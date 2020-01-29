Seritage Growth Properties: The Turnaround Is Here

Seritage stock isn't cheap, but it still has significant upside if the REIT can pull off its ambitious long-term redevelopment plans.

Seritage may be able to unlock $400 million of additional funding from Berkshire Hathaway within a few months.

For the past two years, Seritage Growth Properties' (SRG) key financial metrics have been in free fall, as the Sears Holdings spinoff suffered from its former parent's spiral into bankruptcy. Sears and Kmart accounted for the vast majority of Seritage's income at the time of its 2015 spinoff, and the REIT hasn't been able to replace Sears and Kmart stores as fast as they have closed.

However, Seritage has been redeveloping its properties at a furious pace over the past few years. Meanwhile, the Sears and Kmart store footprint has now shrunk to the point where further store closures won't hurt Seritage very much. As a result, Seritage's financial metrics are set to improve rapidly over the course of 2020.

NOI trends have already stabilized

In Q3 2018, the last quarter before Sears Holdings' bankruptcy filing, Seritage reported total net operating income of $35.7 million. That was down from $43.6 million a year earlier, due to Sears and Kmart stores that had closed during the prior 12 months.

The erosion of Seritage's NOI accelerated dramatically after the bankruptcy filing. By the second quarter of 2019, total NOI had fallen to just $14.6 million: down 60% from $36.5 million in the prior-year period.

Fortunately, by the end of Q2, Sears and Kmart accounted for just $20.3 million of Seritage's annual base rent, compared to more than $150 million at the time of the spinoff. With less exposure to Sears and Kmart store closures, Seritage has finally stabilized NOI. In Q3 2019, total NOI reached $14.7 million, up slightly on a sequential basis (albeit still down significantly year over year).

In-place rent is finally growing again

For the past couple of years, Seritage has reported an impressive amount of new lease signings. However, since it has to renovate space formerly occupied by Sears and Kmart for its new tenants, there has been a long lag between signing leases and starting the flow of rental income.

(Image source: Seritage Growth Properties)

The wait is finally over. Seritage completed a slew of major projects in the second half of 2019, and tenants are now starting to take occupancy. As a result, in-place rent (which had been falling due to Sears and Kmart store closures) increased during the third quarter, ending the period at $105.2 million, compared to $100.1 million a quarter earlier.

Last November, Transform Holdco (the post-bankruptcy owner of Sears and Kmart) announced that it would close another 96 stores in February. This included 29 stores in Seritage's portfolio. Many investors may have seen this as a sign that there would be more pain ahead for Seritage in 2020.

Instead, these store closures gave Seritage a chance to demonstrate that its dependence on Sears and Kmart is waning rapidly. Earlier this week, Seritage reported that in-place rent from tenants other than Sears and Kmart surged to $97.1 million by the end of Q4, up from $85.5 million at the beginning of the period. This was particularly impressive because Seritage closed on the sale of 10 outparcel properties to Four Corners Property Trust in late December. This deal likely reduced annual base rent from third-party tenants by about $2 million.

Higher in-place rent from third-party tenants more than offset the lower rent expected from Sears and Kmart on a go-forward basis. As a result, in-place rent now totals $107.7 million.

In-place rent is still falling on a year-over-year basis, having ended 2018 at $127.5 million. But in-place rent will continue to increase rapidly during 2020 and 2021 as the remaining "signed-not-opened" tenants begin paying rent (to the tune of $84.3 million annually). Additionally, year-over-year comparisons will become much easier over the next few quarters, enabling a return to strong NOI growth in 2020.

Adequate access to capital

Some Seritage bears see the REIT's weak balance sheet as a fatal flaw. As of Sept. 30, net debt had reached 17.9 times company EBITDA, and interest coverage had fallen below 1. As a result, Seritage had to provide mortgages on most of its properties to its lender (Berkshire Hathaway) during Q3.

(Image source: Seritage Growth Properties)

However, while falling below various financial thresholds can trigger these mortgages, the loan agreement was specifically structured so that failing these tests does not lead to a default.

Seritage ended Q4 with $139.2 million in cash on hand, as well as $55.2 million of assets under contract for sale. This is probably only enough to last through the middle of 2020, even with CapEx set to slow following the completion of numerous big redevelopments in the second half of 2019. Fortunately, the Berkshire Hathaway loan agreement also provides for $400 million of additional funding that Seritage can access once "rental income" reaches $200 million.

As defined in the loan agreement, rental income is similar (though not exactly equivalent) to the annualized base rent (including signed-not-opened tenants) that Seritage reports each quarter. This figure stood at $192 million by the end of last year, and Seritage signed new leases totaling at least $11 million in annualized rent in each quarter of 2019.

In other words, annualized base rent is likely to reach $200 million by the end of Q1, which will enable Seritage to access the extra $400 million of funding at some point in the spring or summer. Depending on when exactly the incremental capital becomes available, Seritage might be tight on cash in mid-2020. However, the consequences aren't likely to be very severe. At most, the REIT may be forced to postpone some planned CapEx by a quarter or two.

The valuation isn't as crazy as it seems

Seritage's market cap exceeds $2 billion, based on its recent share price of approximately $39 and diluted share count of 55.8 million (including outstanding operating partnership units). To bears, that seems ridiculously high for a REIT that is still producing negative FFO. Yet Seritage is poised for rapid growth in NOI and FFO as it begins collecting rent from tenants with signed leases and finishes leasing up the properties it is already redeveloping.

In fact, when fully leased up, Seritage expects to generate approximately $249 million of annual base rent from the 13.8 million square feet of space that has already been redeveloped or is being redeveloped at present.

(Source: Seritage Growth Properties November investor presentation, p. 20)

This is less than half of the 33.4 million square feet of space in Seritage's total portfolio. Furthermore, Seritage sees room to add at least 8 million square feet of incremental space across three dozen assets in high-value markets in the years ahead.

In the long run, Seritage's annual base rent and NOI could reach $600-$700 million or more. Getting to that point will require billions of dollars of additional investment and could take most (or all) of the next decade. But if Seritage can get there, the upside for shareholders is enormous.

