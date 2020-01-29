Keppel Corporation: Current Valuation Unjustified Despite Strategic Review Catalyst

Keppel Corporation's P/B valuation multiple of 1.09 times is unjustified, given its current ROE is still significantly below its medium to long-term ROE target of 15%.

A lower-than-expected FY2019 ROE for the Property business was a disappointment, but a planned headcount increase for the Offshore & Marine suggests better prospects going forward.

The planned strategic review following the partial offer for Keppel Corporation shares could potentially be a medium-term catalyst for the stock.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed Keppel Corporation (OTCPK:KPELY) (OTCPK:KPELF) [KEP:SP], a diversified conglomerate. Keppel Corporation's current P/B ratio of 1.09 times is unjustified, given its FY2019 ROE of 6.3% was still significantly below its medium to long-term ROE target of 15%. While the planned strategic review following the partial offer for Keppel Corporation shares could potentially be a medium-term catalyst for the stock, it is too early to speculate that future corporate actions resulting from the planned strategic review will be definitely positive for Keppel Corporation. The future business outlook for Keppel Corporation is uncertain. The Property business's future ROE is dependent on the level of en-bloc sales and divestments going forward, while a sustained decline in oil prices as a result of the Wuhan coronavirus could possibly lead to lower new order wins for the Offshore & Marine business.

Please refer to my initiation article on Keppel Corporation published on July 25, 2019 and my prior update on Keppel Corporation published on October 21, 2019 for more details of the company's background. Keppel Corporation's share price has increased by +15% from S$5.84 as of October 18, 2019 to S$6.72 as of January 28, 2020 since my last update.

Keppel Corporation currently trades at 13.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, versus its three-year and five-year historical average forward P/E multiples were 14.3 times and 12.2 times respectively. The stock is valued by the market at 1.09 times P/B which is on par with its five-year P/B multiple of 1.08 times, but this represents a discount to its 10-year average P/B multiple of 1.69 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.5%.

I will be focusing primarily on Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine and Property businesses for the purpose of the article. The Property business is the key value driver for Keppel Corporation, as it accounted for 73% of the company's FY2019 net profit. The Offshore & Marine business contributed 29% of Keppel Corporation's FY2019 revenue, but only a mere 1% of net profit in FY2019, due to the cyclical downturn in the offshore and marine industry. The Offshore & Marine business accounted for 55% and 32% of Keppel Corporation's net profit in FY2014 and FY2015 respectively.

Readers are advised to trade in Keppel Corporation shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker KEP:SP where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $13 million and market capitalization is above $8.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Planned Strategic Review Following Partial Share Offer By Major Shareholder

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings announced on October 21, 2019 that it plans to make a partial share offer to acquire 30.55% of Keppel Corporation's shares at a price of S$7.35 per share. Assuming the partial offer goes through, Temasek will see its equity stake in Keppel Corporation increase from 21% now to approximately 51%.

Notably, Temasek's press release regarding the partial share offer also highlights that it will work with Keppel Corporation to conduct a strategic review of the company's businesses after the partial offer is completed. In the press release, Temasek discusses the possible actions resulting from the planned strategic review:

The Strategic Review may result in (i) the Company refocusing on and strengthening certain businesses, and/or (ii) potential corporate actions including, but not limited to, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, disposals, mergers, or other transactions involving the Company, in each case as determined by the board of directors of the Company in the best interests of the Company and Shareholders.

More importantly, Temasek also owns a 49% equity stake in Sembcorp Industries (OTC:SCRPY) (OTCPK:SCRPF) [SCI:SP], another Singapore-listed conglomerate with business interests in utilities and offshore & marine. Sembcorp Industries has a 61% equity interest in Sembcorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMY) (OTCPK:SMBMF) [SMM:SP], which is one of the leading global players in the offshore rig construction market alongside Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business. There is speculation that a merger of Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business and Sembcorp Marine could possibly be one of the corporate actions that could arise from the planned strategic review for Keppel Corporation.

At Keppel Corporation's recent FY2019 earnings call on January 23, 2020, a journalist from Reuters asked if there were any discussions between Temasek and Keppel Corporation regarding the potential consolidation of Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business and Sembcorp Marine. Keppel Corporation's reply to the journalist's question is as follows:

No, the offer is still a conditional, partial offer. There’s no discussion. We’ll see. We’re still managing as it goes.

While Keppel Corporation has yet to have any discussions with Temasek since the partial offer is not completed, the company does not seem to have ruled out the possibility of a merger of Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business and Sembcorp Marine, judging by the company's reply.

In addition, consolidation in the offshore & marine industry to create a national champion that is more competitive in the global market is nothing new. In China, state-owned shipbuilding companies, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation and China State Shipbuilding Corporation, completed their merger in November 2019. In South Korea, the planned merger of Hyundai Heavy Industries (OTC:HYHZF) [267250:KS] and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is pending regulatory approvals. Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering are the largest and second largest ship building companies globally. Given that Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business and Sembcorp Marine have traditionally competed with Korean and Chinese shipyards for new orders, the potential consolidation of Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business and Sembcorp Marine makes strategic sense.

