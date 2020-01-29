The Short-Term Forecast For H1 2020: Close To But Not Quite A Recession

But because the downturn is only limited to production, it is not broad enough compared historically to results in an actual recession vs. a stall.

The Index of Leading Economic Indicators has historically had the inconvenient habit of being more accurate than forecasters.

Introduction

At the outset of every year and usually at midyear, I lay out both short and long-term forecasts. My method of short-term forecasting is pretty simple - in fact, so simple, I call it the K.I.S.S. method. Even though the Index of Leading Indicators is the statistic most denigrated by Wall Street forecasters, it has the inconvenient habit of being right more often than the highly-paid punditocracy, especially at turning points. Since I'm not a highly paid Wall Street pundit, I simply rely upon the LEI for the short term and several methods of looking at long leading indicators for the longer term.

I am only discussing the first half of this year in this post. I will update my longer term forecast once Q4 GDP is reported.

The K.I.S.S. approach to short-term forecasting

The K.I.S.S. approach is in contrast to most of what you will read. Unfortunately, the direct link to Caroline Baum's article is now dead, but Professor Mark Thoma's discussion of it remains. To wit, research has shown that what most forecasters do is simply extrapolate current trends into the future. Thus, they completely miss turning points. This is why you can be months into a recession with most commentators still unaware of the turn.

A quick look back at my H1 forecast from last July

Before I discuss the next six months, let's take a look at my long-term forecast for the first half of this year last July. In relevant part, here was my conclusion:

There are 2 positives ... [and] ... 5* mixed indicators .... There are no negatives.[*Note: 6 after Q2 proprietors income was reported] While this is hardly a strong overall picture ..., it suggests that, *left to its own devices,* if the economy has not entered a recession by the end of this winter, it is not likely to, and coincident conditions like production and employment should be improving by midyear next year. "In summary, left to its own devices, while I suspect we will see a slowdown by early next year, I do not see any recession through midyear 2019."

As of now, although we don't have Q4 GDP yet, two of the other four metrics usually relied upon by the NBER for determining expansions and recessions - industrial production and total real sales - are neutral to negative, while two others - employment and real personal income - are still growing:

This, by the way, is very similar to the readings during the 2015-16 "shallow industrial recession."

The short-term forecast for H1 2020

Now, let's turn to the next six months.

Since I made my long-term forecast last summer, we should have been receiving confirmation in the short leading indicators. To cut to the chase, here's what the Conference Board's Index of Leading Indicators looks like over the past two years through December, via Briefing.com:

That, dear reader, is confirmation. For the last six, eight, and twelve months, all of the net readings are negative. Quite simply, since I wrote my forecast in July, the LEI has continued to deteriorate, to a stall level or worse.

But, before we jump to the conclusion that these negative readings mean recession and not slowdown, bear in mind one further important point. In the past, that hasn't been enough.

Below is a 10-year old but still valid graph. No recession has started without at least 8 of the 10 leading indicators used by the Conference Board turning negative compared with six months previous. Similarly, recoveries have always been in place once 9 of the 10 had improved compared with six months before:

So, let's take a look through December 2019. Here's the Conference Board's breakout of the values of all 10 of its indicators over the past six months:

To cut to the chase, 4 of the first 5 of the series above are worse than they were six months ago. But the last five are all positive as of now.

Basically, this chart is telling us that the downturn in the Index of Leading Indicators is for now almost entirely limited to the production side of the economy (although importantly consumer durables new orders (red) are flagging somewhat, vs. consumer durables purchases (blue) which remain positive):

Meanwhile, the financial and consumption side of the economy continues to hold up. In short, the downturn isn't broad enough to forecast recession at this time - although it is close.

Conclusion

My base case over the past six months has been slowdown but no recession. Just as the long leading indicators told us to expect an economy that is on the cusp of a downturn, and maybe - but not probably - in one, the short leading indicators are confirming that now.

And so, true to my "just the facts, ma'am" approach, I am forecasting a continued slowdown to stall over the first half of this year that comes close to but misses turning into an actual recession. Consumer durable goods orders (and particularly vehicle purchases) and initial jobless claims are especially important to see if weakness spreads to consumers.

