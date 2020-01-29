IHS Markit: Expanding Recurring Revenue Base Supports The Bull Case

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) recently reported a strong set of 4QFY19 numbers - revenue increased 5% YoY (+6% YoY organic growth) to $1.12 billion, driven by strength across its biggest business verticals which grew in the mid-to-high single digits YoY, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 120 bps (normalized for foreign exchange) to 40.4%, leading to an above-consensus adjusted EPS of $0.65.

Going forward, despite the perceived cyclicality in the business (the transportation and resources verticals are particularly exposed to the health of their end-markets), I think INFO's strong, durable growth in recurring revenues (now comprising ~85% of total revenues) should help drive further organic growth and margin expansion in FY20 toward the upper-end of the 5%-6% growth guidance range - which I believe may prove a tad conservative. On the back of its pricing power, multiple cross-selling opportunities, and new product innovation, INFO looks set to move higher from here.

A Closer Look at Earnings

Strong Revenue Composition: Three of its four business verticals - Financial Services, Transportation, and Resources - reported mid-to-high single-digit growth during 4QFY19, which led to 5% YoY growth (6% organic) in revenue to $1.12 billion. Importantly, both recurring fixed revenue and recurring variable revenue grew 7% organically to $810 million and $148 million, respectively, together representing ~85% of total revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

Strong Profitability: Stable revenue growth was complemented by strong margin performance, which led to an adjusted EBITDA of $453 million for the quarter, up 9% YoY, representing 120 bps (normalized for foreign exchange) expansion in margins to 40.4%. Financial Services and Transportation verticals saw solid growth in profitability during the quarter, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 220 bps YoY to 46.1% and 250 bps YoY to 41.8%, respectively. However, the Resources and CMS verticals saw their adjusted EBITDA margins contract by 220 bps YoY to 42.2% and 100 bps to 24.5%, respectively.

Source: Company Presentation

Outlook for FY20: Management reaffirmed its previously stated FY20 guidance, which expects revenue of $4.52 billion to $4.59 billion, with organic revenue growth of 5% to 6%, including recurring organic growth of 6% to 7%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in the range of $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion, representing an expansion of 100 bps in adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EPS is guided to be in the range of $2.82 to $2.88 for FY20. Lastly, cash conversion is likely to be in the low 60% range with FY20 free cash flow to be ~$1.15 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

Performance of Business Verticals

Financial Services: Revenue from the vertical grew 5% YoY (6% organic, including 7% recurring organic growth and 13% nonrecurring organic decline; and a flat FX) to $431 million in 4QFY19. Within the vertical, the Information business grew 6% organically, led by strength in pricing and indices; Processing growth declined 1% organically due to lower loan processing revenues; Solutions business saw a moderate 1% organic growth due in part to difficult comp in analytics software business, offset by good growth in enterprise data management and corporate actions businesses; and Ipreo saw good momentum with revenue of $93 million, representing an organic growth of 19% in the quarter.

In recent quarters, growth has been marred by market headwinds, however, sparking concerns around the sustainability of the growth outlook. However, the recent momentum and opportunities to cross-sell Ipreo into alternative markets should help drive growth, supporting the organic growth outlook for the business vertical.

Source: Company Presentation

Transportation: The vertical continued to see strong operational performance, with 9% YoY growth (9% organic comprised of 12% recurring and 4% nonrecurring; and flat FX), leading to $325 million in revenue in 4QFY19. Growth for the segment accelerated from the prior quarter (+7%) and hit the company's target of high-single-digit growth for FY19. Subscription-based revenue grew by an outstanding 12% YoY, while the non-subscription growth was a decent 4%, an improvement from the previous flat quarter. Notably, within automotive, INFO successfully launched the CARFAX for Life product in 2019, which made a slight revenue contribution in 2019 and is expected to be a primary growth driver with a real impact in 2021 and beyond. Management also pointed out that the company is making good progress with the Unity auto forecasting platform, which leverages INFO's data lake and new analytic tools. The Transportation vertical, having consistently delivered high-single-digit growth over the past few quarters, has become an inherent element of the INFO growth story and looks set to continue on its current run rate in the near term.

