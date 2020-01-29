Lam Research: Revenues Could Beat Because Of Revenue Pull-Ins

Other semiconductor companies also should benefit from these pull-ins in their CYQ4 earnings calls, but will be impacted in subsequent quarters.

Because of revenue pull-in from 2020, I expect Lam Research to beat consensus of $2.5 billion for FYQ2.

Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Lam Research (LRCX) reports results for FYQ2 ended December 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Revenues are expected to be $2.50 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Below are several illustrations of revenue pull-ins for CYQ4 that are impacting revenues for this quarter. Remember, they not only affect Lam Research but most semiconductor equipment companies.

Based on these pull-ins, I expect Lam will report revenues greater than the Street consensus of $2.50 billion. Guidance provided during the earnings call, however, must be carefully considered by investors since revenue pull-ins into FYQ2 will affect subsequent quarterly revenues.

Traditional Revenue Pull-ins in Q4 of Each Year

Historically, U.S. equipment companies pull in revenues in Q4 of each year from Q1 of the following year to make the company’s calendar year look better on a year-over-year basis (even if a FY doesn’t end on Dec. 31).

Data for Chart 1 is for North American semiconductor equipment companies for the period 2015-2019. In every year, revenues increased in CYQ4. Lam Research is a North American company, so I expect this yearly phenomenon to positively impact revenues in FYQ2.

Chart 1

Strong Capex Spend in Q4 in Asia

I noted in a Dec. 24, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “KLA: Outperforming Semiconductor Equipment Market Despite Flat 2020 Sector Growth,” that there was a $4 billion pull-in for revenues at the end of 2019 as follows:

“I estimate that an additional $1.6 billion of equipment went to China, $1.3 billion to Korea, and $1 billion to Taiwan. Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and China's Yangtze Memory Technology (YMTC) have both stepped up equipment purchases for building additional new fabrication lines since the second half of 2019.”

Chart 2 shows total semiconductor equipment imported into China for 2019 through December 2019. Total revenues increased to $1.2 billion in December 2019. Again, these imports into China will boost Lam's FYQ2 revenues above consensus.

Chart 2

The import of equipment into China as illustrated in the above data is due to the fact that China does not have an appreciable home-grown equipment industry, needing to rely on foreign equipment suppliers. More importantly, I noted in an Oct. 4, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron: No Worries From China Memory Companies Through 2021." China still needs to import more than 50% of the ICs needed to make all the electronic components and devices it makes and subsequently exports, such as smartphones, PCs, and TVs.

Capex Spend Increases in Q4

Table 1 shows capex spend for 2019 and 2020, showing old (capex reported in Q3) and new capex spend announcements by the top five spenders, which combined made up 75% of total capex spend in 2019.

The 45.9% increase in spend for 2019 for TSMC (TSM) empirically illustrates what I said in the above subsection on Asia capex above. Unfortunately, because of the 2019 increase, TSMC plans on not changing 2020 spend, which results in a -33.2% decrease in spend in 2020 over 2019.

Also, the 51.2% increase in capex spend by Micron Technology (MU) is expected to result in a -42.7% change in 2020 over 2019.

Only Intel (INTC), with its 7.8% increase in 2020 (new), is planning on spending more than expected, following a tweak of 1.5% in 2019.

Investor Takeaway

The stronger than anticipated changes in semiconductor capex spend will positively impact revenues reported by LRCX in FYQ2. I anticipate that LRCX will report revenues higher than the Street consensus of $2.50 billion.

However, some of the anticipatory increase in CYQ4 revenues are a result of revenue pull-ins from CY2020. As a result, based on our report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," I forecast:

A pull in of $4 billion in equipment purchases into Asia at the end of 2019 has reduced global year-over-year growth from -17% to -12%.

The pull ins from 2020 expected equipment sales into 2019 means global year-over-year growth for 2020 from +5% to 0%.

Thus, I expect LRCX to beat the Street's revenue consensus of $2.50 billion, but Lam’s guidance for FYQ3 may be lower than anticipated because of inflated FYQ2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.