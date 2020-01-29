MedMen Moves To Prevent Its Death

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) started the new year with a new wellness initiative, 'New Year, New You'. But for long-suffering shareholders, it was 'New Year, Same Stock'. MedMen, once the poster boy for the raw ambition of the North American cannabis industry, having fallen from grace, fell again. The company's shares, now valued at 44 cents, show no sign of halting its decent.

The Problem From Cash Burn

MedMen's crisis arose from the company's apparent disregard for financial prudence as it was and still is the largest loss marking US cannabis multi-state operator. This unfortunate position has caused outsized cash outflows from its balance sheet and collapsed its share price. It has also forced the company into a situation where it has had to employ the use of debt rather than equity to plug its cash shortfall to remain a going concern.

On the back of this, the quality of the MedMen's balance sheet has significantly deteriorated to the extent where the entire company is now under extreme stress. This was highlighted by the recent reports on MedMen delaying payments to its vendors and in some cases offering shares instead of cash. The later will have the impact of diluting shareholders and creating short to medium-term selling pressure as suppliers are sure to liquidate their shares almost immediately for cash.

While MedMen's financial situation seems to have improved as of its last earnings result for Q1 2020FY, the metrics are still negative. Net loss of $31.5 million during the quarter also increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. However, the company has steered cash flows in the right direction with its QoQ free cash outflow falling from $94.7 million to $54.2 million.

MedMen's net total long term debt to its market capitalization stands at 64.3% and its interest expense of $14.5 million during its last reported quarter is 33% of the quarter's revenue. These are both astronomical numbers by any measure and will only keep rising if the company, at a minimum, fails to move itself to cash flow breakeven.

The Solution To Reach Breakeven

MedMen has moved to shrink the size of its workforce and its North American retail footprint. The later was achieved with the controversial abandonment of the PharmaCann acquisition. The company has also sold three medical marijuana licenses in Arizona and one cultivation and manufacturing license in Illinois. Both transactions are expected to generate aggregate gross cash proceeds of $54 million.

The aim is to operate a leaner business that has a higher probability of becoming profitable. However, while the focus on cost-cutting can be expected to deliver improvements to MedMen's profitability in the short to medium term, the longer-term impact of a constricted national retail footprint would see the company lose market share to its competitors. Further, the extent to which the company's operational performance will be impacted by a shrunken workforce is likely to be highlighted in the coming quarters.

MedMen will likely need to go even further if it wants to meet its goal of positive EBITDA by the end of the calendar year 2020. Fundamentally, the cost-cutting is akin to using a bandaid on a knife wound. Refinancing its debt burden, a move to enhance its corporate governance, closing unprofitable stores, and a ramp in organic revenue growth would all have the impact of improving sentiment on the company. MedMen needs to regain control of a narrative that was lost to twitter shorts and bears.

Will It Work?

MedMen has moved to reduce its losses, stem cash burn, and firm up its balance sheet. These would hopefully see the company's equity recover some of its value, providing much-needed strength for another equity raise to reduce debt. The realisation of such a scenario would be akin to using a defibrillator on someone going into cardiac arrest.

However, the likelihood of MedMen succeeding on its endeavour is very much dependent on various uncontrollable factors like the strength of the black market, cannabis taxes, consumer confidence, and the rigidity of recreational cannabis regulations. These would all influence revenue growth over the coming quarters. Further, the spectre of a substantial dilutive equity raise on the back of a stronger share price will have the impact of weakening any such price rise.

Perhaps the situation would have been different were MedMen's management as hawkish on losses a year ago as they are now. As now they are being forced to change their operational direction by the real prospect of their death. This is likely to be MedMen's final opportunity to save itself. The company simply cannot survive if its financial year 2020 losses are on the same scale as its last financial year. Hence, one has to ask if we are all witnessing the last roar of a dying lion. Whatever happens, this is the closing chapter of MedMen's journey.

