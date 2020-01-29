Dynatrace: Too Expensive For Its Growth, Avoid Or Short

Sophisticated investors could consider shorting into the lockup expiry but the risks of shorting low float IPO stocks cannot be ignored.

Background

Dynatrace (DT) is a new public cloud company that offers a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence and advanced automation to provide answers about the performance of applications and the underlying multi-cloud infrastructure. As of September 30, 2019, Dynatrace has over 2,500 customers in over 80 countries in diverse industries such as banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing. (Source: S1)

(Company Website)

Based on the Prospectus, the company’s value proposition is to provide an all-in-one software intelligence platform for enterprise cloud users to identify problems and provide solutions using AI and automation. Essentially, the Dynatrace platform monitors the performance of all the applications and cloud infrastructure to deliver analytics and solutions for potential issues to the enterprise users.

(Dynatrace Investor Presentation)

Enterprise cloud users could use Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform in conjunction with other popular cloud platforms, autonomous operations applications, DevOps or Open Ingest. As seen below, the Dynatrace platform could be used to monitor AWS, Azure, Red Hat, Slack, SAP, Salesforce.

(Dynatrace Investor Presentation)

The company went public on Aug 1st, 2019, raising $590M with an IPO price of $16. The stock traded down from $27 to $18 in the first two months of trading in the public market. After the company released the Q2 earnings result on Oct 30th, the share price started to climb and recovered all its post-IPO losses. To most investors’ surprise, the company announced an equity offering from existing shareholders at the beginning of December, two months before the lockup expiry, at the price of $24.75. (Dynatrace Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering By Selling Stockholders)

On Jan 6th, the stock price popped 9.99% to $28.95 for no apparent reason. Since then, the stock has been consolidating between $26 and $30. The share price closed at $27.94 as of Jan 27th.

(Finviz.com)

Why Do an Equity Offering before the Lockup Expiry

To understand this, we need to take a look at the ownership structure of Dynatrace. The largest owner of Dynatrace is a private equity firm called Thoma Bravo Funds, owning 194,425,163 shares as of 9/30/19, representing a 73.6% stake in Dynatrace. The Aug IPO only issued 35,609,612 shares to the public. Even with the underwriter’s 4.873M shares, the shares float in the secondary market is only 15.3% of the shares outstanding. Thoma Bravo found a clever way to get around the lockup expiry to lower its stake in the company and de-risk its investment. After all, it’s nearly impossible to sell even a third of the 73.6% stake to the public market without driving down the share price significantly. With the help of underwriters, Thoma Bravo sold 27.5M shares to the public in Dec 2019, which lowered its stake to 59.7%. This is similar to the insider transaction of BYND and GPRO, where insiders were able to cash out even before the lockup period expires.

(December S1)

Dynatrace opened 50% above its IPO price on the first day of trading. Since the August debut, the share price has always been trading at a nice premium to the $16 IPO price. This is a perfect example of underwriters setting the IPO price too low and underestimated growth investors’ optimism about hyper-growth names in the current market. After all, investors are chasing unprofitable SaaS/Cloud names with an EV/Sales multiple over 20, such as AYX, COUP and, OKTA. I'm not surprised that Thomas Bravo wants to cash out some at a $6.9B valuation.

Total Addressable Market and Competition

Based on Dynatrace’s Prospectus filed in July, the company estimated the annual potential market opportunity for Dynatrace solution is $18B. Interestingly, the company now estimates the annual potential market opportunity for Dynatrace solution is $20B, in its Dec S1 filings for equity offering (December S1).

In the Our Opportunity section, management also quoted Gartner’s research,

The global IT operations software market in 2019 is estimated to be $29 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% to $37.5 billion in 2023. (December S1)

The $20B TAM, which is an 11% increase from the original $18B TAM, seems very subjective to me. This also indicates that the management is very optimistic about the future when the share price is high.

Dynatrace’s software intelligence platform competes in the application performance monitoring market. Three important players in this market are Cisco (AppDynamics), Splunk (SPLK), Datadog (DDOG) and New Relic (NEWR). We are not discussing Cisco since the application performance services are a small part of this tech giant. For Splunk, it is growing at 30% QoQ and trading at a TTM EV/Sales of 10.6. Is it unfair to compare DT to Splunk due to the massive size difference? No doubt, Splunk is a $24B large-cap tech company. DDOG is trading at 38.9x P/S with a market cap of $12B. Most investors would agree DDOG is vastly overvalued, but it at least has an 88% revenue growth and no debt. DT is guiding a 24% revenue growth for FY2020 and has a 3x Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio.

