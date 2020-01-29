Sell Microvision: Nothing Left To Be Optimistic About

MicroVision (MVIS) states that it owns proprietary laser-beam scanning technology that has applications in projection and interactive display, consumer LiDAR and automotive LiDAR. Management has consistently promised that their "technology" has several end market applications and that they could be on the cusp of the largest deals in the history of the company's existence.

But is it really different this time? Most interactions have fallen flat resulting in sparse product, licensing, and contract revenue derived from sample testing. OEMs have been uninterested in either making initial and/or subsequent purchase orders and circular discussions have transpired where management remains in active talks with "major technology companies". The history encompasses:

Sony made one initial purchase order in 2014 but it ended there.

Sharp asked for samples of its MEMS Scanner in 2015 but those shipments didn't advance into anything.

Ragentek made a purchase order for its display product in 2017 and later backed out (MVIS attempted to sue the prospect for not buying but nearly two years later, nothing has materialized from the litigation).

The last glimmer of hope has been Microsoft in 2019 with Microvision's company name being printed on a PCB of Hololens 2.

An Oddity

There's strong speculation that Microsoft might be using Microvision's technology in the Hololens 2. MVIS management claimed in their Q3 conference call that a significant ramp is underway: "As customer products come to market, we expect our company revenues could reach $100 million over a 12-month period following product launches that we expect to start in the second half of 2020."

Interestingly enough, management stated in the Q3 2019 conference call that they cannot disclose who the customer is:

But then proceeded to confirm that their logo presented on the Hololens 2, is in fact theirs, in the same conference call:

So can the customer be disclosed or not? And if it can, why not establish a more clear sales target. Or is it filled with contingencies that management doesn't want to disclose, or that the profitability of the contract is immaterial? It's hard to imagine that with $100 million in projected sales that this shouldn't be the greatest achievement in the company's history.

Looking Back

In the Q4 2016 conference call, former CEO Alex Tokman stated that 12-18 months sales would be in the ballpark of $30-60 million. Yet, it required nearly three years (2017, 2018, and 2019) of revenue for the company to barely hit the low end of their guidance at $30.94 million. And these streams have effectively rolled off.

One customer accounted for 86% of YTD 2019 revenue, with most recent quarter sales slumping to only $1.2 million. In the last 2-3 years, its cash incineration has accelerated:

I'm not sure about you, but citing 1) massive TAMs, 2) futuristic applications, 3) using investor buzzwords, 4) burning through cash, and 5) claiming to have $100 million in sales by next year when they are currently near zero is not exactly reassuring.

Liquidity Exhausted

MVIS has issued equity publicly and privately. Back in April 2019, Lincoln Park Capital made an initial investment of $1 million at $0.95 and received 250,000 shares as a commitment fee. Again in December 2019, LPC purchased another $1 million at $0.65 and received a 375,000 share commitment fee. The LPC arrangements do not carry any clauses to maintain their position. These fees basically give LPC a cushion to exit profitably, at the expense of the existing shareholder base via dilution. MVIS has kept itself afloat through secondary equity offerings:

Shares outstanding are up ~80% over the last 3 years, and coupled with the price decline, existing shareholders have experienced enormous dilution and paper losses.

Yet after all of that, its liquidity profile remains bleak. In the latest filing, the company held $6.6 million in cash on hand and received $1 million from LPC in December. Its quarterly burn rate has been in excess of $6 million, leaving little run way. This pressing issue was confirmed within its disclosures:

Microvision has also fallen into the NASDAQ noncompliance listing as it has not carried a stock price of at least $1.00/share and has exhausted its 180 day grace period. Six weeks has elapsed since the PR announcement to stall the delisting. Management may attempt to nullify this deficiency by proceeding with a reverse stock split. However, we've seen time and time again that this tactic only serves to temporarily preserve trading liquidity. Such an action typically results in severe stock price underperformance, ref: Lending Club (LC), Blue Apron (APRN), Pier 1 Imports (PIR), Inpixon (INPX), and other mishaps in 2019. Absent taking this avenue, MVIS will likely be delisted onto pink sheets that could result in complete elimination of its institutional ownership base (25% of shares outstanding).

Bottom Line

Today, Microvision carries a market value of $100 million with virtually no sales, nearly zero cash, and a deflated shareholder base. In fact, the company has incurred net losses for more than two decades without a single year of profitability. All 8 boutique research firms that have covered the company have been proven wrong. Could this final "deal" be Microvision's saving grace or its final downfall? Thank you for reading and please comment below.