Assuming Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business does merge with Sembcorp Marine in future, the deal structure is critical in determining if value is created for Keppel Corporation's shareholders. If Keppel Corporation acquires Sembcorp Industries' 61% stake in Sembcorp Marine in an all-cash transaction, it could stress Keppel Corporation's balance sheet. The company's net gearing remains relatively high at 0.85 times as of end-FY2019. Alternatively, an acquisition or merger involving a share swap might not also necessarily be value-accretive, with Keppel Corporation only trading slightly above book value at 1.09 times P/B.

Also, it is difficult to predict what other potential corporate actions could arise from the planned strategic review. Other new acquisitions or disposals of Keppel Corporation's existing businesses or assets might be deemed to be negative for the company in the short term, even if they might have a positive impact in the medium to long term.

Furthermore, it is too early to speculate that future corporate actions, including a potential consolidation of Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business and Sembcorp Marine, resulting from the planned strategic review will be definitely positive for Keppel Corporation. The long stop date for Temasek's partial offer for Keppel Corporation's shares is October 21, 2020, and the planned strategic review following the completion of the partial share offer could possibly take another few more months.

Planned Headcount Increase For Offshore & Marine Business Is Indicative Of Positive Outlook

Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business registered a loss of -S$7.9 million in 4Q2019, mainly due to impairment charges and low fleet utilization rates for its Norwegian associate company, Floatel. The Offshore & Marine business' full-year FY2019 financial results were slightly better, with a net profit of S$10 million, representing a turnaround from the -S$109 million loss for the business in FY2018. Furthermore, the Offshore & Marine business' FY2019 revenue was up +29% YoY at S$2.2 billion, and new contract wins increased by +18% YoY from S$1.7 billion in FY2018 to more than S$2.0 billion in FY2019.

More importantly, Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business has plans to further grow headcount by +1,500 in FY2020, after increasing headcount by +2,800 in FY2019. FY2019 was the first year that the Offshore & Marine business increased its headcount, after rightsizing the business' workforce in FY2014 and FY2015. Changes in the headcount for Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business can be seen as a leading indicator of the company's future new order wins.

Keppel Corporation highlighted at its FY2019 earnings call on January 23, 2020 that the planned increase in headcount for the Offshore business is attributable to "the anticipated increase in workload." The company also added that it hopes that "there will be even stronger orders this year" for the Offshore & Marine business and it is "now working on quite a number of enquiries."

On the flip side, a key risk for the Offshore & Marine business is that the Wuhan coronavirus spreads faster than expected. CNN reported on January 27, 2020 that Brent crude futures have declined by -10% in the 10 days since January 17, 2020 due to fears of a slowdown in demand resulting from the coronavirus. A sustained decline in oil prices could possibly lead to lower new order wins for Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business.

Property Business's FY2019 ROE Was Significantly Below 12% Target

Keppel Corporation has set a medium to long-term ROE target of 15% for the company as a whole, and also ROE targets for the individual businesses as well, as per the chart below. The Property business plays a key role in helping the company achieve its ROE targets, as the business accounted for 73% of the company's FY2019 net profit.

Keppel Corporation's ROE Target

Source: Keppel Corporation Presentation Slides for Kuala Lumpur Non-Deal Roadshow on June 25, 2019

The Property business' (also referred to as Keppel Land in the chart above) FY2018 ROE of 11.4% was close to the division's target ROE of 12%. But the Property business' ROE declined to 6.5% for FY2019. Keppel Corporation's Property business saw net profit decline by -45% YoY from S$944 million in FY2018 to S$527 million for FY2019, as the company recognized lower gains from en-bloc sales and divestments in FY2019 vis-a-vis FY2018.

Faster asset turnover leading to a higher ROE will be a positive catalyst for Keppel Corporation's Property business going forward. At Keppel Corporation's FY2019 results briefing on January 23, 2020, the company emphasized that it has "quite a lot of assets in our property book" and "we just have to turn these assets faster." Keppel Corporation also added that the company is maintaining its 12% ROE target for the Property business, but stressed that this is a long term target to be measured and assessed over a period of time.

Valuation

Keppel Corporation trades at 13.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 12.4 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of S$6.72 as of January 28, 2020. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year historical average forward P/E multiples were 14.3 times and 12.2 times respectively.

Keppel Corporation is valued by the market at 1.09 times P/B, versus the stock's five-year and 10-year historical average P/B multiples of 1.08 times and 1.69 times respectively. The stock's P/B ratio of 1.09 times is unjustified, given its current ROE is still significantly below its medium to long-term ROE target of 15%. The company's historical FY2019 ROE was 6.3%, and market consensus expects Keppel Corporation to deliver ROEs of 7.6% and 7.9% for FY2020 and FY2021 respectively.

Keppel Corporation offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.5% and 3.6% respectively. The company proposed a final dividend of S$0.12 per share, which brings the total dividend payout for FY2019 to S$0.20 per share (including the interim dividend of S$0.08 per share) implying a 51% dividend payout ratio.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Keppel Corporation include the Wuhan coronavirus spreading faster than expected, lower-than-expected oil price which has a negative impact on new order wins for the Offshore & Marine business, and lower-than-expected en-bloc sales and divestments for the Property business.

Keppel Corporation shared at the company's FY2019 results briefing on January 23, 2020 that it has approximately 170 employees working in Wuhan, China, but the Wuhan coronavirus has yet to have "any direct impact" on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.