NEWR recorded $543M in sales revenue in the last 4 quarters while Dynatrace recorded $452M in the same period. Both NEWR and Dynatrace are growing their revenue at a 27% growth rate as of the most recent quarter. However, Dynatrace is trading at a TTM EV/Sales multiple of 17.1 while NEWR is only trading at a TTM EV/Sales multiple of 6.6. Plus, both Splunk and NEWR have a gross profit margin rate of over 80% while Dynatrace’s gross profit margin is only 69.4% in the last quarter.

A $7.7B valuation for a growth company with a Total Addressable Market of $18B looks overvalued to me. I am not sure Dynatrace will capture 43% (7.7B/18B) of this market with three other strong competitors which are trading at a low valuation multiple comparing to Dynatrace.

Assessing Dynatrace’s growth potential

Looking at Dynatrace’s last three years’ financial results, growth investors might even doubt this is a growth company. Total sales declined by 2% in 2018 comparing to 2017. To transform its revenue model from a legacy licensing model to a cloud subscription model, the company grew its total revenue for 8.3% in FY2019 and 26% in the first half of FY2020. This change indeed increased Dynatrace’s top line, however, it came with a cost. FY2019 has a gross profit margin of 75.2%, a slight decrease from 2018’s 75.7%. The first half of FY2020 has a gross profit margin of 72.5%, and notably last quarter’s gross profit margin is only 69.4%.

(Source: S1)

In addition to decreasing gross profit margins, being profitable in the near term doesn’t look very optimistic. In 2019, Dynatrace lost $116.2M in its bottom line while it has already lost $466.5M in the first half of FY2020. Digging deeper, this $466.5M net loss is mainly due to an income tax expense of $245.5M and Share-based compensation of $196.2M in the first half of FY 2020. The company recorded $251.9M in revenue in the first half of FY2020 while awarding the management $196.2M. The reason behind this will be explored further in the Balance Sheet Section. Additionally, I don’t understand how an unprofitable company could pay over $265M in taxes regarding reorganization. I tried to contact the Company for some additional insights regarding the Q2 tax payments but they haven't responded to me. I will include any updates from the Company in the comment section.

This huge tax bill would only make sense if it's the consequence of Thoma Bravo carving out Dynatrace from Compuware, which Thoma Bravo bought for $2.4B in 2014. We will need to wait for 10K to learn the details regarding this payment. Nevertheless, this payment still drained a significant portion of the company's cash, which is very vital for an unprofitable business.

(Q2 Results)

Looking ahead, the management expects $534M in revenue and $65.5M in Non-GAAP net income for FY 2020. This implies that the current share price is trading at 14.5x forward EV/Sales. If we take out the $251.9M Dynatrace has already posted in 1H20, this revenue guidance also implies that the company will grow its revenue by 23% in 2H20. This means that the company expects to grow at a slower pace in 2H than 1H YoY (23% vs 26%). This would also bring the FY 2020 revenue growth DOWN to 24%. The stock is trading at a 14.5x forward EV/Sales. A lot of Saas/Clunt names growing at over 50% have similar EV/Sales ratios, like AYX, ESTC, MDB, and STNE

(Q2 Results)

(Q1 Results)

The management loves to focus on the growth in Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR grew 44% in Q2 FY20 but the Subscription & Services revenue only grew 37%. In Q1, the ARR grew 43% while the Subscription & Services revenue only grew 36%. However, the total revenue of 1H20 only grew 26% YoY and is expected to grow 23% in 2H20. There is a big disconnect between ARR and Total revenue. Investors shouldn't overlook the total revenue growth and only focus on the high growth in ARR.

(Q2 Results)

The Services business barely makes any money. The gross profit margin is at 3.8% for the first half of FY 2020. Gross profit only grew 22.6% in 1H20 which is slower than the 26% revenue growth.

The CFO had lower growth expectations in the Q2 Earnings Call:

For the third quarter, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $137 million to $138 million, representing year-over-year growth of 19% to 20%. (Q2 Earning Call)

I am not willing to pay for a 24% growth with a 17.1x EV/Sales multiple.

Looking at Dynatrace’s Balance Sheet

Normally I don’t pay too much attention to the balance sheet of a high growth mid-cap software company since growth investors focus on the top line most of the time. Given uninspiring revenue growth, I decided to look at the company's balance sheet. To my surprise, I found three red flags instead of hidden treasures in its balance sheet.

