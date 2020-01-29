Novo Nordisk: Premium Company, Premium Stock

Novo Nordisk Aktieselskab (NYSE:NVO) is a Danish biotechnology firm which holds pole position among industrial insulin producers, and insulin remains its core business. How well its business performs and whether it justifies an investment now are the two areas this article will cover.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark, Novo Nordisk is a multinational firm with a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, production facilities in eight countries, employs 42,200 people around the world, and distributes its products in over 170 countries.

Novo Nordisk is responsible for supplying almost half of all insulin globally and holds 46.5% of global insulin volume market share. Given the scale of its operations and the dominance it has in its market, Novo Nordisk is well-positioned to capitalize on the following factors.

First, diabetes is a chronic condition, meaning that those who are afflicted with diabetes are reliant on insulin for their entire lives. Patients tend to stick with a specific brand for that lifetime, which favors a well-established player like Novo Nordisk and explains the steady revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (kr.) Revenue ($) Net Income (kr.) Net Income ($) 2014 88.81 billion 13.10 billion 26.48 billion 3.91 billion 2015 107.93 billion 15.92 billion 34.86 billion 5.14 billion 2016 111.78 billion 16.49 billion 37.93 billion 5.60 billion 2017 111.7 billion 16.48 billion 38.13 billion 5.63 billion 2018 111.83 billion 16.50 billion 38.63 billion 5.70 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Novo Nordisk's investor relations page.

Quarterly reports for the present financial year betray no dissent from this steady trend.

2019 Quarter Revenue (kr.) Revenue ($) Net Income (kr.) Net Income ($) Q1 29.29 billion 4.32 billion 10.45 billion 1.54 billion Q2 30.04 billion 4.43 billion 9.6 billion 1.42 billion Q3 30.28 billion 4.47 billion 10.19 billion 1.50 billion Total 89.61 billion 13.22 billion 30.24 billion 4.46 billion

Figures collated from quarterly presentations available on Novo Nordisk's investor relations page.

Novo Nordisk's top-line and bottom-line have been helped by the increase in diabetes in recent years. In October 2018, the World Health Organization reported that the occurrence of diabetes in adults over 18 has increased from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. Furthermore, the rise has been most rapid in middle-income and low-income countries, which is likely tied to the increasing wealth of such countries and is a trend that is likely to continue. Indeed, the percentage of adult diabetics worldwide is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2019 to 10.9% in 2045. While that is not great news in the overall scheme of things, it does mean that demand for Novo Nordisk's treatments will continue going forward.

One factor that may affect Novo Nordisk going forward, and indeed the pharmaceutical industry, in general, is the increased scrutiny the sector has been subjected to in respect of the prices charged to patients. This has particular implications in the U.S., as uninsured patients can find the prices charged for treatments completely cost-prohibitive. In an election year, this could prove to be an issue, and one that could negatively impact Novo Nordisk going forward, as 48% of sales for the first nine months of 2019 were from North American operations.

Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 drugs account for 17% of global diabetes market share. Image provided by Labiotech.

That said, there are other growth opportunities awaiting the firm. The GLP-1 drugs, which stimulate the body's natural insulin production after eating (and so reduce the need for insulin injections), have seen an impressive increase in sales over the past five years with a CAGR of 38.8%, and now GLP-1 drugs account for 17% of the total diabetes market share globally. In addition, its obesity treatment, Saxenda, is also growing rapidly. Small wonder that earnings per share over the next five years are projected to be 9.60%.

Novo Nordisk's dominance as an insulin provider is likely to continue going forward, in light of all of the above. Shareholders can also take heart in the operational performance of the firm, as the current operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 43.07% continues the same steady trend established over the past five years.

Year Operating Margin (%) 2014 38.84 2015 45.81 2016 43.33 2017 43.84 2018 42.25

Figures collated from Morningstar.

Shareholders have also benefited from Novo Nordisk's superior performance, as return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 77.10% again shows a similar pattern evidenced from the past five years.

Year Return On Equity (%) 2014 63.92 2015 79.90 2016 82.23 2017 80.20 2018 76.00

Figures collated from Morningstar.

Shareholders have also benefited from the dividend: while the ADR dividend distributions have been somewhat inconsistent, the primary dividend record shows a consistent rise in dividend payments going back to at least 2005, and with a payout ratio of 22.53%, there is unlikely to be any difficulty in this streak continuing going forward.

In fact, the balance sheet suggests that few difficulties will beset Novo Nordisk financially in the near term. Long-term debt of 2.93 billion kr. ($430 million) is dwarfed by a net worth of 52.95 billion kr. ($7.81 billion), and total current liabilities of 63.09 billion kr. ($9.31 billion) are offset by total current assets of 63.4 billion kr. ($9.35 billion), cash on hand worth 18.76 billion kr. ($2.77 billion), and total accounts receivable of 22.97 billion kr. ($3.39 billion).

In short, in Novo Nordisk, we have a dominant pharmaceutical firm that has excellent growth prospects, steady revenue and net income, an excellent dividend record, and a solid balance sheet. However, it seems that Mr. Market has also noticed the quality of Novo Nordisk, and the shares have been bid up as a consequence. It is to the question of valuation that we now must turn.

Novo Nordisk is currently trading at $61.08 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

In valuing Novo Nordisk, I will be using the ADR share that trades on the New York Stock Exchange as it is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. Currently, Novo Nordisk is trading at a share price of $61.08 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The current share price is only 2.57% below its 52-week high of $62.69, the current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 23.10, and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.31%. This suggests that Novo Nordisk is currently trading above fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.68 (25.25/15 = 1.68) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $36.36 (61.08/1.68 = 36.36). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.09 (25.25/23.10 = 1.09) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $56.04 (61.08/1.09 = 56.04).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.13 (2.31/2.05 = 1.13) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $54.05 (61.08/1.13 = 54.05). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $48.82 (36.36 + 56.04 + 54.05/3 = 48.82). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 25% at present.

While I expect Novo Nordisk to continue performing in the same steady and dependable manner it has performed hitherto, I cannot recommend to prospective investors that they invest in a stock with a 25% premium. Current shareholders should, of course, continue to hold Novo Nordisk. For prospective investors, it would be best to wait for a pullback before parking money here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.