Sony Continues To Beat Expectations - All Is Set For New Highs - Target Price: $106.59

By Rodrick Makahamadze

Summary

The rise in smartphones and motor vehicles competing for the best optics has seen the electronics giant more than doubling its capital spending on the business to $2.6 billion (JPY 280 billion) in 2019. Sony (NYSE:SNE) is also building a new plant in Nagasaki that will come online in April 2021. The company has sound financials with a great track record of growth, and our analysis indicates a potential upside for the stock.

Semiconductors: The ACE in Sony's hand

Source: Sony Corporation

Opportunity Summary

The prospects from the semiconductor unit have seen the company raising its operating income outlook for the chip unit by 38% to USD 1.84 billion (JPY 200 billion) for the current year ending March 2020. This increase was stimulated by increased 2nd quarter profits which jumped by almost 60%. Sony forecasts revenue from its semiconductor division will climb 18% to USD 9.56 billion (JPY 1.04 trillion), of which image sensors account for 86%. The upside movement is a result of increased usage of image sensors for mobile phones through multiple camera lenses, but there is also an increase in demand for sensors for drones. By 2021, drone sales are expected to surpass $12 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%. Consumer drone shipments are expected to hit 29 million by 2021.

Catalysts

The completion of the semiconductor plant will likely see revenues breaking beyond $80 Billion in the coming year, with 2020 having been marked as "the time of flight". Time of Flight (TOF) technology has been available for industrial use for some years already. However, the release of Sony's IMX556 Depth Sense ToF sensor brings the accuracy and precision of 3D sensing to new levels. Sony also announced the release of six new types of stacked CMOS image sensors with a global shutter function achieved using a back-illuminated pixel structure for application in industrial machinery and also for drone technology. The new sensors have a broad application base which makes them ideal for drone applications and also surveillance. According to the market research firm Tractica, the global artificial intelligence software market is expected to experience massive growth in the coming years, with revenue is forecast to grow from $10.1 billion in 2018 to $126.0 billion by 2025. The AI market will likely stimulate the demand for semiconductors through optics for self-driving vehicles and delivery drones.

New Solutions

The automotive industry has seen developments towards self-driving cars and low-tier models receiving new technology for autonomous braking, Sony has a solution through 3D imagine that is likely to be adopted for various applications. Whilst smartphones have great potential and paved the way for the growth of the initial demand for semiconductors, the future is shifting towards mobility. Sony revealed that efforts were underway to start testing self-driving cars as early as this year to beef up the company's sensing and safety technologies, as the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant accelerates its automotive push.

Semiconductor Outlook

Solutions that rely on semiconductors are growing across all markets, and 2020 sees the stepping stones towards the adoption of 5G technology, Wi-Fi 6, and AI across development platforms.

Profit Redistribution

With the gaming profits not as vibrant and potentially falling due to increased competition and currently contributing 43% of profits, we believe that semiconductors are likely to cover the gap and increase from 20% to over 30% by 2025 as the company has been running its chip factories constantly through the holidays to try and keep up with demand for sensors used in mobile phone cameras, according to Terushi Shimizu, the head of Sony's semiconductor unit.

Financials

Increasing Profits

The figure below shows a steady increase in net income over the period from 2017. Revenue has increased steadily over the three-year period.

Chart 1: Sony, Net Income vs Revenue

Source: Morningstar (SNE)

Sony's Net Profit Margin has been increasing for the past three years from 0.96% in 2017 to 10.57% in 2019. This increase in the NPM indicates that Sony's profitability over three years has increased by over 1,000%. The completion of the semiconductor plant will result in an increase in profitability.

Chart 2: Sony, Balance Sheet

Source: Morningstar (SNE)

The return on assets (ROA) for Sony increased significantly in the last years, from 2.87% in 2017 to 4.07% in 2018, with a positive growth pattern for a prolonged period of time. This is a great indication of the company's financial strength and improvement. We also see the effective use of company assets, with the asset turnover increasing from 2.23 in 2018 to 2.42 in 2019 driven by revenue growth, with the semiconductor segment posing high growth.

The company has also seen the free cash flows increasing over the period, while, at the same time, scaling up its investments. This is impressive as investments have a dampening impact on cash flow.

Chart 3: Sony, Cash Flow

Source: Morningstar (SNE)

Valuation

Table 1: Sony, Cash Flow Breakdown By HedgeMix Limited

Constructed by HedgeMix Limited

We use a DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of Sony. As Sony is now investing in expanding production capacity for its semiconductors, while, at the same time, demand remains strong, we find the DCF model to be a proper valuation method here, as we can account for both revenue growth stemming from the increase in production capacity, higher demand, and the near-time increase in capital expenditures for Sony.

Revenue

We expect revenue to grow by 1.5% in 2020. This is slightly higher than in previous years and accounts for increased production capacity, with a slight increase to 1.75% in 2022 and onwards as the new factory reaches full capacity. Revenue is forecast to be $79 billion in 2020 and increase to $84 billion in 2024.

Earnings

Earnings will likely be maintained at 15% of revenue as sustained in 2019, through the increased revenues the company will experience.

CapEx

The CapEx outlook for Sony shows that there is a great focus towards investment in greater production capacity over the next few years necessitated by the increased demand for CMOS sensors, which will result in a high return on investment in the long term. We expect capital expenditure to be within the same margins as registered in 2019 (3.4% of revenue) with a potential drop after the construction of the plant in 2021.

NWC

Sony Corporation had a working capital of -7489.83 in 2019. This is lower than that of the Technology sector and lower than that of the Consumer Electronics industry. However, the shift by Sony towards the semiconductor business will increase the inventory levels which in turn should increase NWC. We estimate NWC at 1% of revenue.

Other Assumptions

We also use a perpetuity growth rate of 3%, taking into account U.S. GDP growth and inflation. The discount rate is set at 8%, which is within the standard range of cost of capital. Finally, we use Q3 2019 levels of both cash and debt of Sony.

Table 2: Model Summary by HedgeMix Limited

Constructed by HedgeMix Limited

As seen in Table 1, our DCF analysis generates a target price of $106.59 for Sony. This constitutes a potential upside of 48% from the current market price.

Potential Constraints

Sony's earnings have been increasing steadily although supply has been constrained by capacity. Through the semiconductor plant, the company will have the capacity to meet the growing demand. Sony has designed an internal due diligence framework to determine the country of origin and chain of custody for four minerals in its supply chain. This due diligence framework is designed to conform, in all material respects, to the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas. Whilst demand is increasing, the company has to ensure that the components are sourced from less hostile environments.

The race for supremacy in the semiconductor industry will likely see major economies restraining imports especially in the defense and surveillance applications of semiconductors. At the center of this conflict is the advent of tech wars and the race for supremacy in the semi-conductor industry as there is an increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

Conclusion

Despite the current seemingly low market price of Sony, the potential growth is derived from external industries that rely on the supply of semiconductors and imaging technology that the company currently offers. We believe Sony's overall market position will increase due to the growing semiconductor unit. The market seems to have turned to the favor of Sony as autonomous cars and drone delivery solutions all rely on the offerings of Sony. Sony also has an exposure to the traditional gaming business through the adoption of VR and hardware solutions. We see Sony as currently undervalued and a good buy with a high potential upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party: Rodrick Makahamadze. Email: rodrickm@icloud.com. Co-Author was Jacques Georget.