The first red flag you would notice is that Goodwill accounts for 65.7% of the company’s $1.93B total assets. If we take out the Goodwill, the company’s total assets dropped to $663M. And the company still has $570M long term debt, which is part of the $1.05B total liabilities. The huge Goodwill balance might be the result of the carve-out which also led to the company paying $245.5M income taxes in the 1H20. The big Goodwill balance alone does not worry me and sometimes Goodwill can be turned into synergies. Goodwill just means the company paid more than the book value in an acquisition. Even though we don't know the details about this transaction, it's unusual to see a company with a $400M annual revenue booking $1.27B of goodwill for an acquisition. This transaction might be beneficial for Thoma Bravo as the largest shareholder. For new investors, this large Goodwill balance is yet to prove its actual value.

(Q2 Results)

The second red flag is regarding its debt situation. Before the IPO, the company has $1B in long term debt and $600M "Payable to related party" as of 6/30/19 (see below). As of 9/30, the company has $570M in long term debt and the $600M payable is off the books (see above).

(Q1 Results)

Looking at the Q2 Cash Flow statement, we can see that the company raised $590M from the IPO and paid off $455M of the long-term debt. There is no mention of paying off the $600M payable to the related party. I also reached to the company about this $600M payable balance last week. The Company hasn't got back to me after three business days. I will provide updates in the comment section if the Company replies.

(Q2 Results)

Here is another way to look at it. From Q1 to Q2, total assets went up by $157M and total liabilities went down by $1166M. Collectively, the shareholders’ equity went up by $1.3B. Meanwhile, the company raised $622M gross proceeds from the IPO and had a non-GAAP net income of $17M. If you subtract the $1.3B by $622M and $17M, approximately $660M remains unaccounted for. Coincidentally, this number is very close to the $600M write-off in “Payable to related party”.

On a side note, the company still has a 3.1x EBITDA/Net Debt leverage ratio after paying off some of its debt with the IPO proceeds. Many other high growth software/cloud companies have little to no debt.

(Q2 Results)

The last red flag I identified is the $196M share-based compensation. The company is paying 48% of its R&D expenses in shares and 45.4% of its Sales & Marketing expenses. Worst of all, Dynatrace seems to pay 62% of its General & Administrative expenses in DT shares. I don't know how a company could pay 45-60% of its operating expenses through share-based compensation. On the other hand, I do know that there will be many sellers of DT shares after the lockup expiry on Jan 28th, 2020.

(Q2 Results)

In Q2 conference call, the CEO boasted that,

Not only did our top-line results exceed our Q2 guidance, our bottom line delivered stronger-than-expected results as well. We run a very efficient business with gross margin at 83% and EBITDA at 25%.(Q2 Earning Call)

He was talking as if those $196M share-based compensations are not operating expenses since they were added back to the Non-GAAP net income. His “Stronger-than-expected” bottom line is the company having a net loss of $417M this quarter and gross profit margin declined below 70%.

Concluding Remarks

Dynatrace had a great run since its IPO. Now it’s still trading 75% above its IPO price and never closed below its IPO price for the last five months. The stock shrugged off the equity offering from its biggest investor Thoma Bravo Funds nicely last December. As a long-term growth investor, I don’t see much upside paying such a high price to buy the stock right now. The 24% growth for FY 2020 does not validate the 17.1x TTM EV/Sales. Unless the company proves to me it can grow its Total revenue above 30% YoY and maintain its ARR growth, I am staying out of it. A company which grew 26% in the first half but expects to grow 23% in the second half does not appear to deserve a 17.1x EV/Sales multiple. If it's trading at a 6-8x multiple, I would buy the undervalued growth story, just like what I did with FSLY. (Fastly: A Growth Story With Big Upside Potential)

As for sophisticated investors, I could even see a valid short thesis on this company. In this article, I have outlined three red flags by reading Dynatrace’s financial statements alone. 66% of the company’s total assets are Goodwill and it just lost $417M in the most recent quarter due to a high tax bill and $196M share-based compensations. The company also has a high Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio and $600M "payable to related party" appeared to be missing from the Financial Statements mysteriously. Yes, shorting a company, which is 60% owned by a PE investor, is tricky. That’s probably why there is only 2% float being shorted right now. But I think the upcoming lockup expiry on Jan 28th will provide an opportunity for both insiders and Thoma Bravo Funds to unload millions of shares onto the public market. This will increase the float and improve liquidity significantly. If you want to short Dynatrace, please be aware of the certain risks related to shorting low-float IPO stocks. See examples like BYND and TLRY.

Share price used in this article: $27.94

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.