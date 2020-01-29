Weighing In On Neuronetics

The stock of Neuronetics has dropped some 75% from its June 2018 IPO price of $17 as its revenue growth was disappointing in its last quarterly update.

The people I feel sorry for are those who insist on continuing to do what they have always done but want the results to be different from what they have always been."― Thomas Sowell

Today we look at a beaten down medical device company. The stock has had a rough go of it as a public company. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) is a Malvern, Pennsylvania based medical technology company focused on developing non-invasive products that upgrade the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. The company is essentially a one-product pony, marketing its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System to psychiatrists in the U.S. and through a partner in Japan. Neuronetics was formed in 2003 and went public in June 2018, raising net proceeds of $96.5 million at $17 per share. Its stock now trades at just under $4.00, commanding a market cap of ~$70 million.

NeuroStar is a transcranial magnetic stimulation {TMS} machine that comes with a dentist-like chair. A patient sits in the chair and a clinician places the TMS device in specific locations near the patients head, creating a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate areas of the brain associated with mood. It was first approved by the FDA in 2008 and is now indicated for patients with major depressive disorder {MDD}, who have not achieved satisfactory improvement from one or more prior lines of antidepressants. It has also received marketing authorizations from Japan and the EU.

Source: Company Overview

The company recognizes revenue through the rent-to-buy or outright sale of its TMS therapy systems and from each treatment session performed - essentially a razor and blade model. This is accomplished through the delivery of an encrypted activation code required for the clinician to perform TMS.

The Disease and the Marketplace

MDD is defined as a period of at least two weeks where low mood or disinterest in pleasure is prevalent. The initial diagnosis is generally made by the patient's primary care physician with a regimen of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors or serotonin norephedrine reuptake inhibitors typically prescribed, either with or without psychotherapy. These antidepressants as a first-line therapy achieve remission in ~28% of patients with ~9% discontinuing use due to adverse events.

Source: Company Overview

When desired results are not reached with the first line of therapy, patients are generally referred to a psychiatrist for consultation, who may prescribe a wider array of anti-depressives, including combination and augmentation - which includes an atypical antipsychotic - therapies. This second line approach achieves remission at a ~21% rate, but with discontinuation due to adverse effects increasing to 23%. This pattern of declining efficacy and increasing discontinuation rates extends into the fourth line, where remissions occur in 7% of patients versus discontinuations of 41%.

Source: Company Overview

The other option is TMS, which targets the prefrontal cortex, sending stimulation through that area of the brain which is transmitted along the neuronal circuit to other mood-regulating structures in the brain, resulting in temperament elevation. A course of treatment typically involves 19 to 45 minute sessions five times a week for up to six weeks, or ~30 treatment sessions. The effectiveness of TMS therapy is contingent upon the psychiatrist's or clinician's ability to deliver the correct amount of magnetic pulses to a specific location of the brain consistently from session to session. This is accomplished via NeuroStar's laser-aligned, six-point coordinate system that remembers each patient, so readjustments do not have to be made each treatment session.

Source: Company Overview

If antidepressants and TMS therapy are unsuccessful, then electroconvulsive therapy or vagus nerve stimulation is usually applied to the most critical - catatonia or suicidal tendencies - MDD patients in a hospital environment.

TMS therapy has proven effective in the clinic, attaining a 33% remission rate and a 63% response rate in over 3,800 self-evaluating patients and 53% remission and 75% response rates in over 1,200 patients evaluated by a clinician rating scale. Discontinuation rates were ~5% in sham-controlled studies.

Source: Company Overview

MDD afflicts 300 million worldwide and 13 million adults in the U.S. The disease is the single largest contributor to global disability and generates an annual $210 billion economic burden in the U.S. Approximately 7.6 million Americans are under the supervision of psychiatrist with ~5.5 million failing to achieve remission from one or more lines of anti-depressants. About 3.8 million of those individuals are covered by private insurance or Medicare. Since its inception, Neuronetics has treated ~76,200 patients through ~2.7 million sessions as of September 30, 2019, which gives one a sense of the magnitude of the untapped opportunity. Although it does not publish specific data, using back-of-the-envelope algebra [$49 million generated in past 5 quarters from treatment sessions divided by ~800,000 treatment sessions (according to 10-Qs, ~2.7 million sessions at September 30, 2019 minus ~1.9 million treated at June 30, 2018) equals $61.24], the company generates ~$60 to $65 for each individual treatment session. Neuronetics puts the U.S. total addressable treatment session market at ~$9.6 billion.

For the psychiatrists, NeuroStar equipment costs ~$100,000 with each initial course of treatment (~30 sessions) generating revenue of ~$7,500 to $10,000. Neuronetics' selling point to potential customers is that the device will pay for itself after treating twelve patients (assuming reimbursement). This marketing approach has resulted in an active install base of 1,032 units as of September 30, 2019.

Source: Company Overview

The company also hopes to increase its top line through approval for additional indications - such as PTSD and bipolar disorder, both of which it should have further pathway clarity in early 2020 - and additional geographies. To that latter end, Neuronetics entered into an exclusive 7 1/2 year agreement with Teijin Pharma (OTCPK:TINLY) for distribution in Japan in October 2017 after receiving approval for the device in the preceding month. Neuronetics estimates the Japanese addressable market at ~$600 million. In addition to having guaranteed sales into its distributor, Neuronetics has received $2.8 million of milestones from Teijin to date. Japan currently accounts for ~3% of the company's revenue.

