resistance, which I highlighted a few months ago, and suggested the stock was one to Avoid going forward. As we can see, the stock is since down over 45% despite the gold price being up in this period, and the stacked resistance levels overhead suggest that any sharp rallies are likely to run into heavy selling pressure. Therefore, I would not get excited over 35% plus rallies in the stock, as they will likely end up being bear market bounces. This is because even a 35% rally would do nothing to improve this technical chart, as the intermediate downtrend would remain in place.

In a sector where there are so many gold producers that are firing on all cylinders, I see no reason to justify going shopping among the sector laggards. The best way to own the strongest stocks is to buy the strongest stocks, and generally, that means the margin leaders in the sector. TMAC Resources does not meet either of these criteria, and the company continues to miss guidance levels, which were already set at conservative and low standards. Based on this, I continue to see TMAC Resources as an Avoid in the mid-tier producer space, and I would view any 35% rallies as selling opportunities. Until the stock can get through C$4.50 on a monthly close, TMAC Resources will remain in a bear market.

