SEK/EUR: Growth Appears To Have Peaked For Now

I take the view that growth in this currency pair has peaked for now.

The SEK/EUR has started to decline since the beginning of this year.

Back in December, I reiterated my view that the SEK/EUR would continue to climb.

My primary reason for making this argument is that the Riksbank has diverged from the policy of quantitative easing being followed by other major central banks around the world – instead choosing to raise rates last month.

However, the SEK/EUR has been declining since the end of last year:

Source: investing.com

Is this simply a matter of short-term profit-taking, or is something deeper at play?

Firstly, while a rise in rates by the Riksbank is a positive signal – it simply means that rates are no longer negative – with the central bank having raised rates to 0%. In this regard, Sweden is on an even keel with the Eurozone – which is also maintaining a zero-rate policy at the present time.

The Swedish krona fits the profile of a “high-beta” currency – that is to say, a currency that demonstrates significantly more volatility than more conservative, risk-off currencies.

With the coronavirus crisis leading to jitters across the stock and oil markets – it is therefore unsurprising that the Swedish krona has also started to descend as investors flock to safer assets.

More recently, the Swedish government has warned that the country is set for a slowdown in growth, and unemployment could rise. Particularly, growth for 2020 is expected to come in at 1.1 percent – which is lower than the 1.4 percent predicted last September.

That said, with the country’s government debt at the lowest level since 1977 – the country could be in a good position to ride out a spell of weak growth. At the same time, I take the view that the central bank is unlikely to raise rates further while growth forecasts remain to the downside.

From this standpoint, the SEK/EUR appears to have had a good run during the latter half of 2019, but growth appears to have peaked for now. I do not expect further upside in the SEK/EUR until such time that growth forecasts significantly improve in Sweden.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.