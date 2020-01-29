Hannon Armstrong: Returning A Stolen Childhood

During the 2019 UN climate action summit in New York, Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, gave a speech that summated the cry of her generation; "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words". Indeed, rather than taking decisive action to combat climate change and environmental pollution, most national governments have been broadly inactive, at odds with a growing section of their population.

This dichotomy led to 2019 being a year of climate protests, as a population increasingly appaled by the degradation of their planet, took to the street to protest.

Private capital, which is quicker to deploy and flows to the most optimal solutions, has the greatest potential to reduce and potentially reverse the effects of climate change. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) is a company that most encompasses the will of private capital to solve a global public crisis.

What Is Hannon Armstrong?

HASI is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate change solutions. The company aims to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by providing capital to leading companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. HASI has built a diversified portfolio of investments that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows, these investments are broadly categorised as (1) Behind-the-meter; (2) Sustainable Infrastructure; or (3) Grid-Connected.

Source: Hannon Armstrong

HASI, structured as a REIT which must payout at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders, sports a forward dividend yield of 3.89%. As of the end of its third-quarter 2019, owned 195 investments with a $9 million average investment size.

Source: HASI November 2019 Investor Presentation

The strong weighting towards BTM is rooted in HASI's belief that the future of energy will be decentralized, digitalized and decarbonized. It also has the highest yield at 8% and at the third-quarter of 2019 was mostly made up of residential solar financing.

Towards Sustainable Alpha

The aim of stock market investors who shun index funds is likely to be gaining and maintaining alpha. Hence, it is important that HASI possess financial metrics that increase the probability of this scenario.

Source: HASI November 2019 Investor Presentation

Source: HASI November 2019 Investor Presentation

Source: HASI November 2019 Investor Presentation

HASI's NII growth has been driven by the replacement of older lower-yielding assets on their balance sheet with newer higher-yielding assets. The company has also shrunk its leverage profile and the resulting interest expense. Further, as ESG investing increasingly becomes mainstream HASI's unique investing platform will attract significant interest, with a high likelihood of the company become a 'darling' stock for ESG focused investors and funds. This will have the impact of reducing its cost of capital, allowing the company to raise money at rates cheaper than its historical average. Hence, while the company is expected to meet core EPS guidance of 6% for its 2020 financial year, future EPS growth is likely to ramp up.

However, and due to a significant rally in 2019, the company's is currently quite expensive.

Data by YCharts

With a P/B value of 2.58 and price/cash flow of 36.96, HASI has little room for execution error. And is likely to offer muted upside over the next year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Further, the 2019 rally has meant HASI's dividend yield has shrunk from its 4 year average of 6.22%, the current yield is also lower than the sector median. Hence, current investors are likely to be betting on capital appreciation as a means of accruing alpha. This is not entirely prudent as HASI's high valuation reduces the probability of further material gains.

A Means To A Green Future

From the pollution of our oceans and our air, the decimation of thousands of acres of our natural forests, homes to unique flora and fauna, the impact of the unencumbered advance of industrialisation has been an ecological disaster. Humanity's progression has come at the cost of the regression of the natural world.

We now know that 160 species have been declared extinct over the last decade, that species are going extinct 1,000 times faster than they should be, that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than there are fish, and 9% of all deaths globally can be attributed to air pollution. Against this grotesque backdrop borne by our collective ignorance and degeneracy, the need for capital to fund reasonable and relevant solutions to the crisis has necessitated Hannon Armstrong.

Indeed, while social businesses like Ecosia, the search engine which donates money to plant trees, and non-profits like The Ocean Cleanup, which develops technology to extract plastic pollution from the oceans, will all have a role in helping humanity realise our dream of a greener world, capital seeking a return will have the biggest impact. Up until now, this capital has been slow to act, myopic, and ignorant of its negative externalities. But we are in the early innings of a seismic shift in the equity capital markets. One that will place sustainability at the front of investment decisions as it becomes increasingly clear that climate change risk equals investment risk.

TCI Fund Management, BlackRock, Microsoft are all part of a shift that HASI has championed for decades. And now, and more than at any point in history, the divergent discourse around climate change is converging. A history characterised by partisanship with solutions primarily in the hands of politicians is changing as green energy and sustainable solutions turn profitable. This has opened the gates for climate change to be addressed by the blunt force of capital.

The time for HASI has come. And while there will be whisperings of an ESG bubble, the fundamental fact remains; climate change and pollution pose an existential threat, not just to humanity, but to almost every single living organism on our planet. Hence, it would be fairly prudent to state that HASI is more than just a stock, it represents a means to a green future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.