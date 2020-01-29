Sylvania Platinum: The Surge Of Palladium And Rhodium Won't Last

Minor metal super-cycles typically include spectacular growth over the course of one to three years following by a crash.

However, I think it’s time to sell as high palladium and rhodium prices are unlikely to last for much more.

I’ve covered the company two times on SA and its shares have risen by more than 250% since my first article in November 2017.

Introduction

When you look up info about palladium (PALL) producers, the stories and analyses usually include Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY), Sibanye (SBGL), Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) and Impala (OTCQX:IMPUY). One palladium and rhodium producer that is often overlooked is Sylvania Platinum (OTC:SAPLF). The reason could be the relatively small size of the company or the fact that it’s not a traditional miner as it produces platinum group metals (PGMs) from chrome tailings.

I’ve covered Sylvania two times on SA and last March I wrote this:

I think that the outlook for palladium is much brighter as the market is expected to end the year with a deficit of over a million ounces. The platinum market, in turn, is expected to remain in surplus by around 400,000 ounces in 2019.

Since I first covered Sylvania in November 2017, the share price in the US has risen over 250% mainly thanks in large part to soaring palladium and rhodium prices. Now, I think it’s time to get out as these two metals have created a bubble that can’t last for long.

Sylvania’s business

The company has several chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants that process chrome tailings at host-mine sites on the Eastern and Western Limbs of Bushveld Complex. The latter is the largest source of PGMs in the world.

(Source: Sylvania)

Sylvania expects to produce 74,000oz to 76,000 ounces of 4E PGM in its FY2020, which ends on June 30. Palladium and rhodium account for over a third of production:

(Source: Sylvania)

However, with platinum prices close to $1,000 per ounce and palladium and rhodium selling at $2,384 and $9,985 per ounce at the time of writing, you can see why I’m focusing on these two metals.

Sylvania is among the lowest cost PGM producers in the world, which means it’s not as leveraged to the price of the metals as some other companies like Impala. However, the surge of palladium and rhodium prices has helped the company to almost triple its EBITDA over the course of just three years:

(Source: Sylvania)

Why the party can’t last

In March 2019, palladium was trading at around $1,600 per ounce and Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani told the press that there was a bubble but prices would hold close to those levels for a while. Since then, the metal has gained around 50%:

(Source: InfoMine)

Rhodium’s rise have been even more spectacular:

(Source: InfoMine)

PGMs are primarily used in catalytic converters, which are part of auto exhaust systems that reduce toxic gas emissions. The automotive industry accounts for more than 80% of palladium and rhodium demand.

But car sales in 2019 were poor, so how come then palladium and rhodium are in demand? Well, the reason is that palladium is used in cars fueled by gasoline and they have been gaining market share at the expense of diesel ones. Palladium can be substituted by platinum, but this would require a significant and expensive change in how the vehicles are manufactured. Rhodium, meanwhile, doesn’t really have a substitute.

Another reason for the surge of the price of palladium is that since the metal is often a by-product of platinum manufacturing, the market has been in deficit for years as high demand doesn't result in higher production:

(Source: Nornickel)

However, I don't think these high prices will last for much longer. A major characteristic for minor metals such as palladium, rhodium and cobalt is that they tend to soar in price in the short time before falling back to earth just as fast. The minor metal super-cycles typically include spectacular growth over the course of one to three years, followed by a swift crash to where they started 6-12 months later.

Let’s take a look at rhodium’s last supercycle as an example. In January 2004, the metal was trading at around $440 per ounce and then skyrocketed to more than $10,000 in 2008 before crashing by 88% to $1250 per ounce by the end of that year. It’s widely speculated that the crash started when a car manufacturer in the US decided to offload its rhodium stocks.

The high prices also had a very negative effect on demand as automakers sought alternatives. In 2011, rhodium demand had fallen by a fifth or 175,000 ounces, compared to the levels of 2007.

Regarding the current situation, you could argue that palladium and rhodium prices are likely to remain high since there’s not enough supply. The problem with this argument is that there isn’t reliable data about existing stocks. It’s possible that somewhere there’s another Anthony Milewski stockpiling the two metals. He’s a Russian investor who started stockpiling a minor metal named cobalt in 2015, thus fueling the rise of the latter’s price to $40 per pound in 2018. Following a spectacular crash, cobalt is worth less than $15 per pound at the moment.

(Source: InfoMine)

Conclusion

Sylvania is a relatively small producer of PGMs and you could argue that it’s an environmentally-friendly company since it's helping clean up old mining sites. Its financial performance has been nothing short of spectacular since I started covering it in 2017 but I think it’s time to sell.

The main factor behind Sylvania’s high valuation are palladium and rhodium prices and their levels aren’t likely to hold in 2020. The growth phase of minor metal super-cycles typically lasts between one and three years, so the end is near.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.