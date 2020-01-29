Flanigan's Enterprises: Boring, Stable, And Cheap Enough To Buy

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

(Source: Flanigan's)

The Elevator Pitch:

Flanigan's Enterprises (BDL) is a stable company trading at a fair price. The family-controlled entity owns, operates, and franchises a chain of sit-down restaurants (Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill) and liquor stores (Big Daddy's Liquors) that operate primarily in southern Florida. The company has over twenty years of positive net income and free cash flow despite being in a highly-competitive industry; BDL turned a profit during the Dot-Com crash in the early 2000s and the depths of the Great Recession in 2008. The company has grown revenue for ten consecutive years, albeit at a tepid 5% CAGR. The market appears to be overly preoccupied with BDL's slow growth rate, resulting in shares of the company trading at only 10x normalized FCF. While a 10% yield isn't particularly exciting, the stability of the underlying business provides a healthy margin of safety to investors. Should management choose to focus on expansion in the future, they have a proven platform to build upon. "Heads," one gets future growth at a cheap price, "tails" one has to "settle" for a stable 10% return on their investment. For an investor with at least a three to five year time horizon, BDL is a reasonable investment at a $40 million market cap.

For those intrigued by the elevator pitch, there are two particularly important details to understand before investing in BDL:

BDL is Family-Controlled

Joe Flanigan opened his first cocktail lounge in 1959 and expanded operations to include an entire chain of lounges and liquor stores in the South Florida area. Today, the company's portfolio includes restaurants and liquor stores in Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, and is run by Joe's youngest son, James Flanigan. James is BDL's CEO and chairman of the board and owns just over 20% of company's stock. James' two brothers, Michael and Patrick, sit on the company's board and own an additional 20% of the company between them. A percentage of these shares are held in a trust, which is managed by BDL's CFO, Jeffery Kastner. Combined, all executive officers and directors own 54% of the company.

As comfort to investors worried about the potential ill-effects of nepotism, all three brothers are in their 50s, with James and Patrick serving on the company's board since 1991 and Michael joining in 2005. The company has done well under the brothers' leadership and arguably has benefited from a consistent management vision over the years. While there is some risk that management could make decisions that would negatively impact minority shareholders, so far the company has been disciplined and shareholder-friendly in their capital allocation. BDL has a standing share repurchase plan that can be triggered if the company's share price falls below $15, and in 2015 management initiated a dividend which they have already grown by over 50% while maintaining a payout ratio under 20%. The family-controlled nature of the company might be viewed negatively by investors who think management should be expanding more aggressively or paying a larger dividend, but it also acts as a stabilizing factor for the company's performance.

BDL Has A Strong Brand with Pricing Power

As I was researching BDL, I was surprised to find evidence that the company's brand is strong enough to allow management to increase prices without losing customers. Consider the company's position in 2009 vs the company's position today.

(Source: Company 10-K)

2009 Total Revenue: $67 million

2009 Net Income: $1.4 million

2009 Free Cash Flow: $3.5 million

(Source: Company 10-K)

2019 Total Revenue: $116 million

2019 Net Income: $3.7 million

2019 Free Cash Flow: $4 million

BDL's mix of "units" over the last decade has stayed relatively consistent, with the company losing a franchisee, a combination restaurant/liquor store, a restaurant managed by a limited partnership, and their one club while gaining four company owned restaurants and a company owned liquor store. In that time, revenue has nearly doubled and net income has more than doubled. Free cash flow has been a bit lumpy but has averaged $4.3 million per year over the last ten years. Some of the revenue gains have been the result of a shift in the mix of unit ownership, but it is notable that the company has netted only one additional unit since 2009 while nearly doubling their top-line numbers. This indicates that BDL has been able to extract more and more value from their existing locations over time.

BDL's 2019 financials are a good example of how the company has been able to extract additional value from their existing locations. The company reported that wages and overhead costs expanded by 3% in 2019, but they were able to raise alcohol prices in their restaurants by 7% and food prices by 3.4%, in line with their long-term targets. Despite the higher prices, BDL reported that their restaurant and bar traffic increased 7% for the year (marketing spend was also in line with the previous year). The ability to raise prices while simultaneously gaining customers demonstrates Flanigan's strong brand recognition in the areas where they operate and the stickiness of their customer base.

Where Does BDL Fit Into the Macroeconomic Picture

The BDL investment thesis does not depend heavily on macro factors. The company has effective management, a strong brand, and an excellent track record of profitability that do not depend on favorable economic conditions. That being said, it is easy to find investors who are fearful that the United States in on the verge of a recession and BDL's ability to remain profitable and cash flow positive during the Great Recession suggest their business model is strong enough to survive the next downturn. A 10% free cash flow yield with limited growth is less exciting in a bull market where momentum is king but becomes much more appealing if investors begin to more highly value predictability and stability of earnings.

Risks

BDL's earnings stability provides investors a margin of safety when investing in the company, but an investment in BDL isn't risk free. The company has been able to raise prices consistently in the recent past, but there is no guarantee that they will be able to continue to do so in the future. The company is also likely to face upward pressure on wages if the unemployment rate remains low. Finally, if the market at large is too concerned about the company's lack of revenue growth or the family-controlled nature of the business, there isn't a clear catalyst for a re-rating of the company's earnings multiple. Investors are able to collect modest dividends in the meantime, but there is a real risk that BDL will under perform the market indexes if the market continues to hit new highs. I believe this risk is mitigated if a BDL investor is willing to hold the company for three to five years. The risk of total ruin is minimal to non-existent with BDL holding more cash on their balance sheet than their entire debt burden and given the company's more than two decades of positive cash flow from operations.

Conclusion

An expected annual return of only 10% might not be enough to get most investors excited, but the high likelihood of achieving those gains makes BDL appealing to me. The company is a low risk investment at its current price and offers steady (if limited) upside potential. Value investors who are looking to diversify their holdings and are having trouble finding enough names to fill their portfolio should give BDL a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BDL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as financial advice. It is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor