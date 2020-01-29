The Next European Black Swan Is Italy

Most of January's market outlooks discuss things that are currently on everyone’s mind: central banks, trade wars, Brexit, you name it. Also, each year everyone has an opinion of how stocks will do and most of the time, they are proven wrong anyway. I want to use this market outlook for something different: to highlight a risk that used to be on people’s minds but that has abated over the years. We're talking about something that will be considered a black swan event for Italy and the euro.

The other day I had dinner with a friend of mine who works in the strategy team at an asset management firm. Our conversation made me realize that the financial markets have totally fallen asleep with regards to the risk that the Italian sovereign debt poses, and that many non-Europeans don’t understand public opinion in Europe.

In short, I expect that Italy's debt will prove too big a burden for them to solve, while the ECB and EU will ultimately be unable to solve the structural problems surrounding the common currency. This could cause great distress in financial markets, economic turmoil and a possible break of Italy with the euro currency or EU.

Let us start off with a recap of what happened over 2010-2015 and what the real problem is. People who are overly familiar with this are encouraged to skip this section.

The nature and causes of the sovereign debt crisis

Since the definitive introduction of the euro in 2002, most of the major economies in the EU share the same currency while before that time exchange rates were floating. This ended up destroying the factor that balanced Northern and Southern European economies. Standards of living rose in Southern Europe, while Northern Europe saw strong trade surplus. In effect, Northern Europe’s currency was too weak, while that of Southern Europe was too strong. At the same time, governments in Southern Europe borrowed heavily to cope with the global financial crisis. This ground to a halt when the new Greek government in 2010 found out that the previous government lied about the national debt. Financial markets started to wonder who would pay all of this back. Interest rates on government debt from PIGS (Portugal, Italy, Greece, Spain) went up, the eurozone went into a deep recession in 2011 with unemployment rates skyrocketing beyond those seen in 2009.

Eventually, the so-called ‘troika’, consisting of the European Commission (representing EU member states), the IMF, and the ECB resolved the situation by bailing out many European countries with billions. Non-government investors who lent money to Greece took haircuts. Also, the troika imposed budget cuts on Portugal, Spain and Greece, as well as some measures to make their economies more competitive. These cuts were very unpopular in the recession-stricken Southern European countries, where citizens questioned these attacks on their sovereignty.

The euro and EU were enablers of the build-up of debt. The euro made financial markets believe that it was less likely for countries to default and bond yields converged. They converged to the point of trading extremely tight from 2002 to 2008. As the red circle shows, this convergence already started in the mid-‘90s. This cheap financing removed the interest rate incentive on fiscal policy.

10-year government bond yields. Red circle contains yields of Italy, Spain, Portugal. Countries other than the ones named include: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Finland, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Source: ECB.

Luckily, the euro countries had foreseen this incentive and other problems of being part of the same currency area and made sure countries practiced fiscal restraint to keep the currency stable by setting up the Stability Pact. However, punitive fines were never enforced because France and Germany violated the pact themselves and repeatedly voted against enforcement as early as 2003. At the time, the Dutch minister of finance who presided over budget cuts in response to the recession at the time was pretty angry and vocal about it, but to no avail. The aftermath is history: interest rates skyrocketed in 2010/1011 as the market lost faith in the Europe's ability to deal with its debt.

The current state of affairs

So you may think: ‘nice history lesson, but so what? This isn’t a current problem anymore.’ Indeed it isn’t, and financial markets have a short memory. However, it is a potential problem, considering its catastrophic potential. The chart below shows the size of the debt of the PIGS as well as that of Germany and the Netherlands. The debt-to-GDP ratio of Greece is troubling, but its debt is quite small compared to that of other European countries, which is why it was pretty feasible for other countries to lend it money to solve the debt crisis. In the case of Italy, that will be practically impossible, as Italy’s EUR 2.4 trillion debt is 27% of the EUR 8.7 trillion in debt the 19 eurozone members have combined.

As of Q2 2019. Source: made by author using ECB data of central government debt excluding social security.

The Italian national debt has been high for a long time and, in nominal terms, has been growing at a very steady pace over the past 20 years.

Source: chart made by author with ECB data (nominal, not seasonally adjusted).

The reason that the debt-to-GDP ratio has increased so sharply from 2008 to 2014 is that the Italian economy has performed poorly over that time period – even relative to other European countries. As the chart below shows, GDP per capita in 2000 was trailing Germany by just a bit, but higher than that of the eurozone average as well as France. France doesn’t happen to have the image of having a very agile economy, but even France outperformed Italy over the time period. Not to mention Germany and the eurozone average, which left Italy in the dust by comparison.

The purple line is Italy. Source: OECD (2020), Gross domestic product (Accessed on 12 January 2020).

The economic and political troubles of Italy have been discussed plenty and are not the scope of this article. But it is a given that the Italian economy is a notorious laggard and that Europe has been lagging the US over the past decade. It seems like the steady addition of debt hasn’t helped Italy much. However, it appears hard to cut spending materially; the lowest budget deficit over the last 20 years was the -1.3% reached in 2007. Even with the hindsight of the European debt crisis, Italy plans to raise the deficit to 2.3% of GDP amidst an economic boom. Bear in mind that this situation is not completely comparable to the US, which is not facing chronic economic stagnation combined with a rapidly aging population (sounds like Japan), and can’t control its own monetary policy (okay, never mind about Japan).

The bad-case scenario

So how can this play out? Most likely, tight spreads will further stimulate Italy to keep running a deficit, despite what the EU says. But the central bank's negative interest rates and QE efforts have made investors hungry for yield and complacent about sovereign debt.

There will be another recession in the future and it is unlikely that Italy has solved its budget deficits by then. As we are all aware, recession have the tendency to shrink GDP and cause government budget deficits. This will be another assault on Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which could easily hit 150% if no action is taken. Considering the fairly stable build-up of debt over the past 20 years, it doesn’t seem too likely that action is taken absent heavy external pressure.

If my bearish recession forecast plays out, and the debt is 150% of GDP, it becomes hard for financial markets to imagine who will repay that debt. Compound this with structural problems like an aging population, and temporary factors that you typically see during or after a recession like a rising credit spread or fragile economic confidence and you have a deadly cocktail. Bear in mind that today for every incremental 100bps of interest, Italy has to pay about 1.35% of GDP which translates to a tax increase of 3.2% (based on current debt to GDP of ~135% and tax revenue of 42.1% of GDP ("OECD")).

The problem with a high debt is that a higher interest rate makes it less sustainable. So if we have a hypothetical debt of 150% of GDP and interest rates go to 6%, the interest payments alone will eventually absorb 9% of the Italian GDP. This is clearly an unsustainable situation as 21% of tax revenue being spent on interest is unsustainable and will likely invite strong popular opposition. Either way, a higher interest rate creates a vicious cycle as it makes the debt less sustainable, which in turn is a reason to see the interest rate rise.

A divided European Union can't patch this

My friend acknowledged that it was likely that the debt issue would resurface because the underlying problems have been patched, but not solved. But he told me that he, probably alike other people in strategy departments, expected the EU to further integrate i.e. a federal Europe with Eurobonds, a common budget, etc. Effectively this would spread all income, wealth and liabilities across countries. He also expected that if interest rates would rise suddenly to the point of becoming unsustainable, the EU and ECB would step in. Italy would then have to accept the conditions attached to the help.

This line of thinking is not without merit. If we look at Greece, they had an opportunity to break with the euro or have the Troika implement severe budget cuts in 2015 and by referendum they chose to reject the bailout and its conditions. However, the government still felt they didn’t have the mandate to take Greece out of the euro and pour the country into greater economic hardship. What this tells us is that even if the people want A, elected officials can still do B if the consequences of A are too grave.

However, what Italy needs is a monetary bailout of epic proportions that would come down to monetary financing. This is more difficult than it looks because the ECB can’t simply buy the majority of the debt of one arbitrary country. The steps to allow this to happen will find fierce opposition from eurozone members with a low public debt, such as Germany. Aside from that, non-European readers should be aware that Germany has its own hyperinflation trauma from the 1920s, and German citizens, as well as economists and central bankers are commonly opposed to anything that smells like QE. By the way there is a heavy QE debate ongoing where sizeable countries like France and Germany voted against QE, which requires only a simple majority.

