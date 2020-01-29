Humana Hasn't Fully Priced In This Risk

Although the stock dipped on Monday, after Bernie Sanders passed Joe Biden as the betting favorite for the Democratic nomination, the stock hasn't fully priced in Sanders risk.

Seeking Alpha contributors and Wall Street analysts are united in their bullishness toward Humana, which also gets a "very bullish" Seeking Alpha Quant rating.

Humana's pharmacy team accepting an award for prescription accuracy (photo via Humana's Twitter page).

Bullishness For Humana

Shares of Humana (HUM) have nearly tripled the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the last six months...

Data by YCharts

... Seeking Alpha contributors as well as Wall Street analysts are bullish on Humana, and it has a near-perfect, "very bullish" Quant Rating from Seeking Alpha.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha

However, Humana's shares don't appear to have fully priced in the possibility of Senator Bernie Sanders becoming the next President of the United States. I elaborate below, and show a couple of ways Humana bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk if that happens.

Background: A Single-Payer Candidate

Since the focus of Seeking Alpha is investing, rather than politics, I'm only going to address the Sanders' salient political position here: his plan to turn Medicare into a "single-payer" national insurance system. Senator Sanders describes it as "Medicare for All" on his website, but if you read the details there, he doesn't appear to envision any role for private health insurers such as Humana.

What's Different Now

Granted, Senator Sanders advocating for national health insurance isn't new. What is new is that he is now the leading candidate for the Democratic nomination. Sanders is leading in the polls for the first two contests, Iowa...

Screen capture via RealClearPolitics

... And New Hampshire.

Screen capture via RealClearPolitics

And over the weekend, Sanders finally broke past former Vice President Biden on PredictIt:

Screen capture via PredictIt

A note about the chart above: On PredictIt, the share price (right vertical axis) corresponds to the odds of that candidate winning. So Sanders is now leading the pack with a 41% chance of winning the nomination, with Biden the only other candidate within 25 points of him. It's likely that the dips in shares of Humana, as well as UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Cigna (CI), and Molina (MOH) on Monday were a result of Biden's advance in the betting market over the weekend, but DoubleLine chief Jeffrey Gundlach warns that Sanders actually winning Iowa could have a bigger impact. With that in mind, let's look at a couple of ways you can limit your risk in Humana while staying long.

Limiting Your Risk In Humana

For these two examples, I'm assuming you have 1,000 shares of Humana and can tolerate a 20% drawdown in the stock, but not one larger than that. I have selected the first option expiration date after November's election, and I have circled the annualized cost as a percentage of position value in both cases (More on those two details below).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost.

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of HUM against a >20% decline by next January.

The cost here was $16,900, or 4.79% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). That worked out to the annualized cost as a percentage of position value of 4.97%, circled above.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost.

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 19% by next January, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same, >20% decline as above.

The cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $700, or 0.2% of position value, when opening this collar, assuming conservatively that you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost (circled) of -0.21% of position value.

Wrapping Up: An Alternate Approach

As I mentioned above, I used the January 2021 expiration date to get protection going beyond next November's election, but another approach would be to scan for optimal hedges expiring on February 7th of this year, which would provide protection past the Iowa Caucus Gundlach warned about. That would be cheaper on an absolute basis, but more expensive on an annualized basis. Readers may want to scan the expiration dates in between February 7th and the one I've selected above to see if the annualized cost picture has changes over the next few days.

