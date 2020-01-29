eBay: Projecting No Growth This Year

The time for eBay (EBAY) is past. The internet auction site, once one of the proudest and most innovative companies in Silicon Valley, has continued its slow death march into irrelevance. eBay has just reported fourth-quarter results and initiated fourth quarter guidance - and just like last quarter, investors aren't impressed. Shares of eBay are down more than 5% on the news:

Data by YCharts

There are many investors in the eBay camp who now think the stock is a value play. eBay is roughly flat over the past twelve months (versus a ~30% lift for the S&P500 as a whole), the stock is trading at a ~16x P/E ratio (well below the current S&P 500 average), and eBay has started a massive capital returns program to assuage worried investors. Yet there are plenty of reasons (hiding in plain sight in eBay's most recent string of quarterly results, plus its new dim outlook for 2020) that indicate that eBay is instead a value trap.

There's no doubt that Amazon (AMZN), as well as other niche-focused e-commerce plays like Etsy (ETSY), have pushed eBay into irrelevance. Investors should continue to steer clear of eBay and invest elsewhere.

No-growth scenario for 2020

If we look across most of the major technology companies that have reported earnings thus far this year, the outlook is, at the very worst, cautiously optimistic. Not in eBay's case. The company has flat-out admitted that it's no longer capable of growing. Take a look at the company's recently-initiated 2020 outlook below:

Figure 1. eBay 2020 outlook Source: eBay Q4 earnings deck

Key to note as well is that, when tallying up eBay's FX-neutral growth drivers (which adds up to minor single-digit positive growth), the company expects its core Marketplace volume to be a headwind. Sure, advertising will provide some measure of growth - but at its heart, eBay is a marketplace business. If its flagship marketplace is in trouble, then the rest of the company is as well.

Wall Street analysts had pegged a consensus revenue figure of $10.92 billion (+1% y/y) for FY20, the exact top end of eBay's range. History shows, however, that eBay's guidance isn't the most conservative of forecasts - unlike the majority of the tech sector, which tends to gradually increase its outlook throughout the year. At one point, eBay's FY19 revenue guidance called for $10.85-$10.93 billion in total revenues. It cut its outlook twice from that point (in Q2 and Q3) and ended up generating only $10.80 billion in revenues.

It's difficult to justify investing in a company that is forecasting zero growth when it's also shouldering such a large debt load. As of the end of the fourth quarter, eBay held $7.8 billion in debt and $3.8 billion in cash - totaling net debt of $4.0 billion.

Figure 2. eBay debt load Source: eBay Q4 earnings deck

The company's accelerated pace of share repurchases (it just authorized an additional $4 billion in repurchases) also exceeds its free cash flow intake. Investors should be careful of a company that is aggressively pursuing shareholder returns programs while facing headwinds in its core business.

Marketplace metrics look even poorer in Q4

There's a good reason eBay isn't projecting any growth in 2020: trends look incredibly poor exiting Q4.

The most important metric to look at here, of course, is GMV. For investors new to eBay, Gross Merchandise Value is the aggregate sum of all the goods traded on eBay's platform, from which eBay then takes a revenue cut. It's GMV that ultimately dictates the direction of eBay's revenue trends.

Figure 3. eBay GMV trends Source: eBay Q4 earnings deck

As seen in the chart above, eBay's U.S. GMV growth decelerated a further two points from -6% y/y decline in Q3 to a -8% y/y decline in Q4. International GMV, meanwhile, slipped from positive +1% y/y growth in Q3 to a-1% y/y decline this quarter. Note as well that in the past, eBay was able to claim that while dollar-based GMV was down, constant-currency GMV remained flat. As of Q3 (and worsening in Q4), this is no longer true.

Another metric we've been tracking closely over the past several quarters: eBay's total pool of active buyers. In Q4, that figure remained flat at 183 million (+2% y/y), slowing down two points from last quarter's +4% y/y growth. This is yet another data point that illustrates how sidelined eBay has become in the modern e-commerce marketplace, among a plethora of better-positioned rivals.

Figure 4. eBay active buyer trends Source: eBay Q4 earnings deck

It's equally important to note that these marketplace weaknesses have driven eBay's revenue (on an as-reported basis) to -2% y/y this quarter. What's meaningful about this number is that eBay's guidance actually calls for acceleration in FY20, to a range of -1% y/y to +1% y/y growth (or +1% y/y to +3% y/y on a constant-currency basis, vs. +1%. y/y in Q4).

Figure 5. eBay revenue trends

Source: eBay Q4 earnings deck

Where have we seen any acceleration in eBay's results? eBay's core business has been in a steep secular decline since the second half of 2018, when growth was still hovering in the ~6% y/y range. Are investors truly comfortable banking on this legacy internet company to accelerate its revenue growth when all its trends point otherwise?

Key takeaways

eBay's generous capital returns program, as well as its continuous ability to generate moderate free cash flows despite zero growth, will prevent the stock from completely sinking in the near future. However, with growth projections flat and GMV trends continuing to turn south, it's difficult to imagine any tailwinds for this stock that can drive a multiples re-ration. More than likely is that eBay stock will continue to vastly underperform the broader markets as it did in 2019. Remain on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.