During the last euro crisis, there was a lot of attention for anger in Greece towards Northern European countries for attaching terms to the bailout money. A topic that found less attention is that there wasn’t a lot of public support for bailouts in Northern Europe either (2012: Germany 33%-43%). I believe that public support for a monetary bailout of this size will prove a breaking point for many countries. It will likely end up in diminishing public support for the EU, which is commonly mediocre to begin with. To illustrate the last point, Dutch and French voters rejected a European constitution in a 2005 referendum. This wasn’t even about asking for money. The UK exiting the EU also shows the wavering support for the EU in Western-Europe. In other countries, the majority of people still supports EU membership, but the support could waver after a black swan event. This is illustrated by the charts below which show that perceived benefits from EU membership took a dive during the euro crisis from 2010 to 2013.

Source: Eurobarometer 2019.

Bear in mind that the statistic contains Eastern-European countries that have very obviously benefited from EU membership.

The figure below shows how people in different countries respond to the benefit question. We do have to take into account bias in this study (its selection of respondents or those who are willing to participate). It’s telling enough that there are supposedly many more people in the UK who believe the country has benefitted from the EU than people who think it has not. So the red ‘not benefited’ category should probably correspond to a much higher share of people willing to exit the EU for more countries than just the UK. The relative differences can tell us a lot, however. Interestingly, Italians, instead of Britons, have the lowest opinion of their country’s benefits from EU membership.

Source: Eurobarometer 2019. Note that EL is Greece, AT is Austria and IT is Italy.

If we get into a situation where the EU (through its institutions or members) has to bail out Italy, this could become a huge problem because the average Italian doesn’t see the benefits of EU membership while the average German doesn’t want to bail Italy out. Again, the common currency is a fundamental problem and while this is not resolved, the potential black swan gets bigger.

Exposure

In my view the not so unlikely scenario is that Italy eventually exits the euro and restructures its national debt. Italian banks are the obvious first casualties in that scenario as they have direct exposure to the national debt and currency. The second ones are those who have exposure to those banks, to Italian sovereign debt, or other Italian assets.

You don’t have to take my word for it, Moody’s recently assigned a negative outlook to euro zone government debt because of political fragmentation and unprecedented high debt levels. Specifically, the report mentioned most member states’ limited buffers to react to a worsening external environment a.k.a. a global economic slowdown.

The list of stocks that is exposed in this scenario is endless and includes Intesa San Paolo (OTCPK:IITSF), UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF), all of which have substantial banking operations in Italy. Another asset to be careful with is the iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index ETF (EUFN), which invests in European financial companies. Though many of that ETF’s top holdings are UK-based, it is likely that a major crisis affects these stocks too.

The catalyst

A catalyst is needed to wake up financial markets. Last time it was a global recession followed by the news that Greece lied about its debt. Earlier in this article, I argued it could be the aftermath of a recession. However, we can see an intermediate catalyst in the form of the ECB hitting the capital key constraint in 2020 with its bond purchases. This would stop ECB buying of government bonds and has the probable effect of increasing bond yields. However, it is not certain that this will happen in 2020. Anonymous sources familiar with the ECB told to Reuters in the article linked to above that the ECB could effectively bend the rules to keep buying bonds beyond what it officially should. This could then trigger a court case which settles how far the ECB can go with its unequal financing of member states and perhaps block the road for further ECB financing when it really matters.

Conclusion

A black swan is an unexpected event with great impact. The great impact of Italy’s possible inability to ability to service national debt is virtually undisputed. At the same time few expect it, if we may take the low yields on Italian debt and strong stock prices across Europe as reliable indicators. Though it is impossible to predict the future, there are many factors such as debt levels, and public opinion in various European countries that suggest that the risk is higher than what is currently priced by the market.

Even though this article sounded quite negative, Italy is a beautiful country with hospitable people. I would recommend anyone to visit Rome at least once; I think it's the finest city in Europe.