Resources: Revenue within the vertical increased 7% YoY to $238 million, driven by strength in downstream businesses due to healthy end-market demand and new product launches during the year. The Upstream business showed modest growth driven by insights and analytics, and international data, partially offset by North American data.

In FY20, management expects organic revenue growth for the vertical to stay within the longer-term 4% to 6% range. INFO's Resources vertical is greatly exposed to the overall health of the energy markets, and the recent volatility in oil prices has made investors more concerned about the health of its end-markets. However, the company's business is more subscription-based and is, thus, shielded from short-term turbulence, which supports a healthy mid-single-digit growth with good visibility, in my view.

Consolidated Markets & Solutions: The segment remained challenged during the quarter, and revenue declined 8% YoY (4% organic, including 1% recurring growth and 20% non-recurring organic growth; 11% inorganic decline due to TMT divestiture and flat FX) to $128 million. The Product design business emerged as a bright spot, witnessing 5% YoY recurring organic growth during the quarter amid stabilizing royalty rates. Management expects to deliver low to mid-single-digit organic growth in FY20.

Update on Data Lake Commercialization: The data lake allows for the discoverability of 90%-98% of the company's curated data from a single location, which should benefit both internal and external users. However, INFO has opened the data lake only for internal use up to March 2020, after which, the platform will open with a multi-tenant focus, which should allow INFO to collate client or partner data together with its own data with the same level of discoverability, ease of access, and the same API, subject to security constraints.

INFO has already begun to leverage the data lake in existing offerings such as Maritime and Trade compliance products, Unity auto forecasting platform, and Energy Studio upstream data delivery platform. Further, the data lake will increase INFO's pace of new product development, improve distribution capabilities of data and products to its customers, and unlock efficiencies around data ingestion. I believe INFO, with all its data assets across verticals migrated into data lake, should help drive incremental revenue benefits from FY20, presenting upside to overall margins.

Capital Allocation: In 3QFY19, INFO unveiled a new capital allocation framework to return 50-75% of capital capacity to shareholders through buybacks and a quarterly dividend (starting 1QFY20). To this effect, INFO launched a $500 million share repurchase program on December 1, 2019, which management expects to complete by 1QFY20. With this, along with the planned dividend in 2020, INFO has already committed to returning ~50% of the annual capital capacity. Management plans to increase 2020 capital return to the high end of its capital return target of 75% through additional share buybacks.

Regarding M&A, INFO closed the sale of its Aerospace & Defence business for $470 million on December 2 and expects net proceeds from the transaction of ~$440 million. Also, in early December 2019, the company paid $76 million to acquire an additional 14% of the AMM business, now owning 92% of AMM. Given the recent deal activity, I think management will likely hold off on major acquisitions in the near term, opting instead for small bolt-on acquisitions.

Expanding Recurring Revenue Base Drives the Upside Case

I believe the INFO bull case lies in its ability to continue building up a resilient and healthy recurring revenue base across its key segments (resources, transportation, and financial services). With its recurring revenue base on an upward trend, further upside to the current contribution at ~85% should drive improved earnings quality, which in turn, will likely drive a further re-rating.

Source: Company Filings

On the back of the strong 4Q19 results and an expanding recurring revenue run rate, I am penciling in an FY22 cash EPS inflection to ~$3.80 (from $2.88 in FY20e). On ~25x forward earnings, I believe INFO stock could trade up to ~$95. Note that the 25x multiple represents a discount to the broader Info Services space, but normalizing for SBC expenses, the target multiple is in line with peers. In sum, I see INFO's accelerating organic revenue growth and margin expansion runway, as supportive of the bull case, with further upside likely if INFO clears a conservative guidance bar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.