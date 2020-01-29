Dhar: Machine Learning Is Best For High-Frequency Trading

The denser your data set becomes, the better off you are, which is why higher frequency trading is already machine based.

Machine Learning is harder to do in finance because a lot of care has to go into formulating the problem and creating the data, says Vasant Dhar, founder of machine.

Machine learning is not as easy to apply to finance as it is to a domain that has a lot of structure in it, Vasant Dhar, SCT Capital founder, professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business, and director of the PhD program in the Center for Data Science at NYU, told Real Vision’s The Interview.

He thinks machine learning has been somewhat oversold in that sense.

“It's not like you just put in data and magic appears at the other end,” he said. “There's a lot of care that has to go into how you formulate the problem, how you create the data, whether you have a process in place.”

However, he did say that the technology is perfect for higher-frequency trading. One of the things you need with machine learning methods is lots of data, so the lower the frequency, the less you're able to learn, and the less faith you can have in the outputs because you just don't have enough instances.

“The denser your data set becomes, the better off you are,” he said, “which is why you do so much better at shorter trading frequencies. Higher frequency trading is already machine based – humans don't stand a chance there. That's already been taken over by machines for good reason.”

Dhar said the real sweet spot for machine learning is in the denser parts of the price space, which is intraday daily data. He discussed this, the role of human intervention, what he’s learned from past mistakes, and more in the interview.