Although there are six other competing TMS machines, Neuronetics believes that it is by far and away the most attractive alternative with six times more publications from registrational trials than all its rivals combined. With its ~172 employee commercial team that targets over 15,000 psychiatrists (covering more than one-third of all U.S. patients) and patent protection through 2024-2027, Neuronetics believes it has erected significant barriers to challenging its dominance.

Despite its enviable market position, the company's stock has declined nearly 75% from its IPO price and almost 90% from its highs created ~15 months ago. Part of this volatile decline is a function of the stock's extremely small float (~6.5 million shares), which tends to exaggerate declines due to (SAY) end-of-lock-up-period (December 25, 2018) selling or any reaction to news, good or bad. And over 2H19, the news has mostly fallen into the latter camp.

After growing 2018 revenue 31% versus 2017 and 4Q18 revenue 29% versus 4Q17, the company forecasted 2019 revenue growth of 20% to $63.5 million concurrent to the release of its 4Q18 earnings in March, based on a range midpoint. This projection was increased to $64.0 million as part of Neuronetics' 2Q19 press release in August.

3Q19 Earnings & Revised FY19 Outlook

However, the roof caved in on Neuronetics when it reported 3Q19 earnings on November 5, 2019 - a loss of $0.37 a share on revenue of $16.0 million versus a loss of $0.29 a share on revenue of $13.7 million in the prior year period, reflecting 16% top line growth, which was only $100,000 shy of its guidance midpoint of $16.1 million. Device revenue increased 18% over the prior year period to $4.6 million while treatment session revenue increased 11% to $10.3 million. The small treatment session increase was a big surprise considering Neuronetics had achieved low to mid-20s growth for this metric in each of its past seven quarters. More hand wringing occurred when the company revised its FY19 revenue estimate $1 million lower to $63 million and by extrapolation its 4Q19 best guess by $1.1 million to $17.2 million (based on range midpoints), meaning that top-line growth would slow to 10% in the year's final quarter, down from its previous estimate of 17%.

On the positive side, active installed base increased 20%, or 174 units, from 3Q18 to 1,032. This was comparable to the 20% growth rate achieved in 2018 vs. 2017.

On the subsequent conference call, management blamed a rapid and unexpected decline in treatment sessions performed by early adopters and a surge in rent-to-own purchases which came with a lower average selling price on its revised outlook. It also appeared that the company has a built-in headwind from pre-determined volume pricing discounts with existing customers that are triggered by the attainment of volume thresholds, which contributed to a 6% decline in average session selling price YoY. Neuronetics promised to circle back with its legacy customers in order to reinforce usage, indicated that the rent-to-own option would continue to comprise a growing share of its equipment revenue, eschewed any concerns regarding competition, and did not provide any outlook for 2020. Shares of STIM sold off 39% in the following trading session and are currently down more than half since that call.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

As of September 30, 2019, Neuronetics held $82.4 million in cash and $30 million of debt. On average, it burns through ~$7-$8 million of cash per quarter. The company filed a shelf registration for $125 million of securities in August 2019 that included an additional 3.5 million shares from selling shareholders, but no action has been taken to date.

Street analysts are still constructive on Neuronetics outlook based on their two buy and three outperform ratings. Their twelve-month price targets have seen significant downward modifications in the past month: recently in the mid-$20s, they now sit in the low-teens. Their consensus 2020 revenue estimate is $70.5 million representing a 12% increase over the company's 2019 estimate.

The post-earnings selloff below $5 brought in three insider buyers - two board members and the CFO - who collectively purchased ~65,000 shares in November 2019 at $4.60 and below. Two others bought just over $50,000 in shares in December.

Verdict

As the TMS leader in what it considers a $9.6 billion domestic total addressable market with $63 million of forecasted revenue in 2019, Neuronetics has plenty of blue sky. Admittedly, it has incurred challenges managing its growth. After exiting 2018 growing the top line at 29%, it will exit 2019 growing it at 10%. However, the install base is still growing at 20%, albeit at lower ASPs due to the growing relevance of its rent-to-buy option on its equipment.

Assuming revenue growth of only 10% in 2020, a potential investor is left with a company that is trading at just over one times 2020 revenue. Ten percent looks extremely conservative considering the biggest issue is a sudden drop in device usage amongst its legacy customers, not the 20% growth of its install base. This problem appears wholly fixable with more attention from its commercial team. If this occurs and 20% growth in the install base extends through 2020, Neuronetics should easily grow significantly above the 12% forecasted by the Street. Throw in the optionality from potential PTSD or bipolar indications and the low $4 area could turn out to be a solid entry point.

I am really 'on the fence' around this name. The stock seems oversold on a price to sales basis and it is always encouraging to see insider buying after a significant decline in a stock. There are also some potential catalysts on the horizon.

That said, there are quite a few competitors in this difficult to treat space and I am not an expert in this area of healthcare where outcomes can be more than a little subjective.

I think it is prudent to let discretion be the better part of valor for the moment with Neuronetics. I have added a few hundred shares to my own personal account as I think STIM is worthy of 'watch item' status. I also want to keep an eye on this name. If revenue growth accelerates in the quarters ahead, a larger stake could be warranted at that time.

Blaming economic crises on "greed" is like blaming plane crashes on gravity. Certainly planes wouldn't crash if it wasn't for gravity. But when thousands of planes fly millions of miles every day without crashing, explaining why a particular plane crashed because of gravity gets you nowhere. Neither does talking about "greed," which is constant like gravity." ― Thomas Sowell

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking here! For a limited time only, we are also offering 20% off your first year of membership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small watch item position in Neuronetics